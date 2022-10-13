Read full article on original website
Craig Clark
4d ago
A couple of months ago racers closed off a busy intersection here in Tucson, individuals tried getting into their neighborhood and multiple individuals pulled out guns told them no they can't.
Reply
4
Babynina
3d ago
Good! They need to know! That Car Racing has taken alot of Lives 🕊️ and doing Prison Time well do them Good!👍💯
Reply
7
Who me?
4d ago
Good. Don't make him the last of these jerks who go to prison.
Reply
23
Related
More dead horses found in Northern Arizona. Reward for info leading to arrest raised to $35k
ALPINE, Ariz. — Horse advocates say the number of horses found shot to death is now at 25 after they found another 10 carcasses in the forest near Alpine, AZ. Last week the number was at 15. Simone Netherlands, leader of the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, has...
Arizona accused of trespassing at hospital
A man was arrested Thursday and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of improperly entering a hospital, where police say he has a history of trespassing, and also trespassing at a residence.
Incredible Video Shows Landspout Touch Down In Arizona
"The landspout that was spotted is likely a cold air funnel that briefly touched the ground."
19 years ago, a Scottsdale couple was murdered during a camping trip. Police still looking for the killer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Monday marks the 19th anniversary when a young couple left their home in Scottsdale to go on a camping trip that neither of them would survive. Brandon Rumbaugh, 20, and Lisa Gurrieri, 19, were found dead in the back of a pickup truck after they failed to return from an overnight camping trip near Bumble Bee, a small town near the Bradshaw Mountains in Yavapai County.
'She really owes her life to her father': Valley girl struck by lightning was saved by her dad
PHOENIX — A 12-year-old girl is hospitalized, but in good condition, after she was struck by lightning during Saturday's storms, hospital staff say. A large part of her survival was owed to her dad. A spokesperson with the Valleywise Burn Center said that the lightning strike happened in the...
fox10phoenix.com
Man accused of stabbing person to death in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in a Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. Police say Dassise LaBamba, 34, stabbed a man in a neighborhood near 36th Street and Thomas at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 15. The victim, identified only as a 36-year-old...
clayconews.com
MULTIPLE FATALITY COLLISION ON INTERSTATE 17 AT TABLE MESA ROAD IN MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is reporting that on Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:51 A.M, a four-vehicle fatal collision occurred on northbound Interstate 17 (I-17) at milepost 236 (Table Mesa Road). The driver of a Toyota SUV traveling southbound in the northbound...
fox10phoenix.com
Women accused of robbing Scottsdale special needs grocery store worker
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Police in Scottsdale say two women who robbed a special needs grocery store employee of over $700 have been arrested. The victim was working at a Fry's Food Store near 90th Street and Shea Boulevard on Sept. 25 when Scottsdale Police say he was approached in the parking lot by two 18-year-olds, identified in court documents as Paradise Emerald Felisha Adams and Pearl Champagne Mitchell. The women convinced him to give them his wallet for a non-working iPhone.
fox10phoenix.com
Wood chipper death, man allegedly kills his father, GCU students killed in crash: this week's top stories
A northern California man's wood chipper death makes headlines, an Arizona man reportedly kills his father and is then shot by police, and three teen Grand Canyon University students are killed in an apparent DUI wrong-way crash. Here are the week's top stories from Oct. 9-15. 1. Several men detained,...
themesatribune.com
More civilians becoming Phoenix police investigators
Hiring civilian investigators isn’t a new concept. The Mesa Police Department started its program in 2009. And when Chief George Gascón moved to San Francisco to lead that department, he took the idea with him. But the movement has gained steam recently as departments across the country try...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona father speaks out after saving daughter's life
Steve Jorgensen was playing with his daughter outdoors when a storm moved through the Valley. Then, lightning struck, and Jorgensen put his military medical training into good use. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
'Everything starts to shut down': Doctors explain why fentanyl pills are so dangerous for kids
PHOENIX — Two young kids in the Valley nearly lost their lives after having fentanyl in their system. Phoenix police said they were separate incidents. In both cases, the babies were taken to the hospital when doctors discovered they had ingested fentanyl. "That is a terrifying thing for everyone,"...
AZFamily
Shooting in Phoenix leaves man dead, woman hurt
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are investigating after a man and woman were shot early Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of several shots being fired near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. A woman was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, but a man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Arrests made in connection to wallet stolen from Valley disabled man
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous broadcast. A disabled man's wallet was stolen last month while he worked at a Scottsdale grocery store. Today, police announced two women have been arrested in connection to the crime. Scottsdale police announced 18-year-olds Paradise Adams and...
Mountain Pointe HS student arrested for having loaded gun, police say
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Mountain Pointe High School student was arrested Thursday after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded gun. The Phoenix Police Department said an on-duty school resource officer took the student into custody...
AZFamily
Woman shot by police in Tempe after allegedly ramming patrol car; suspect on the loose
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman was shot, and a suspect is on the loose after a stolen vehicle pursuit ended in an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night. According to Tempe police, around 10:30 p.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were pursuing a stolen vehicle when the driver exited the freeway near Priest and Baseline. Tempe police were then notified there was a stolen vehicle in the area. They were able to locate the car and tried stopping it in the parking lot of the Mission Springs apartment complex.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix woman who pled guilty to hitting and killing bicyclist to serve time in prison
PHOENIX - Five years after a bicyclist was hit and killed near South Mountain, the woman who was behind the wheel at the time learned her fate in court. The crash that killed Robert Dollar happened in October 2017. According to Phoenix Police officials at the time, Annaleah Dominguez, who was 19 at the time, was driving in the wrong direction up South Mountain to avoid another bicyclist when she struck Dollar.
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot during robbery at Phoenix food stand near I-17
PHOENIX - Phoenix investigators are looking for the suspect who shot a man during a robbery at a food stand on Friday night. Police say the crime happened in an area near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road sometime after 8 p.m. on Oct. 14. The victim who was shot is...
recordpatriot.com
On Kari Lake's campaign for Arizona governor, the mic is always hot
PHOENIX - If you'd like to speak with Kari Lake, there are some things you should know first. One is that Kari Lake does not say "um." Kari Lake's words are crisp and clean and, when needed, they can be warm or they can be harsh. The more confrontational you are, the more composed Kari Lake will become. People have said Kari Lake is "Donald Trump in heels," but really, she is Donald Trump with media training and polish. Her sentences are perfectly complete. Her hair is cropped into a familiar pixie cut, left over from 22 years on the anchor desk at Channel 10, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, where she entered living rooms every weeknight at 5 and 9. The name Kari Lake, first and last, is known by virtually everyone in Arizona. It has power. When Kari Lake walks into a room, all eyes turn to Kari Lake. She is one of those people.
luxury-houses.net
Asking $13.4 Million! This 14,000 SF French Inspired Mansion is Truly An Entertainers Dream in Scottsdale, Arizona
10947 E Wingspan Way in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10947 E Wingspan Way, Scottsdale, Arizona is a jewel of Silverleaf features an exceptional layout with elegant living spaces and a resort inspired backyard with pool and spa offers complete privacy with amazing views. This Mansion in Scottsdale offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10947 E Wingspan Way, please contact Lee Courtney (Phone : 480-296-5922) at West USA Realty for full support and perfect service.
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 35