Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

Violent Baltimore Weekend: Driver shot in face, 4 killed including man set on fire

BALTIMORE -- Police have yet to make an arrest in a brutal crime that was reported on Sunday morning. That is when they found a dead body that had been set on fire in a vacant lot in the 1000 block of East 20th Street near North Avenue and Greenmount Cemetery.  On Monday, all that remained at the spot where their body was discovered was some crime tape and the white sheet police used to conceal their body. A new CitiWatch crime camera monitors the block. The killing has rattled neighbors who have lived in the community for decades."I've been over here since...
Baltimore County man pleads guilty to Morgan State University student murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Towson man plead guilty to first degree murder Monday morning. According to a news release, 22-year-old Kevin Sharp plead guilty in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County for the killing of Morgan State University student, Barry Ransom. On October 15, 2021, Baltimore County Police were...
Baltimore Police identify 3 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in Baltimore last week:. 56-year-old Stephen Sloman was killed on October 13, 2022, in the 4800 block of Reisterstown Road. 23-year-old Antonio Wilkins was killed on October 14, 2022, in the 2600 block of West Patapsco...
Man shot in hand near Horseshoe Casino, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Monday morning near the Horseshoe Casino in South Baltimore, city police said. Around 10:30 a.m., the 30-year-old victim admitted himself to a hospital. He had been shot in the hand, police said. Detectives believe the man was shot during an argument in...
Death of Central Booking detainee ruled a homicide, officials say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The recent death of a detainee at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center has been ruled a homicide, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said. Mark Vernarelli, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (MDPSC), identified the man...
Teenager with gun arrested near Glen Burnie High School, police say

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police officers have arrested a 17-year-old boy following an investigation into a report of an armed person near Glen Burnie High School, according to authorities.They began investigating a report of a male with a handgun walking near the high school with another male around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, police said.School resource officers say they found the teenager in possession of a loaded gun near but not on the school's property, according to authorities.The teenager's motive for carrying the gun is unknown, police said.Officers released the other male who had been with him at the time, according to authorities.
‘I Smelled Burning Plastic’: Burned Body Discovered In East Baltimore

    Baltimore City homicide detectives are investigating after a burned body was found Sunday morning in East Baltimore. According to reports, neighbors complained of a “burning plastic smell”  before the discovery was made. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2wDBWCDPk0 Officers were called to the 1100 block of East 20th Street Sunday morning near the back of an empty lot […] The post ‘I Smelled Burning Plastic’: Burned Body Discovered In East Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
BPD investigating several homicides, shootings after weekend violence

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating several shootings and homicides from over the weekend. Two people were shot at Latrobe Homes Friday night. According to the victims two men, ages 27 an 42 were shot on Harford Court. No word on what led up to...
Pizza Delivery Driver Fights Back During Glen Burnie Robbery

Police are investigating a robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Glen Burnie over the weekend, authorities say. A delivery driver from Mr. Pizza and Subs was attempting a delivery in the 200 block of Mountain Ridge Court around 8:45 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16 when a suspect approached him from behind and placed an unknown object into his back, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Burning body found in abandoned lot in East Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A burning body was found Sunday in an abandoned lot in East Baltimore, city police said. Police said the body was found around 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 20th Street in the city's East Baltimore Midway section. When officers arrived, police said Baltimore...
In grim October for Baltimore, 13 killed - 8 dead in the past week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — They're victims in a long list of gun violence incidents over the last week in Baltimore. On the city’s Southwest side a 53-year-old man was found shot multiple times near 26th and Wilkens, just miles away and less than three hours apart another man was shot in the St. Joseph’s section, he was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.
