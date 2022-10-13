Read full article on original website
Idaho tax collections fall short, but budget surplus remains
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho revenue from tax collections was $50 million below expectations for the first three months of the current fiscal year, but the state still has a $1.5 billion budget surplus, officials said Monday. The Legislative Services Office said September’s revenue was down about $11 million,...
Iowa candidates for governor clash on abortion, education
JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear clashed on several issues, including abortion policy and school funding on Monday during their only scheduled debate before Election Day. Reynolds has asked the courts to reverse earlier decisions that halted enforcement of a 2018...
Hogan announces upgrades to US 219 in Garrett County
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an investment of $77 million on Monday for realignment and upgrades to Maryland’s section of U.S. 219 in Garrett County. Hogan said Monday that the plan advances his pledge to address Maryland’s portion of the U.S. 219 corridor between...
Panel OKs more time for report on Alaska campaign complaint
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The commission that oversees campaign finance rules in Alaska on Monday granted a request by staff for more time to prepare an investigation report into a complaint alleging improper coordination between Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s campaign and a third-party group that supports his reelection.
Gas prices rise in NJ, tick up across nation at large
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices rose in New Jersey and ticked up across the nation as a whole amid increasing supply and falling demand. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.68, up 15 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.30 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Deadline to register to vote in West Virginia is Tuesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The deadline has almost arrived to register to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election in West Virginia. A voter registration form must be in the county clerk's possession by Tuesday for people who register in person, Secretary of State Mac Warner's office said. Registration may also be completed by mail, and that must be received or postmarked by Tuesday. Voters may also register online by the close of business of their county clerk's office.
Physicians want voter pamphlet correction on abortion bill
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two physician groups have asked Montana election officials to issue a correction to statements printed in a voter information pamphlet that they argue are false and and could confuse voters as they consider an abortion-related ballot measure. The complaint comes from two groups that oppose...
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Traverse City Record-Eagle. October 16, 2022. Editorial: Chief justice hails case management, other innovations. Michigan’s Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack doesn’t stand on ceremony. She was listening to oral arguments in court Thursday morning then, during the lunch hour, she ran over to the Radisson Hotel...
Auditor: New law will help clean up communities
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The State Auditor's Office maintains that its new role in selling delinquent tax properties will aid communities plagued with vacant, dilapidated structures. Previously, counties conducted their own sale of properties that had gone delinquent from property tax nonpayment. Those who had allowed their properties to...
Utah man, son, enter pleas in Jan. 6 Capitol riot cases
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man and his son, an Illinois resident, have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Bradley Bokoski, 58, of Eagle Mountain, Utah and Matthew R. Bokoski, 31, of Chicago entered pleas on...
WVa sisters use printing company to show state's beauty
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Base Camp Printing highlights the beauty of West Virginia, without leaving the state. The two sisters behind the letterpress printing company, Emily and Betsy Sokolosky, recently joined community members and Fairmont State University students and professors for a closing ceremony of their first exhibit. The exhibit has been on display in Wallman Hall at Fairmont State since August, and it concluded on Oct. 7.
Florida charter fishing boats bemoan dwindling mahi mahi
MIAMI (AP) — Jon Reynolds, a Florida Keys charter boat fishing captain, opened up a plastic trash bag during a meeting with federal regulators and pulled out a huge ball of thick monofilament line that’s used to target en masse mahi mahi, also commonly known as dolphinfish. He...
Reno man headed to prison for death threats to politicians
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 47-year-old Reno man will spend up to 15 years in prison for sending death threats to a half-dozen Nevada elected officials in messages citing false conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen. Matthew Carter was found guilty in September of three felony counts...
More arrests announced in September pop-up car rally in NJ
WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have announced more arrests in connection with chaos during a pop-up car rally in southern New Jersey last month. Cape May County prosecutors and Wildwood police said one man was arrested on a riot charge and another in connection with an alleged assault on a police officer in the unsanctioned rally called H2Oi or H2O22 that occurred on the weekend of Sept. 24.
Nevada authorities: Woman's body recovered from Lake Mohave
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — The body of a woman reported missing last week has been recovered from Lake Mohave in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, authorities said Monday. Authorities said the woman reportedly was not wearing a personal flotation device, and the death was being investigated as...
DA drops plans to seek death penalty in theater shooting
YORK, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped plans to seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing a man and wounding a woman when he opened fire inside a movie theater in Pennsylvania almost three years ago. Anu-Malik Johnson, 23, is charged with first- and third-degree murder,...
Baylor's Bass moves on at ITA Texas Regionals
On a wind-swept fifth day of play in the ITA Texas Regional Championships Monday at the Hurd Tennis Center, Finn Bass was the lone winner for the Bears. Bass earned a spot in the final round of the ITA Regional Championship and landed an automatic bid into the ITA Fall Nationals held the first week of November.
Stockton, Calif., serial killing suspect arrested
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said. Investigators...
