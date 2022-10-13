Read full article on original website
DeSantis to continue migrant flights to Democratic states
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration plans to continue flying migrants who entered the country illegally to Democratic strongholds, his spokeswoman said Saturday, a day after newly released records showed the state paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to Delaware and Illinois.
Student loan portal opens, Musk's bot plan and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
Online application portal for President Biden's student loan handout program officially rolls out. And power producers sound the alarm about natural gas demand as cold front hits U.S.
Australia reverses decision recognizing West Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Australia on Tuesday said it will no longer recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, sparking criticism from the Middle Eastern country.
Climate Questions: How much has the climate changed already?
Relentless drought in China, East Africa, the U.S. West and northern Mexico, devastating floods in Pakistan and Kentucky, scorching heat waves in Europe and the Pacific Northwest, destructive cyclones in southern Africa and intense hurricanes in the U.S. and Central America make up just some of the recent extreme weather events that scientists have long predicted would be more intense with a warming climate.
US, Canada send armored vehicles to bolster Haiti’s police
SAN JUAN – The U.S. and Canada sent armored vehicles and other supplies to Haiti on Saturday to help police fight a powerful gang amid a pending request from the Haitian government for the immediate deployment of foreign troops. A U.S. State Department statement said the equipment was bought...
Here’s what H-2A visas are and how they affect our agriculture industry
MAITLAND, Fla. – At the end of January, reports of nearly 100 migrant workers dropped off by bus at a hotel in Maitland sparked public controversy. Due to online claims that the workers were there illegally, protesters gathered outside of the Extended Stay waving “Impeach Biden” flags and “Let’s Go Brandon” signs. However, all of the workers were there legally and were employed by Dewar Nurseries as H-2A temporary agricultural workers.
Viral TikTok emu fights to survive avian flu that struck its entire South Florida farm
You might know of Emmanuel the Emu, the viral TikTok sensation, from hilarious videos showcasing his silly antics at a farm in South Florida. But what you might not know is that the animal has been fighting for its life this past week after being sickened with the avian flu, according to its owner Taylor Blake, who has been providing updates on the bird’s status from her Twitter account.
DeSantis, Crist clash on education issues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Education issues such as parental rights, school boards and teachers unions have become a key battleground in the race between Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist. DeSantis, who is widely considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, has drawn national attention because of his...
