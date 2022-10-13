Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Steelers vs. Buccaneers: Mitch Trubisky replaces Kenny Pickett as rookie QB gets evaluated for concussion
PITTSBURGH -- Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Steelers following an injury to Kenny Pickett. Pickett exited Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after sustaining a hit by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White with 7:24 left in the third quarter. Pickett is questionable to return as he gets evaluated for a concussion.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Robbie Anderson ejected by his own team after arguing with coaches, sitting away from teammates
The Panthers are reportedly shopping multiple big names in the wake of coach Matt Rhule's dismissal, including starting wide receiver Robbie Anderson. After Sunday's game against the Rams, there's little doubt Carolina will be motivated to move the veteran pass catcher. Held without a catch into the fourth quarter, Anderson was spotted sitting on Gatorade coolers, away from his teammates, while on the sidelines. Then, after visible arguments with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey and interim head coach Steve Wilks, the wideout was ejected by his own club, told to leave for the locker room before the game's conclusion.
CBS Sports
Panthers have been a lost cause since owner David Tepper arrived on the scene in 2018
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is very likely to endeavor in his second head coach search in just four-plus years of ownership. Panthers fans should hope the search goes better than his Monday press conference. Tepper spent the first 20 minutes of his half-hour presser navigating well the questions of...
CBS Sports
Patriots rookie Brenden Schooler hands ball to a confused Bill Belichick after muffed punt recovery
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick received a gift from one of his players on Sunday, but he was not exactly a gracious recipient. Patriots rookie safety and special-teamer Brenden Schooler handed his head coach the football after a muffed punt recovery during the Patriots' 38-15 victory against the Cleveland browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, and Belichick did not know what to do with the present.
CBS Sports
Giants' Saquon Barkley explains why he bypassed a touchdown in Week 6 victory over Ravens
If you're a Saquon Barkley manager, odds are you're pretty happy with that selection. He's arguably been the top non-quarterback in fantasy football this season and was to be had outside of the first round, meaning he's been an unbelievable value. In Week 6, he produced another solid outing, rushing for 83 yards and a touchdown to go along with three catches for 12 yards. However, Barkley could have put even more points on the board as the Giants closed out the 24-20 win over the Ravens.
CBS Sports
Bryce Young injury update: Alabama star QB reportedly expected to start vs. Tennessee with Nick Saban hopeful
Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young (shoulder) is "expected to start" in the No. 3 Crimson Tide's critical showdown with No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday afternoon, ESPN's Pete Thamel said on "College GameDay". The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is expected to play for the Crimson Tide if all goes well in pregame warmups, Alabama coach Nick Saban said Friday night.
CBS Sports
Texans' Teagan Quitoriano: Designated to return
Quitoriano (knee) was designated to return from the Texans' injured reserve Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Quitoriano missed the first six games of the season after being placed on Houston's IR ahead of the regular season. Now, the rookie tight end will have a 21-day window to practice and return to the active roster; otherwise, he will be placed on season-ending IR. Quitoriano's first chance to play will come in Sunday's game against the Raiders, though he may start out in a limited role with tight ends Brevin Jordan, O.J. Howard and Jordan Akins already on the roster.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football: Marquise Brown's potential season-ending injury doesn't make Robbie Anderson worth adding
Robbie Anderson's time in Carolina was numbered as soon as he got sent to the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks Sunday following a sideline argument, and it took less than 24 hours for the Panthers to find a new home for him. The Cardinals acquired the disgruntled receiver Monday, per reports, potentially as a replacement for the recently injured Marquise Brown.
