KFDA
Tickets available for Discovery Center Monster Bash
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for the Discovery Center Monster Bash event. The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Discovery Center. Members can save $3 a ticket and get 30-minutes of early access to event activities. Guests have a chance to meet a real-life Vampire...
KFDA
Toot’n Totum plans to build 20 stores in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo source of snacks and gas is looking to move into Lubbock. Trade Publication Convenience Store News reported Thursday Amarillo’s Toot’n Totum is planning up to 20 stores down south. The company’s website says “Lubbock is just around the corner, and we’re pumped.”...
KFDA
American Red Cross to hold neighborhood smoke alarm instillation event
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The American Red Cross is set to hold a Sound the Alarm smoke alarm instillation event to help make Amarillo neighborhoods safer and save lives. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The purpose of this event is...
KFDA
TxDOT crews working on Bell Street and Crockett Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews are working on Bell Street for moving portable concrete traffic barriers. TxDOT says, I-40 eastbound will be reduced to one lane at Bell Street, just past Avondale Street, for moving portable concrete traffic barriers. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the left lane of I-40 eastbound...
KFDA
Northwest Texas Healthcare hosting lecture this Wednesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare System is hosting a meeting this week about medical or legal documents for patients and end of life concerns. The lecture is part of the Better Breachers Club, which is an initiative from the American Lung Association to provide education, support, and a sense of connection to others living with chronic lung disease.
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning robbery
KFDA
‘Hollywood of the High Plains’: New ACVB film commissioner looking at bringing movies to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sherman Bass has a vision as the first film commissioner for the Amarillo area to bring more films to produce in the Panhandle. Bass says the scenery from the canyons to the wide open plains makes the region a perfect filming space. He’s currently working on...
KFDA
Sunray ISD completes, opens CTE facility building
SUNRAY, Texas (KFDA) - Sunray Collegiate Independent School District held a ribbon cutting today for completion of its career and technical education facility. The event has representatives from the industry, education, state legislators and more. The opening of the building marks the completion of a bond passed by the community...
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department warns against rising spam calls and texts
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has received countless phone calls from concerned citizens about being contacted by potential scammers. Amarillo police warns citizens to be aware that scammers can “spoof” any phone number and claim to be anyone they want. Spoofing is defined as the...
KFDA
Battle of the Bands Week 9
Week Eight Battle of the Bands features the Canyon Eagles and the Hereford Whitefaces. The Wrap Up’s Battle of the Bands gives bands around the Panhandle a chance to show off. Bands for the teams facing off in the Game of the Week have the chance to have a...
