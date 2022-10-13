ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WECT

N.C. House and Senate candidates to speak at election townhall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Candidates running for spots on the North Carolina House of Representatives and Senate will speak at a town hall forum on Wednesday, October 19 from 7 - 8:30 p.m. at the Cape Fear Community College Union Station Auditorium. The meeting will be streamed live on the...
WILMINGTON, NC

