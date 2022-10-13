ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker discusses why he flashed a badge during Friday's debate

Races tighten across the country barely three weeks out from election day. In Georgia, early voting begins tomorrow, and republicans hope to win back the majority. Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke exclusively with NBC News’ Kristen Welker about why he flashed a badge during Friday’s debate, and whether he’s pretending to be a police officer.Oct. 16, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Jan. 6 footage of Pelosi underscores why she’s one of the best House speakers

On Thursday, the Jan.6 House committee showed nearly five minutes of never-before-seen footage of congressional leaders during the attack on the U.S. Capitol building. Senate and House leadership from both parties manned the phones, contacting local, state and federal authorities to call up the National Guard, D.C. police and other security forces to secure the Capitol. These bipartisan efforts were led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who showed remarkable composure and leadership in the face of physical danger.
Full Sanders interview: Fed hikes, not Democrats' spending, hurting economy

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) discusses the economy and whether the Federal Reserve is on the right track on tackling inflation during an interview with Meet the Press. Sanders says the Fed is “hurting” the situation and working families. As Democrats make their final pitches to voters, Sanders warns Democrats about focusing on abortion and not tackling the economic issues important to voters.Oct. 16, 2022.
China's Communist Party Congress convenes with Xi Jinping expected to secure third five-year presidential term

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to be voted into his third term as president, ushering in a new era of consolidated power in the Chinese government. NBC News' Janis Mackey Frayer explains what takes place at the Communist Party Congress, the rhetoric surrounding reunification with Taiwan and if the government will ease up on its zero Covid policy. Oct. 17, 2022.
Walker addresses abortion allegations, badge and more in NBC News interview

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... A National NYT/Siena poll shows the GOP ahead among likely voters on its generic ballot, 49%-45%. ... Independent Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin reiterates he won’t caucus with either party should he win. ... Kari Lake refuses to say whether she’d accept loss in Arizona Governor. ... Early voting begins today in Georgia. ... And it’s Debate Day in Georgia Governor, Ohio Senate and Utah Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
