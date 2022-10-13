ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Tickets available for Discovery Center Monster Bash

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for the Discovery Center Monster Bash event. The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Discovery Center. Members can save $3 a ticket and get 30-minutes of early access to event activities. Guests have a chance to meet a real-life Vampire...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Toot’n Totum plans to build 20 stores in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo source of snacks and gas is looking to move into Lubbock. Trade Publication Convenience Store News reported Thursday Amarillo’s Toot’n Totum is planning up to 20 stores down south. The company’s website says “Lubbock is just around the corner, and we’re pumped.”...
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

TxDOT crews working on Bell Street and Crockett Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews are working on Bell Street for moving portable concrete traffic barriers. TxDOT says, I-40 eastbound will be reduced to one lane at Bell Street, just past Avondale Street, for moving portable concrete traffic barriers. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the left lane of I-40 eastbound...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Northwest Texas Healthcare hosting lecture this Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare System is hosting a meeting this week about medical or legal documents for patients and end of life concerns. The lecture is part of the Better Breachers Club, which is an initiative from the American Lung Association to provide education, support, and a sense of connection to others living with chronic lung disease.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning robbery

AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Sunray ISD completes, opens CTE facility building

SUNRAY, Texas (KFDA) - Sunray Collegiate Independent School District held a ribbon cutting today for completion of its career and technical education facility. The event has representatives from the industry, education, state legislators and more. The opening of the building marks the completion of a bond passed by the community...
SUNRAY, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police Department warns against rising spam calls and texts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has received countless phone calls from concerned citizens about being contacted by potential scammers. Amarillo police warns citizens to be aware that scammers can “spoof” any phone number and claim to be anyone they want. Spoofing is defined as the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Battle of the Bands Week 9

Week Eight Battle of the Bands features the Canyon Eagles and the Hereford Whitefaces. The Wrap Up’s Battle of the Bands gives bands around the Panhandle a chance to show off. Bands for the teams facing off in the Game of the Week have the chance to have a...
PANHANDLE, TX

