If any electric vehicle (EV) owner was told that their car could travel 1,600 miles by plugging it into a charger, they would be delighted. Interesting Engineering has covered YouTuber Warped Perception's videos before, and if there is something we know, it is that he really does not shrug from putting his Tesla under some weird tests. Last year, he put three jet engines on the car to shave off a second in 0-60 mph acceleration time, and another time towed it on the highway to see how well its battery charged.

12 HOURS AGO