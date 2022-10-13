Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Candidates ramp up campaign stops ahead of election day
Early voting begins Wednesday in Tennessee, and the campaigns are ramping up for their final pitches to voters. Jason Martin, Democratic candidate for governor, is making his sixth visit to the Tri-Cities with a long list of events nearly every day this week. Martin toured downtown Jonesborough ahead of two town halls in Johnson City and Kingsport.
wcyb.com
Observation Knob Park guests voice frustrations regarding management
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Observation Knob Park management is under fire as they plan to convert some of their campsites to daily camping only, leaving some without a campsite after the 2022 camping season. You've got to have a heart for us. Observation Knob Park has been enjoyed by...
WDBJ7.com
Governor Youngkin and Congressman Griffith announce new economic development projects in Southwest Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) and Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-9) announced Friday that eight new projects will be recommended for Virginia’s abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER), according to the governor’s team. The recommended projects include sites in Buchanan, Dickenson, Scott, and Wise...
wcyb.com
Kingsport City Schools has named interim principal of Dobyns-Bennett High School
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport City Schools announced that Dr. Brian Tate has been named interim principal of Dobyns-Bennett High School. Effective November 1, 2022, current Dobyns-Bennett Principal, Dr. Chris Hampton will be begin his tenure as interim Kingsport City Schools Superintendent and Dr. Tate will take over for Hampton.
Youngkin visits Bristol, says he is ‘on crusade’ against fentanyl
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Fentanyl was the focus of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s visit to the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Academy on Friday. Youngkin visited the training academy to address the current class of law enforcement officers participating in the fentanyl awareness for first responders training course. The academy teaches a course on the challenges […]
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement
“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
WDBJ7.com
GCPS graduates 100% of Class of 2022
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Grayson County Public Schools is setting the standard for graduation rates around the state of Virginia. It’s the only public school district in the entire state to have 100 percent of the class of 2022 graduate on time. “A kid comes to you and...
thecentersquare.com
Youngkin seeks federal funding for eight southwest Virginia projects
(The Center Square) – Virginia is seeking about $10.6 million in federal funding for eight new projects in the southwestern part of the commonwealth, which Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration believes will support its regional energy plans. The administration wants the funds through the Virginia’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic...
Virginia Business
SWVA projects recommended for $10.6M in federal funds
Dickenson County industrial site, Wise County energy lab among projects. Eight Southwest Virginia economic development projects totaling $10.6 million have been recommended for federal funding under Virginia’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization grant program, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Rep. Morgan Griffith announced Friday. Referred to the federal Office...
brianhornback.com
Go Rest High on that Mountain, Steve Williams
This morning on Facebook, I learned that my friend and East TN Attorney Steve Williams had passed after fighting cancer vigorously and vigilantly. I first met Steve back in 2013 when he was a Republican candidate for Knox County Criminal Court Clerk on May 6, 2014, a three way race with Mike Hammond and Jason Hunnicutt. Hammond won the Primary and General Election and is our Clerk today.
wcyb.com
Health Wagon awarded $500K grant for dental services
WASHINGTON (WCYB) — The Health Wagon has been awarded a $500,000 grant for dental services. The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) awarded the grant, Rep. Morgan Griffith, Sen. Mark Warner, and Sen. Tim Kaine announced Monday. The project will cover Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, and Wise counties. It will...
Johnson City Press
Meat processing project in Telford is awarded essential funding grant
Organizations working to develop a farmer-owned meat processing facility in Washington County have been awarded a key $991,546 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The ARC grant will go to the Appalachian Producers Cooperative, which is the first farmer-owned cooperative established in Tennessee in more than 50 years. The cooperative will operate the facility that will be located near the Jonesborough Flea Market facility in Telford.
wcyb.com
Bristol Public Library hosts American Red Cross blood drive
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds, according to the American Red Cross. In Bristol, a community blood drive at the public library allowed staff and area residents to help save lives. Those that donated learned they were able to help up...
wcyb.com
Traffic flowing again after crash on Interstate 26 in Washington County, Tennessee
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Traffic is flowing again following a crash on Interstate 26 in Washington County, Tennessee, Monday. A crash has blocked the Eastern Star exit on Interstate 26 eastbound near in Washington County, Tennessee, Monday morning. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash at...
Tragedy prompts parents to sell Kingsport business, open new location in tribute to late son
A simple, lighthearted listing on Facebook marketplace shows that the Kingsport Wheeler's Bagels location is up for sale, but the story behind the Bishops' choice to downsize is one of heartbreak.
Driver charged after crash at Bristol intersection
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A driver has been charged after a crash in Bristol, Virginia involving two work trucks Monday morning. According to Officer Connor Marshall of the Bristol Virginia Police Department, a white Chevrolet Silverado was heading west on Old Airport Road around 9:10 a.m. when it traveled through a red light at the […]
WSET
Virginia High School to have single-use restroom
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Construction for a single-use restroom has begun at Virginia High School. Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan says the new open restroom will make sure students are using the space appropriately. It'll be easier to supervise, it'll be easier to ensure that we don't...
Festivals & more: What’s happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend?
(WJHL) — There are numerous outdoor and indoor events scheduled throughout the Tri-Cities this weekend. The weather on Saturday will be a bit warm for mid-October, and sunny, cloudless skies are in the forecast. Sunday will also see warm highs, but scattered rain is expected. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire […]
supertalk929.com
Report: Johnson City woman charged for attempting to bring drugs into jail
A Johnson City woman now has additional charges after she reportedly attempted to bring drugs into the Washington County Detention Center. According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, Taylar L. Hayes, 31, was charged after deputies discovered what they call multiple anomalies on a body scan while booking Hayes into the jail.
wcyb.com
Special car show in Kingsport to honor life of Dustin Fincher
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A special car show in Kingsport this weekend will honor the life of Dustin Fincher. He passed away from cancer back in June at age 36. Fincher was a history professor at Walters State College. In addition to teaching—he loved cars too. You can...