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Posts season-high nine tackles
McKinney tallied nine tackles (five solo) in a Week 6 victory over the Ravens. McKinney recorded five or six tackles in four of the first five weeks of the campaign, and he stepped up his production with a campaign-high nine tackles in Week 6. He's yet to force a turnover this season but did pick off five passes in 2021. He has the potential to be an IDP asset but hasn't quite panned out that way so far this season.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Mitch Trubisky benched vs. Jets due to halftime confrontation with WR Diontae Johnson, per report
Quarterback Mitch Trubisky was benched at halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, and while it was first believed he was taken out of the game for his play, there is now a report that it was due to a team conflict. Trubisky was reportedly benched over a locker room confrontation with wide receiver Diontae Johnson, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
CBS Sports
Cam Akers reportedly has philosophical, football-related differences with Sean McVay; Rams exploring trade
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay surprised everyone Friday when he announced that running back Cam Akers would not play in Sunday's contest against the Carolina Panthers due to "personal reasons." McVay said that the team was going to keep things internal, and declined to speculate on Akers' future with the team. According to a new report, Akers and the Rams are indeed on the outs.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Managing thumb injury
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said that Thompson is considered day-to-day after sustaining a right thumb injury in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Vikings, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Thompson was forced to exit and did not return during the first start of his career Sunday. While...
Week 7 Pickups: Stash rookies, drop Jets WRs & Robbie Anderson trade reaction
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens for the weekly waiver wire pickups podcast, but the show kicks off with the guys reacting to the news that WR Robbie Anderson has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals and WR DeSean Jackson is visiting with the Baltimore Ravens.
CBS Sports
NFL insider notes: How Vikings went from the league's worst to best in one key metric, plus more from Week 6
When Kevin O'Connell took over the Minnesota Vikings, he knew immediately where to focus his attention. The first-year head coach saw a Vikings team that was downright dreadful at situational football. The 2021 Vikings were the worst in the league that season. By some metrics cobbled together by the staff there, they were actually the worst in modern NFL history at situational ball.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck: Forced out with injury
Gardeck (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Gardeck recorded one tackle before sustaining an ankle injury at some point during this contest, though the exact nature of this issue is still unclear. The 28-year-old almost perfectly split his 205 total snaps between defense and special teams over the first five games of the season, recording 17 tackles, one sack, one pass defended and one forced fumble. With Gardeck sidelined, expect Victor Dimukeje to step in opposite outside linebacker Markus Golden.
CBS Sports
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Suiting up vs. Baltimore
The Giants elevated Johnson from the practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. It will be the third consecutive week Johnson is active for the Giants and the last time he's eligible to be elevated from the practice squad before he would have to be signed to the team's 53-man roster in order to suit up. The 28-year-old receiver has three receptions for 35 yards on three targets through two games this season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Jones: Few mistakes in win
Jones completed 19 of 27 passes for 173 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Ravens. Jones threw multiple touchdowns for the first time since Week 1, finding the end zone from five and eight yards away. He remained a game manager but did so effectively by distributing the ball accurately and largely avoiding miscues -- though he did lose an inconsequential fumble just before halftime. Jones will have capped volume until the Giants are forced to take to the air more, limiting his fantasy intrigue.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: X-rays negative
Brate (neck) received negative X-ray results Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Brate was evaluated at a Pittsburgh hospital after exiting Sunday's loss to the Steelers, and it's good news that tests for a broken neck came back negative. He was able to travel back to Tampa Bay with the team Sunday night, but it's too early to speculate about Brate's timetable for a return to the field. In the meantime, the Buccaneers will lean on Cade Otton, Ko Kieft and Kyle Rudolph at tight end.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Marvin Jones: Out ahead of Sunday's matchup
Jones (hamstring) has been downgraded to out and will not play Sunday against the Colts, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports. It appears as if Jones' late-week injury will ultimately keep him out of the divisional matchup after all. The veteran has fluctuated between critical target hog and complete non entity in recent weeks so it's unclear exactly who benefits with Jones sidelined. Expect Jamal Agnew and possibly Tim Jones to see additional playing time as a result.
CBS Sports
Saints' Adam Trautman: Suffers foot injury Sunday
Trautman exited Sunday's game against the Bengals due to a foot injury, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Trautman was rolled up on in the second quarter and needed assistance to get to the sideline. After visiting the blue medical tent, he emerged without a shoe on his left foot and was carted to the locker room. It's unclear if Trautman will be able to return, but if he doesn't he'll end Week 6 with one catch (on one target) for eight yards.
