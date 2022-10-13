Read full article on original website
Related
Codeless AI Infrastructure Company Pixis Enters the Spanish Market
MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Pixis, the Californian headquartered codeless AI infrastructure company, today announced the onboarding of Ultano Kindelan as the Country Manager of Spain citing its expansion into the market. Currently, the Series C funded company provides codeless AI technology for demand generation and marketing optimization to over 200 businesses across the American, MENA and APAC regions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005004/en/ Ultano Kindelan - Country Manager for Spain (Photo: Business Wire)
ZDNet
Most software developers have thought about quitting this year. Here's why
Almost nine in 10 software and DevOps professionals have either quit or considered quitting their job during the past 12 months, a new industry report suggests. The results from Uniting Cloud's Software Engineer and DevOps Industry Report 2022 found that 50% of developers and DevOps professionals have moved roles in the last year. Of the 50% who have not moved roles, 71% had considered doing do.
One IBC Deploys SAP S/4HANA to Optimize Operation and Enhance Productivity
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- One IBC Group, the market leader in providing worldwide corporate services, has officially made an agreement with SAP on implementing the SAP S/4 HANA Cloud - a comprehensive solution from SAP - the world’s largest ERP solution provider. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005061/en/ The representatives of One IBC Group, SAP, and ATS Vietnam officially signed a cooperation agreement (Photo: Business Wire)
888 hails ‘rapid progress’ after £1.95bn William Hill deal
Gambling firm 888 said it has made “rapid progress” integrating the William Hill operations it bought for £1.95 billion earlier this year as it also revealed a decline in sales over the past three months.The London-listed firm revealed total sales fell by 7% to £449 million over the quarter to September 30, compared with the same period last year.888 said lower revenues were primarily driven by “enhanced UK online player safety measures” and the closure of operations in the Netherlands.The company added that retail revenues were stable for the period at £124 million, despite a £4 million impact from closures...
ZDNet
UX design and research gains traction as a key career role
There's a great deal of momentum toward user experience (UX) design and research as an integral piece of the software process, not to mention the entire range of products and services. Recently, the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) announced it was running a new UX research degree program,...
Student loan portal opens, Musk's bot plan and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
Online application portal for President Biden's student loan handout program officially rolls out. And power producers sound the alarm about natural gas demand as cold front hits U.S.
ZDNet
Samsung verifies 8.5Gbps speed of LPDDR5X on Qualcomm's platform
Samsung said on Tuesday that it has verified the 8.5Giga bit per second (Gbps) speed of its 14-nanometer (nm) LPDDR5X DRAM on Qualcomm's Snapdragon platform. The DRAM used for the test was an 8GB package made with the company's extreme ultraviolet (EUV) process with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon platform. Samsung, the...
ZDNet
Microsoft's best ergonomic keyboard is on sale: Save 26% on the Sculpt
When you're working, gaming, or just even internet surfing -- you need a keyboard. For those that deal with wrist pain or just want a better setup to complete their work, trust me when I say you need to get the Microsoft Sculpt keyboard if you're experiencing any aches. At 26% off, it's a great deal on one of the best ergonomic keyboards on the market, and you can get it for only $59.
ZDNet
Linux dodges serious Wi-Fi security exploits
You may recall that Linus Torvalds recently added support for Rust in the Linux kernel. One of the big reasons for adding Rust was to put an end to Linux code memory problems. It can't come soon enough. Recently, five serious Linux Wi-Fi security holes were uncovered. What did they...
Comments / 0