Craig Conover Teases ‘Winter House’ Showdown With Luke Gulbranson: ‘My Message Was Correct, But My Delivery Was Bad’

Vermont is getting a little colder. Craig Conover is shedding light on his upcoming altercation with Luke Gulbranson in the second season of Winter House.

“It was a bar fight, and that stuff happens. Just ours are captured on camera,” the Southern Charm star, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 13, while promoting the new season of Winter House.

According to snippets of the upcoming season, an argument took place between Craig and Luke, 38, regarding the Delaware native’s girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo. The reality stars were friends for years before their relationship blossomed into a love connection.

“I think I have grown a lot since I’ve started dating Paige. And, I definitely like myself better now,” Craig gushed to Us.

The trailer for the latest season of Winter House, which was released in September, indicated that the duo’s romance will be tested after what appears to be a big argument between the businessman and Luke.

“You just touched my f—king girlfriend,” Craig can be heard shouting in the teaser before getting in Luke’s face. “I will throw you through a goddamn window!”

Craig Conover and Luke GulbransonAs for what caused the dispute, the Charleston School of Law alum explained that it was “about the issue at hand.”

“It had nothing to do with me and Luke, you know, having personal feelings about each other,” Craig teased to Us.

The Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong with My Sewing? author can be seen yelling, “I’m getting out of this goddamn house, now” before storming outside into the cold, which Craig revealed to Us occurred after something happened that he “didn’t agree with.”

“What we’ve seen, especially with me, over the last few shows I’ve been on, is my message gets lost to my delivery … and it’s something that I’m working on,” the Southern Charm star explained to Us. “I think my message was correct, but my delivery was bad.”

The Sewing Down South founder shared, however, that the “issue was resolved” between the two men and viewers will “get to see what happened” over the course of the season.

“I don’t like to live my life cutting whoever I fight outta my life. I mean, me and him wouldn’t be sitting next to each other right now,” the “Pillow and Beer” podcast cohost revealed, referring to Austen Kroll.

Season 2 of Winter House premieres on Bravo Thursday, October 13, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi