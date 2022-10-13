Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Duke Energy proposes rate hikes starting next year, experts explain the hike
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With colder temperatures on the way, turning on the heater might cost more if Duke Energy gets approval to raise rates. The company is asking the North Carolina Utilities Commission to approve a 16 percent rate increase for customers over the next three years. The biggest...
WECT
N.C. House and Senate candidates to speak at election townhall
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Candidates running for spots on the North Carolina House of Representatives and Senate will speak at a town hall forum on Wednesday, October 19 from 7 - 8:30 p.m. at the Cape Fear Community College Union Station Auditorium. The meeting will be streamed live on the...
WECT
Organ donor helps save boy’s life with new heart: ‘I’m alive because of them’
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A high school student says he is grateful to be alive after experiencing a heart issues over the last few months. Preston Hardyman was a running back for the Mt. Vernon High School football team earlier this year. He said he entered summer camp with big plans, as the team was planning to have him play a significant role.
Comments / 2