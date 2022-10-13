Read full article on original website
DOJ Suggests Lengthy Sentence For Steve Bannon
The Department of Justice is seeking a six-month prison sentence and $200,000 fine for Steve Bannon, an adviser to former President Donald Trump, in relation to his conviction on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, according to a new court filing obtained by ABC News on Monday (October 17).
White House Responds To Criticism About Handling Of Inflation
The White House is being pressed about whether it's actually making inflation a top priority. Speaking to reporters, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden and congressional Democrats have "done the work" with the Inflation Reduction Act. She noted it was despite Republicans refusing to vote for that legislation. Asked...
Biden claims the economy is strong
There are a couple of Trump news items from over the weekend I want to discuss with our team and our listeners to gauge everyone's reaction. How do you feel about Trump getting on his Truth Social social media outlet and ripping into Jewish Americans for not appreciating him more for his strong support of Israel during his presidency? Many critics are blasting Trump and calling his comments antisemitic. I've never considered Trump to be anti Semitic, but I can see where his Sunday tirade would have turned off a lot of people, Jewish and otherwise. Why would he do this when he needs to be attracting voters for as possible 2024 presidential run, not turning them off? Let's talk about it!
Rubio & Demings Square Off In First & Only Debate Ahead Of Election
Senator Marco Rubio and Congresswoman Val Demings square off in their first and only debate ahead of the November 8th election. Nova Southeastern University's Dr. Charles Zelden says Rubio is ahead of Demings in the latest Mason-Dixon Poll 49-to-42-percent. He expects Demings to go after Rubio on his abortion stance and will call him an absentee Senator. He expects Rubio to counter saying his record speaks for itself. Zelden believes this all boils down to turnout since most Florida voters only weigh in along party lines, giving Rubio the advantage. The debate gets underway at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth.
Bill O’Reilly: Parkland killer should do HARD LABOR instead
Bill O’Reilly doesn’t agree with the death penalty, but that doesn’t mean the sentence given to the Parkland, Florida killer earlier this week is enough. In fact, Bill O’Reilly says those responsible for such heinous crimes should do far more than sit in a cell for their lifetime: They should do daily, HARD LABOR instead. Plus, O’Reilly explains the corporate media’s latest ‘phony story’ being ‘jammed’ down our throats AND he gives his thoughts on Biden’s recent comments about Saudi Arabia…
Midterms: Top Pollster Says Republican Voters Are Being Undercounted Again
With less than a month to go until the elections, one of the most reputable polling groups is predicting that once again, Republican voters are being undercounted. The Trafalgar Group, which had the most accurate poll in both 2016 and 2020, believes most Republican voters are remaining "submerged" due to the despicable attacks from Joe Biden and the Democrats.
Stacey Abrams deflects when asked if she will accept the election results
Stacey Abrams deflected in a debate Monday evening when asked about whether she would accept the results of Georgia’s governor’s race in November after she did not concede in 2018’s election.Debate moderator Greg Bluestein asked Ms Abrams about her non-concession in 2018 and whether she would commit to accepting the outcome of the vote and what it shows.Ms Abrams said that in 2018, she acknowledged that Governor Brian Kemp had won the election. At the time, Mr Kemp served as secretary of state, Georgia’s top elections officer. Brad Raffensperger, who became the subject of former president Donald Trump’s ire...
Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine’s capital Monday, setting buildings ablaze, tearing a hole in one of them and sending people scurrying for cover or trying to shoot them down in what the president said…
Russia-Ukraine war live: strikes reported in several Ukrainian cities; Russian plane crash death toll rises to 13
Attacks in Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv on Tuesday morning; military jet hit residential building in Yeysk on Monday
Economic & Political Realities w/Just Over Three Weeks to Go
Strong as hell. I’ve long said that politicians can lie about what policy may or may not do and those who’re inclined to agree with them may believe the lies at first, however you can’t lie to people about what is or isn’t in their wallet. That’s something we know. That makes President Biden’s ever aggressive defense of the current state of economic affairs that much more alarming. Now we’d never expect a president to simply come out and state that the US economy is a hot mess. However, we also don’t expect a president to say it’s sunshine and lollipops when it is a hot mess either. The average household is 3.2% worse off than a year ago, net of inflation. Yet remarkably President Biden continues to attempt to tell us that what isn’t in our wallets is not only there but that we’ve got more than we used to, and we just don’t see it – or something like that. While in Portland over the weekend a reporter asked President Biden about the challenges in the US economy. The President’s response: The economy is strong as hell. The problem is the lack of economic growth and sound policy in other countries not so much ours. Now the reason this matters, is because we ended up in this place as a result of bad policy – specifically President Biden’s week one executive orders killing the Keystone XL pipeline and greatly restricting US energy production and supply, while subsequently driving up the regulatory costs for producers. This is what became the initial catalyst for inflation which subsequently had (imported) lighter fluid, thrown on it with the record spending spree in The CARES Act, Infrastructure ACT and most recently the anything but Inflation Reduction Act. All last year in which President Biden told us inflation was transitory, he continues to pretend it's still Putin’s Price Hike which is the fault of the Mega MAGA Republicans or something like that. Except that inflation is only 0.3% higher today as compared to before Russia invaded Ukraine. So, the bigger problem is this. Without the President being willing to even sympathize with us over for what he and Congressional Democrats have done to us, he wants to flatly...
