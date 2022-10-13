ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'Arsenal have got such a GEM… he's getting his education through Arteta and fantastic players': Bukayo Saka hailed by Joe Cole after his winner against Bodo/Glimt, as pundit insists Gunners have 'GOT to tie him down' to a new deal

By Dominic Hogan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Joe Cole believes that Bukayo Saka is 'a gem' after his starring role in Arsenal's cagey 1-0 win over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.

The 21-year-old scored the only goal of the game in the 24th minute in bizarre fashion as the ball jumped up after a deflection to go in off the English forward's chest.

Having finished as the Gunners' top scorer last season, Saka now has four goals and four assists in 12 games in 2022-23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3esUM6_0iXs2u9r00
Bukayo Saka was Arsenal's best attacking outlet in their 1-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt 

Former West Ham and Chelsea midfielder Cole told BT Sport: 'You have to understand how young he is, where he is in his career. Arsenal have got such a gem here.

'He's already so experienced. He's one of the leaders on the team on the pitch. He takes responsibility.

'He's a fantastic player and he's one that Arsenal have got to tie down and build this new regime this new great side that seems to be emerging (around him).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XqgoV_0iXs2u9r00
Former West Ham and Chelsea man Joe Cole described the English forward as 'a gem'

'The beauty with him is you can use him there on the left of a front three, you can use him as a No 10, a left wing back, on the right wing, but he's just a fantastic footballer and he's getting his education through Arteta and fantastic players.

'Young players around him have all got his energy and they've kept it going tonight. It's important momentum at this stage of the season.'

Having joined the north London outfit as a youth player, Saka has become arguably the most important player at the Emirates Stadium after making his debut in November 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ggm7N_0iXs2u9r00
Cole also thinks Arsenal should build their team around the 21-year-old

While Arsenal have in general struggled since he made his breakthrough under Unai Emery, Saka has blossomed into one of the premier attacking midfielders in the country, and has won consecutive Player of the Season awards for Arsenal.

And despite the fact his current contract is not up until the end of 2024, having signed an extension in 2020, many are crying for the club to tie him down for an extended period of time.

Arsenal icon Martin Keown added: 'He's top drawer, he's come through the academy, he's had his foot on every rung of the ladder at that club. He's now showing the way for the next generation.

'Tonight he was the difference with the class that he has. As a left-footed right winger it's really difficult when he comes to the side, it's just that change of pace.

'But that now is really quite exciting, really, when you see (Mohamed) Salah doing that for Liverpool, and he's in that mould now, starting to come off the line a little bit more coming more central.

'And him and Martinelli are now really going through the gears in Arsenal jerseys.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

WSL game between West Ham and Aston Villa descends into CHAOS as Hawa Cissoko is sent off for PUNCHING an opponent before angry Hammers manager Paul Konchesky is also shown a red card for 'aggressive behaviour'

West Ham's WSL game with Aston Villa descended into chaos as Hammers defender Hawa Cissoko and manager Paul Konchesky were both sent off in the final minutes. Cissoko was given a straight red after hitting Villa defender Sarah Mayling. Konchesky was then sent down the tunnel after the two coaching benches squared up to each other.
Daily Mail

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas makes history by becoming the first female player to retain the women's Ballon d'Or... with England and Arsenal star Beth Mead coming in second

Beth Mead was pipped to the women's Ballon d'Or by Barcelona star Alexia Putellas, who became the first female player to win the award back-to-back. Arsenal winger Mead came second in the voting while Chelsea's Sam Kerr came third. Mead was named player of the tournament at the Women's Euros...
Daily Mail

Liverpool and Manchester City at war: Bad blood between clubs reaches new levels in the aftermath of Sunday's toxic clash at Anfield with Reds furious after Jurgen Klopp was accused of 'borderline xenophobia' for his comments about City's wealth

Liverpool were said to be furious on Monday night after Manchester City accused their manager Jurgen Klopp of ‘borderline xenophobia’ in comments he made about their wealth. Before Liverpool ended City’s unbeaten start to the season on Sunday, Klopp had claimed: ‘There are three clubs in world football...
Daily Mail

