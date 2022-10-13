CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The deadline has almost arrived to register to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election in West Virginia. A voter registration form must be in the county clerk's possession by Tuesday for people who register in person, Secretary of State Mac Warner's office said. Registration may also be completed by mail, and that must be received or postmarked by Tuesday. Voters may also register online by the close of business of their county clerk's office.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO