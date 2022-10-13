Read full article on original website
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Violent Baltimore Weekend: Driver shot in face, 4 killed including man set on fire
BALTIMORE -- Police have yet to make an arrest in a brutal crime that was reported on Sunday morning. That is when they found a dead body that had been set on fire in a vacant lot in the 1000 block of East 20th Street near North Avenue and Greenmount Cemetery. On Monday, all that remained at the spot where their body was discovered was some crime tape and the white sheet police used to conceal their body. A new CitiWatch crime camera monitors the block. The killing has rattled neighbors who have lived in the community for decades."I've been over here since...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County man pleads guilty to Morgan State University student murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Towson man plead guilty to first degree murder Monday morning. According to a news release, 22-year-old Kevin Sharp plead guilty in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County for the killing of Morgan State University student, Barry Ransom. On October 15, 2021, Baltimore County Police were...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 3 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in Baltimore last week:. 56-year-old Stephen Sloman was killed on October 13, 2022, in the 4800 block of Reisterstown Road. 23-year-old Antonio Wilkins was killed on October 14, 2022, in the 2600 block of West Patapsco...
Nottingham MD
Towson man pleads guilty to fatal 2021 shooting in Trader Joe’s parking lot
TOWSON, MD—A Towson man has pled guilty to killing a man in a Trader Joe’s parking lot last year. Kevin Sharp, 22, on Monday pled guilty to first-degree murder in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County for the killing of Barry Ransom. On October 25, 2021, Baltimore County...
Suspect in Morgan State student murder pleads guilty
Suspect Kevin Sharp, 22, has pled guilty to First Degree Murder of Morgan State student Barry Ransom.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in hand near Horseshoe Casino, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Monday morning near the Horseshoe Casino in South Baltimore, city police said. Around 10:30 a.m., the 30-year-old victim admitted himself to a hospital. He had been shot in the hand, police said. Detectives believe the man was shot during an argument in...
foxbaltimore.com
Death of Central Booking detainee ruled a homicide, officials say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The recent death of a detainee at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center has been ruled a homicide, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said. Mark Vernarelli, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (MDPSC), identified the man...
Violent weekend in Baltimore leaves 4 dead, 4 injured
This past weekend was full of violent incidents in Baltimore City. Police addressed the weekend crime stating that several of the incidents ended with fatalities.
Police In Maryland ID 14-Year-Old Found With Fatal Bullet Wound At Frederick Apartment
Police are investigating in Maryland after a teenager was found shot and killed in Frederick County, according to officials. Kaimani Andre Dove, 14, was found by members of the Frederick Police Department shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive in Frederick, investigators say.
foxbaltimore.com
'Police officers don't sign up to die' | Mervo murder renews calls to arm school police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore teenager is scheduled to appear in court this week, charged in the murder of a 17-year-old Mervo student who was shot to death outside the school. The brazen shooting has renewed debate over whether Baltimore City school police officers should be armed at all times.
Dropped iPhone may help police arrest person who robbed pizza delivery driver in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone who robbed a pizza delivery driver Sunday night left something behind: an iPhone. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the robbery took place in the 200 block of Mountain Ridge Ct. in Glen Burnie. The delivery driver who said he was robbed drove […]
foxbaltimore.com
Federal judge overseeing Baltimore police consent decree harassed by squeegee kids
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The judge overseeing the federal consent decree governing the Baltimore Police Department was harassed by squeegee kids Sunday afternoon, according to a police report. Judge James Bredar told police he and his wife were stopped at Mount Royal Terrace and West North Avenue just before 2...
Teenager with gun arrested near Glen Burnie High School, police say
BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police officers have arrested a 17-year-old boy following an investigation into a report of an armed person near Glen Burnie High School, according to authorities.They began investigating a report of a male with a handgun walking near the high school with another male around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, police said.School resource officers say they found the teenager in possession of a loaded gun near but not on the school's property, according to authorities.The teenager's motive for carrying the gun is unknown, police said.Officers released the other male who had been with him at the time, according to authorities.
foxbaltimore.com
20 years after Dawson killings, expert says 'stop snitching culture' endures
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — This week marks 20 years since a brutal and deadly retaliation on an East Baltimore family. In October 2002, Angela Dawson, her husband, and their five children were killed after she reported drug activity in the neighborhood. The Dawson’s home on East Preston Street was firebombed...
‘I Smelled Burning Plastic’: Burned Body Discovered In East Baltimore
Baltimore City homicide detectives are investigating after a burned body was found Sunday morning in East Baltimore. According to reports, neighbors complained of a “burning plastic smell” before the discovery was made. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2wDBWCDPk0 Officers were called to the 1100 block of East 20th Street Sunday morning near the back of an empty lot […] The post ‘I Smelled Burning Plastic’: Burned Body Discovered In East Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
foxbaltimore.com
BPD investigating several homicides, shootings after weekend violence
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating several shootings and homicides from over the weekend. Two people were shot at Latrobe Homes Friday night. According to the victims two men, ages 27 an 42 were shot on Harford Court. No word on what led up to...
Baltimore police discover burning body, homicide detectives assume investigation
Officers responded to the 1000 block of East 20th Street near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue at 11:11 a.m. for reports of a burning body
Pizza Delivery Driver Fights Back During Glen Burnie Robbery
Police are investigating a robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Glen Burnie over the weekend, authorities say. A delivery driver from Mr. Pizza and Subs was attempting a delivery in the 200 block of Mountain Ridge Court around 8:45 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16 when a suspect approached him from behind and placed an unknown object into his back, according to Anne Arundel County police.
foxbaltimore.com
Burning body found in abandoned lot in East Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A burning body was found Sunday in an abandoned lot in East Baltimore, city police said. Police said the body was found around 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 20th Street in the city's East Baltimore Midway section. When officers arrived, police said Baltimore...
foxbaltimore.com
In grim October for Baltimore, 13 killed - 8 dead in the past week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — They're victims in a long list of gun violence incidents over the last week in Baltimore. On the city’s Southwest side a 53-year-old man was found shot multiple times near 26th and Wilkens, just miles away and less than three hours apart another man was shot in the St. Joseph’s section, he was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.