Manchester City claim coins were thrown at manager Pep Guardiola after Phil Foden's disallowed goal at Anfield - as Spaniard insists Liverpool fans 'didn't get me' but says 'next time they will do it better'

Manchester City allege that coins were thrown at manager Pep Guardiola during their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday. In the 53rd minute, City thought they had taken the lead when Phil Foden poked home from close range, before VAR overturned the decision after a foul by Erling Haaland in the build-up.
Daily Mail

Daniel Ricciardo admits teammate Lando Norris has handled tricky McLaren better than he has - as Aussie F1 star prepares for exit

Aussie F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has admitted his young teammate Lando Norris has been better able to handle the challenges of driving a difficult McLaren this season. Ricciardo's struggles in 2022 will see him replaced at the end of the season by Australian compatriot Oscar Piastri, but the man known as the Honey Badger hopes to return to a race seat in 2024.
Daily Mail

OLIVER HOLT: Sacking Jurgen Klopp would be a brainless move from Liverpool... the German's exit would do nothing more than turn the top flight into a Man City monopoly

It was one point last season, if you remember. That was how narrow the gap was. That was the margin by which Liverpool lost the title to a Manchester City team which is owned by one of the richest states in the world, which buys the best players in the world, which heads a worldwide network of subservient sister clubs and which has one of the greatest managers in the history of the sport.
Daily Mail

Michael Carrick is set to be appointed as Middlesbrough manager in U-turn after issues over backroom staff and control over transfers were resolved... with former Man United star set to take first full-time step into the dugout

Michael Carrick has held further talks with Middlesbrough and looks set to be appointed as Chris Wilder’s replacement, marking his first full-time step into management. The former Manchester United and England midfielder spoke to Boro last week but had indicated he was not keen on the role. It is...
Daily Mail

Greece lose their debut World Cup match but gained respect through enterprising play including this AMAZING chip kick from an NRL cult hero to score a try - and here's how he did it before

He was once likened to former NRL forward Paul Gallen, but cult rugby league star Billy Magoulias might now earn comparisons to Johnathan Thurston after his Rugby League World Cup debut for Greece. The former Cronulla forward pulled off one of the plays of the tournament so far to chip...
Daily Mail

IAN HERBERT: James Milner is the perfect character for Liverpool's hallowed No 7 jersey... the 36-year-old has been the team's leader in a difficult period and was excellent against Manchester City

Those with a superficial understanding of Liverpool FC will surmise that James Milner's skillset somehow doesn't entitle him to wear the club's hallowed No 7 jersey. They remember Kevin Keegan, the man who set Bill Shankly's team and heart alight, and Kenny Dalglish, the greatest of the great. It is...
Daily Mail

The FA set to reveal that English football clubs have made significant progress but are FAILING to meet diversity targets in senior positions amid concerns over BAME appointments

The Football Association are set to reveal English clubs are failing to meet diversity targets within their most senior positions, Sportsmail has learned. Next week the FA are to release the latest set of findings for their historic Leadership Diversity Code, which was introduced in 2020 with a view to increasing ethnic representation at the very top of English football.
Daily Mail

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez and Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo are among six stars to finish in joint-25th place in the Ballon d'Or rankings after receiving no votes

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has finished in joint 25th place in the Ballon d'Or rankings. The Uruguayan made a significant impact for his former club Benfica before joining Liverpool for £85million in the summer, which led to him being nominated for football's most prestigious individual prize. However, he didn't...
Daily Mail

Jesse Marsch takes to Twitter to call on his underperforming Leeds team to 'invest everything they have into our process' after going winless in SIX Premier League games... and admits he feels it's 'difficult to be patient'

Leeds' American manager Jesse Marsch has publicly called for his underperforming side to 'invest everything they have into our process' amid the club's winless six-game run in the Premier League, as he confesses that it's 'difficult to be patient.'. The Whites suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

658K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy