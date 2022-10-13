MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A high school student says he is grateful to be alive after experiencing a heart issues over the last few months. Preston Hardyman was a running back for the Mt. Vernon High School football team earlier this year. He said he entered summer camp with big plans, as the team was planning to have him play a significant role.

