Kansas City Marathon will bring several street closures Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2022 Kansas City Marathon takes off this Saturday, bringing participants through some of the city’s best neighborhoods.

Like usual, organizers expect thousands to lace up their sneakers this year at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

If a 5K, 10K, half marathon or full marathon through some of Kansas City’s best neighborhoods sounds fun, there’s still time to register .

But if you’re not planning to take part, these four races could very likely have a big impact on traffic throughout downtown, Midtown, the Country Club Plaza, Brookside, Waldo, Hyde Park, 18th and Vine and more.

If you live in or drive through these areas frequently, the “Kansas City Marathon route” signs will be lining some streets before the races to warn drivers.

The full and half marathons start at 7 a.m. The 10K starts at 7:30 a.m., and the 5K starts 15 minutes later. There’s a 6-hour limit for race participants, so at most, you can expect the Kansas City Marathon to go on until about 2 p.m. Saturday.

All four races start and finish on Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard just to the south of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, so you can expect the most congestion there, especially when the races begin and end.

The courses are closed to traffic, impacting over 26 miles of Kansas City roadways. However, Kansas City police may open sections of the course to let vehicles cross when there are gaps and it’s safe, so all hope isn’t lost for drivers.

“Of course the objective for us is to provide as safe a route as possible for those participating in the race while impacting those who are just trying to get from one place to another as little as possible,” Sgt. Grant Ruark with KCPD’s Traffic Division said in a news release.

“Motorists should anticipate delays when they attempt to cross the race routes, but we’ll make every attempt to get them through when breaks in the runners allow.”

Find the course maps for the 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon below so you know where road closures will be Saturday.

5K Course (Photo courtesy KC Sports Commission)

10K Course (Photo courtesy KC Sports Commission)

Half-Marathon Course (Photo courtesy KC Sports Commission)

Full Marathon Course (Photo courtesy KC Sports Commission)

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.