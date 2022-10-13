ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Craig Clark
4d ago

A couple of months ago racers closed off a busy intersection here in Tucson, individuals tried getting into their neighborhood and multiple individuals pulled out guns told them no they can't.

Babynina
3d ago

Good! They need to know! That Car Racing has taken alot of Lives 🕊️ and doing Prison Time well do them Good!👍💯

Who me?
4d ago

Good. Don't make him the last of these jerks who go to prison.

12 News

19 years ago, a Scottsdale couple was murdered during a camping trip. Police still looking for the killer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Monday marks the 19th anniversary when a young couple left their home in Scottsdale to go on a camping trip that neither of them would survive. Brandon Rumbaugh, 20, and Lisa Gurrieri, 19, were found dead in the back of a pickup truck after they failed to return from an overnight camping trip near Bumble Bee, a small town near the Bradshaw Mountains in Yavapai County.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of stabbing person to death in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in a Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. Police say Dassise LaBamba, 34, stabbed a man in a neighborhood near 36th Street and Thomas at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 15. The victim, identified only as a 36-year-old...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Women accused of robbing Scottsdale special needs grocery store worker

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Police in Scottsdale say two women who robbed a special needs grocery store employee of over $700 have been arrested. The victim was working at a Fry's Food Store near 90th Street and Shea Boulevard on Sept. 25 when Scottsdale Police say he was approached in the parking lot by two 18-year-olds, identified in court documents as Paradise Emerald Felisha Adams and Pearl Champagne Mitchell. The women convinced him to give them his wallet for a non-working iPhone.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
themesatribune.com

More civilians becoming Phoenix police investigators

Hiring civilian investigators isn’t a new concept. The Mesa Police Department started its program in 2009. And when Chief George Gascón moved to San Francisco to lead that department, he took the idea with him. But the movement has gained steam recently as departments across the country try...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Shooting in Phoenix leaves man dead, woman hurt

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are investigating after a man and woman were shot early Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of several shots being fired near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. A woman was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, but a man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman shot by police in Tempe after allegedly ramming patrol car; suspect on the loose

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman was shot, and a suspect is on the loose after a stolen vehicle pursuit ended in an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night. According to Tempe police, around 10:30 p.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were pursuing a stolen vehicle when the driver exited the freeway near Priest and Baseline. Tempe police were then notified there was a stolen vehicle in the area. They were able to locate the car and tried stopping it in the parking lot of the Mission Springs apartment complex.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix woman who pled guilty to hitting and killing bicyclist to serve time in prison

PHOENIX - Five years after a bicyclist was hit and killed near South Mountain, the woman who was behind the wheel at the time learned her fate in court. The crash that killed Robert Dollar happened in October 2017. According to Phoenix Police officials at the time, Annaleah Dominguez, who was 19 at the time, was driving in the wrong direction up South Mountain to avoid another bicyclist when she struck Dollar.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot during robbery at Phoenix food stand near I-17

PHOENIX - Phoenix investigators are looking for the suspect who shot a man during a robbery at a food stand on Friday night. Police say the crime happened in an area near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road sometime after 8 p.m. on Oct. 14. The victim who was shot is...
PHOENIX, AZ
recordpatriot.com

On Kari Lake's campaign for Arizona governor, the mic is always hot

PHOENIX - If you'd like to speak with Kari Lake, there are some things you should know first. One is that Kari Lake does not say "um." Kari Lake's words are crisp and clean and, when needed, they can be warm or they can be harsh. The more confrontational you are, the more composed Kari Lake will become. People have said Kari Lake is "Donald Trump in heels," but really, she is Donald Trump with media training and polish. Her sentences are perfectly complete. Her hair is cropped into a familiar pixie cut, left over from 22 years on the anchor desk at Channel 10, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, where she entered living rooms every weeknight at 5 and 9. The name Kari Lake, first and last, is known by virtually everyone in Arizona. It has power. When Kari Lake walks into a room, all eyes turn to Kari Lake. She is one of those people.
ARIZONA STATE
luxury-houses.net

Asking $13.4 Million! This 14,000 SF French Inspired Mansion is Truly An Entertainers Dream in Scottsdale, Arizona

10947 E Wingspan Way in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10947 E Wingspan Way, Scottsdale, Arizona is a jewel of Silverleaf features an exceptional layout with elegant living spaces and a resort inspired backyard with pool and spa offers complete privacy with amazing views. This Mansion in Scottsdale offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10947 E Wingspan Way, please contact Lee Courtney (Phone : 480-296-5922) at West USA Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
