On Thursday, the Jan.6 House committee showed nearly five minutes of never-before-seen footage of congressional leaders during the attack on the U.S. Capitol building. Senate and House leadership from both parties manned the phones, contacting local, state and federal authorities to call up the National Guard, D.C. police and other security forces to secure the Capitol. These bipartisan efforts were led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who showed remarkable composure and leadership in the face of physical danger.

9 HOURS AGO