Biden calls testimony from Jan. 6 committee hearing 'devastating'
President Joe Biden said Saturday that he found testimony at the House Jan. 6 committee’s hearing last week to be “devastating” and that he believed the panel has made an “overwhelming” case. Asked by reporters about his thoughts on the committee's ninth public hearing during...
Full Murphy: Jan. 6 committee guidance might take several administrations to be implemented
After the January 6th's committee last hearing, committee member Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) discusses the decision to subpoena former President Trump, the decision not to subpoena former Vice President Pence and the future of the investigation.Oct. 16, 2022.
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker discusses why he flashed a badge during Friday's debate
Races tighten across the country barely three weeks out from election day. In Georgia, early voting begins tomorrow, and republicans hope to win back the majority. Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke exclusively with NBC News’ Kristen Welker about why he flashed a badge during Friday’s debate, and whether he’s pretending to be a police officer.Oct. 16, 2022.
Johnson's campaign is paying the law firm of a Trump attorney allegedly connected to Jan. 6 fake elector plot
Sen. Ron Johnson recently made two payments to a law firm led by a Wisconsin attorney embroiled in the Justice Department’s Jan. 6 probe, tapping the firm in part to assist in a possible recount, according to financial disclosures filed Friday. Johnson, R-Wis., made the payments to the law...
Trump Organization charged Secret Service as much as $1,185 per night to stay at Trump properties
During Donald Trump’s presidency, Trump hotels charged the Secret Service as much as $1,185 per night, more than five times the recommended government rate, and the high rates continued after he left office, according to an investigation released Monday by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. Beginning in...
Ahead of the midterms, Black women voters most concerned about cost of living, poll shows
A new national poll of Black women voters reveals a demographic that is highly motivated to vote in the 2022 midterm elections, with an overwhelming majority citing “pocketbook” issues, like the cost of housing and groceries as core concerns. Among this well-established key voting bloc, reproductive rights and crime/gun violence also emerged as concerns.
Congress investigates how Mississippi spent federal funds amid Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — Two congressional committees want Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves to explain how the country’s poorest state is spending hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds as its predominantly Black capital city struggles with crumbling water infrastructure. Reps. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., sent...
Jan. 6 footage of Pelosi underscores why she’s one of the best House speakers
On Thursday, the Jan.6 House committee showed nearly five minutes of never-before-seen footage of congressional leaders during the attack on the U.S. Capitol building. Senate and House leadership from both parties manned the phones, contacting local, state and federal authorities to call up the National Guard, D.C. police and other security forces to secure the Capitol. These bipartisan efforts were led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who showed remarkable composure and leadership in the face of physical danger.
Trump attacks American Jews, says they must 'get their act together' on Israel 'before it's too late'
Former President Donald Trump attacked Jews in the U.S. on his Truth Social platform Sunday, writing that they need to “get their act together” and “appreciate” Israel “before it is too late.”. “No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however,...
In tight Oregon governor's race, Republican Drazan hammers Democrat Kotek on homelessness, education in new ad
Christine Drazan, the Republican nominee in the tight three-way race for governor in Oregon, is ratcheting up attacks on Democrat Tina Kotek on homelessness and education in a new ad that will launch later Monday. The 30-second ad, shared first with NBC News ahead of its release, will run statewide...
White House calls Trump's remarks about American Jews 'antisemitic'
WASHINGTON — The White House criticized former President Donald Trump on Monday for telling American Jews over the weekend to "get their act together" and "appreciate" Israel "before it is too late." White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a news briefing that Trump’s comments on his Truth...
Sanders: ‘I don’t think [Democrats] are ever going to get’ Trump voters
After advocating to court Trump voters in 2016 and 2020, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) responds to whether Democrats should appeal to that voter base.Oct. 16, 2022.
Wisconsin is so polarized 'it's almost two states,' former governor says
It’s no secret the U.S. is polarized. To better understand national divisions, Chuck Todd traveled to Wisconsin and spoke with two of the state’s former governors.Oct. 16, 2022.
Full McMullin interview: ‘I will not caucus with Democrats or Republicans’ if elected
Independent Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin talks about his plans for the Senate, if elected, during an exclusive interview with Meet the Press. McMullin says that he would "maintain his independence" by not caucusing with either Democrats or Republicans. Oct. 16, 2022.
DOJ asks federal judge to sentence Steve Bannon to 6 months in prison, $200K fine
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department asked a federal judge Monday to sentence former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to six months in prison and a fine of $200,000 for contempt of Congress. In a 24-page sentencing memorandum filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, prosecutors described...
What to expect in the third week of the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial
The seditious conspiracy trial of five Oath Keepers, including founder Stewart Rhodes, begins its third week. NBC News' Ryan Reilly reports on the highlights of the trial so far and what it would mean for the defense if Rhodes testifies.Oct. 17, 2022.
Full Sanders interview: Fed hikes, not Democrats' spending, hurting economy
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) discusses the economy and whether the Federal Reserve is on the right track on tackling inflation during an interview with Meet the Press. Sanders says the Fed is “hurting” the situation and working families. As Democrats make their final pitches to voters, Sanders warns Democrats about focusing on abortion and not tackling the economic issues important to voters.Oct. 16, 2022.
Brazilian presidential candidates trade corruption allegations in debate
Brazil’s former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro clashed in their first one-on-one debate Sunday, two weeks before the presidential election’s runoff.Oct. 17, 2022.
China's Communist Party Congress convenes with Xi Jinping expected to secure third five-year presidential term
Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to be voted into his third term as president, ushering in a new era of consolidated power in the Chinese government. NBC News' Janis Mackey Frayer explains what takes place at the Communist Party Congress, the rhetoric surrounding reunification with Taiwan and if the government will ease up on its zero Covid policy. Oct. 17, 2022.
Walker addresses abortion allegations, badge and more in NBC News interview
WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... A National NYT/Siena poll shows the GOP ahead among likely voters on its generic ballot, 49%-45%. ... Independent Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin reiterates he won’t caucus with either party should he win. ... Kari Lake refuses to say whether she’d accept loss in Arizona Governor. ... Early voting begins today in Georgia. ... And it’s Debate Day in Georgia Governor, Ohio Senate and Utah Senate.
