Overland Park, KS

Overland Park considers pay raise for crossing guards

By Heidi Schmidt
 4 days ago

OVRELAND PARK, Kan. — The people who help hundreds of children cross the street safely may soon be paid more for their time.

Overland Park is considering increasing pay for school crossing guards.

Members of the city council’s Public Service Committee approved a proposal to give crossing guards a $3.26-an-hour pay hike. It would raise the hourly wage from $21.75 to $25.01 an hour.

Crossing guards are paid between one and two hours a day, depending on the crossing they are assigned to.

The full city council needs to approve the proposal for the pay raise to take affect.

Overland Park’s next city council meeting is scheduled for Oct. 17.

