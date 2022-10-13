Read full article on original website
Related
TechSpot
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.
A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
Autoblog
15 cars with the worst dealer markups, up to $17,000 over MSRP
Almost three years into the global pandemic, some impacts of the virus are still raging, including extraordinarily high prices for new cars. On average, dealers are asking 10% above MSRP for new vehicles, according to a recent study by the car-shopping website iSeeCars. Compare that to pre-pandemic times, when salespeople would hand out aggressive discounts to move cars off of their lots.
Newswest9.com
No, it doesn’t cost between $25-30K to replace most electric vehicle batteries
Electric vehicles are growing in popularity worldwide, with sales doubling in 2021 to a new record of 6.6 million, the International Energy Agency said in May. But some research has shown that it’s more costly to repair an electric vehicle than a gas-powered one. VERIFY reader Donald wants to...
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
Record-breaking battery enables 10 minute charging for electric cars
Scientists have invented a new type of battery that makes it possible to charge electric vehicles in less than 10 minutes.The innovative design for lithium-ion batteries involves a “record-breaking combination” of shorter charge time and more energy acquired for longer travel range, according to the Penn State University researchers who came up with it.“The need for smaller, faster-charging batteries is greater than ever,” said Professor Chao-Yang Wang from Penn State University, who led the research. “There are simply not enough batteries and critical raw materials, especially those produced domestically, to meet anticipated demand.”The fast-charging technology makes it possible for...
National Grid boss warns of blackouts during ‘deepest, darkest’ winter evenings
The head of the National Grid has warned British households that blackouts may be imposed between 4pm and 7pm on “really, really cold” winter weekdays if Europe cuts gas exports.John Pettigrew said electricity and gas may be switched off on “those deepest, darkest evenings in January and February” if energy supplies from Europe prove insufficient due to the disruption of the war in Ukraine.Countries across Europe have been left unable to rely on Russia for their gas as the colder months approach and, despite rationing, analysts said further cuts from Moscow could leave the continent short of supplies.Mr Pettigrew’s...
A small modification allowed Tesla Model S to travel 1,600 miles without charging
If any electric vehicle (EV) owner was told that their car could travel 1,600 miles by plugging it into a charger, they would be delighted. Interesting Engineering has covered YouTuber Warped Perception's videos before, and if there is something we know, it is that he really does not shrug from putting his Tesla under some weird tests. Last year, he put three jet engines on the car to shave off a second in 0-60 mph acceleration time, and another time towed it on the highway to see how well its battery charged.
CAR AND DRIVER
Hyundai Promises 50 Percent More EV Range, OTA Updates in the Coming 'Software Age'
Software-defined vehicles (SDVs) are cars that change important aspects of their performance based on new lines of code. With over-the-air updates, SDVs can adjust everything from infotainment to safety features to self-driving capabilities. Hyundai will spend $12.6 billion by 2030 on what it is calling the upcoming Software Age for...
electrek.co
Tesla’s (TSLA) sudden drop in wait times doesn’t mean demand for EVs is dropping
Tesla (TSLA) has had a sudden drop in wait times for deliveries on new orders on some of its electric vehicle models, and some are reading into it as demand falling off, but there’s more to it. In recent weeks, industry watchers have noted that Tesla’s delivery wait times...
torquenews.com
Tesla Will Now Sell US Customers a CCS1 Adapter For Public Charging
Tesla has just released an adapter that will allow for Tesla vehicles to use Electrify America, EVGo and other public DC fast chargers. Tesla owners have just doubled their available fast charging options. A Tesla-branded Combined Charging System 1 adapter (CCS1) has just appeared on Tesla’s own “Shop Tesla Website. The price is $250. Jump to the Tesla site by clicking this link.
insideevs.com
Tesla's Reported Battery Issues In Germany Accelerate Move To Texas
A new report published by German media outlet Handelsblatt further substantiates earlier claims that Tesla is putting some plans on hold at its new factory in Berlin and shifting those plans to its other new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. The plans were specific to upcoming battery production, and now it seems we may have a better idea of what Tesla appears to be planning.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Model 3 pulls 35 miles of extra range after its LFP battery charge display drops to zero
Half of Tesla's new vehicles now come with LFP batteries thanks to the bestselling Model 3 and Model Y. Those phosphate packs offer lower energy density and shorter ranges than their performance nickel-laden counterparts in the Model S/X. Elon Musk is on record saying that this is not that big of a deal as the LFP chemistry allows the battery to be charged to 100% with much less degradation potential than the more expensive nickel-cobalt units.
electrek.co
Tesla’s new energy app gives you range advice and more
Tesla has updated its in-car energy app to give a comparison between real energy use and the projected range, and it even gives you range advice to get closer to the optimal range. Range calculations are difficult regardless of the type of powertrain – electric or internal combustion engine.
Death of the PC: Chip manufacturer Intel 'plans to lay off thousands of workers' as booming popularity of smartphones and tablets drives down demand for traditional computers
Chipmaker Intel is reportedly planning major layoffs, likely numbering in the thousands, in the face of a slowdown in the personal computer market. The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some Intel divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could be cut by up to 20 percent, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
Ford Patent Reveals an EV Charging Method Inspired by Aviation
Ford recently filed a new patent. This Ford patent reveals a unique EV charging method inspired by aviation. The post Ford Patent Reveals an EV Charging Method Inspired by Aviation appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Buyback Chatter Grows Louder Amid Stock Weakness, Lucid Weathers Supply Constraints In Q3, Nikola's Trevor Milton Convicted Of Fraud And More: The Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks came under selling pressure in the week ended Oct. 15, dragged by the broader market weakness. Market leader Tesla Inc. TSLA continued to be punished by traders and has now lost about half of its market capitalization relative to the time the stock hit its record high in November.
