Apex Legends Players Think of the Perfect Buff to Revenant Ultimate
A recent Reddit post has had Revenant mains buzzing as it outlines a good buff that would help the unpopular champion to climb both tier lists and pick rate in Apex Legends. With 22 different legends for players to choose from, there will undoubtedly be some that are more popular than others. In the case of Revenant, he falls to the bottom of this list with a pick rate of only 2.4%. When compared to a legend like Octane, the most popular legend in the game with a pick rate of 11.7%, it is clear that something needs to be done.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Week 4 Challenges Revealed
Looking to rack up some extra XP? Week 4 challenges have arrived in Fortnite. We're already four weeks into Fortnite's latest season, Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise. There's been plenty of chaos in the forms of new weapons, chrome blobs, and overall destruction. As always, gaining XP and making progress in the Battle Pass takes some time in Fortnite, and players need to have plenty of games under their belt to make it to Level 100. Fortunately, there are some weekly challenges at hand to help give players the XP boost they need.
League of Legends Champion K'Sante Revealed
A new champion is officially coming to League of Legends. After being briefly mentioned in a Champion Roadmap in April, a first look at the new champion, K'Sante, was released in a teaser on Twitter. In the 2023 Preseason video, K'Sante was introduced as a "top-lane tank" from a new...
Overwatch 2 Player Count Listed
Overwatch 2 is finally out and plenty of people are playing it. Just like with any new release there are many people who are curious to know just how many people are playing it. There are some that are interested since the game is being distributed as a free-to-play model. Knowing how many players jump on for free at launch will provide context later down to line as the game progresses. Other people might be interested to know if the many reported issues and bugs at launch have affected the current player count as well.
5 Best Jungler Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.19
League of Legends Patch 12.19 brought along many buffs to off-meta champions. With these changes, the meta around the jungle has shifted slightly, leaving many to wonder which champions are worth playing in the current patch of the game. Here is our list for the top five best jungler duos...
Apex Legends Golden Ticket: How to Get
The countdown to the start of Apex Legends Season 15 is officially on it seems as Respawn Entertainment has quietly released a spicy teaser in-game for players to go out and get. As longtime Apex Legends players can likely attest, Respawn has not been shy in releasing a variety of...
Will Call of Duty Points Transfer to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?
Wondering whether your hard-earned Call of Duty Points will transfer over to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II? Don't worry, we got the answers you're looking for. Initially revealed during a September Call of Duty Next event, Activision has players eagerly awaiting the Nov 16 release date...
How to Transfer Overwatch 1 to Overwatch 2
When Overwatch 2 launched on Oct. 4 it also shut down the original game. The new sequel was meant to replace the old game. Many critics have pointed out that the returning maps and modes make Overwatch 2 appear to be more like an expansion update rather than a numeric sequel. Whether players agree or disagree those that feel bad about losing the original game should not be too stressed. Blizzard has designed Overwatch 2 to allow players to transfer their progression and items from the first game seamlessly to the new Overwatch 2. Here is a quick guide to transferring an old Overwatch account into Overwatch 2.
When Are Bastion and Torbjorn Coming Back in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2's damage hero Bastion is no longer in the game, and players can't play turret builder Torbjorn in competitive play, either. Here's everything you need to know about these characters' return. When Are Bastion and Torbjorn Coming Back to Overwatch 2?. Overwatch 2 players have experienced many problems with...
MultiVersus Adds Gremlin Leader Stripe to Roster, Halloween Update
Warner Bros. Games has expanded the roster for MultiVersus, adding Gremlins antagonist Stripe as a new playable character.
Blizzard to Save Overwatch 2 Balance Changes for Season 2
Blizzard says Overwatch 2's hero balance won't be adjusted until the game enters its second season. The developer says that win rates have been fairly balanced since the official release of Overwatch 2. "While some heroes are performing better than others, and there are differences across player skill levels, we...
How to Get Free Loot in Apex Legends Mobile
Season 3 of Apex Legends Mobile is on its way, and several new events are marking the occasion. The Aftershow update, which launched Oct. 5, allows players to participate in a handful of events in preparation for the new season. These events include the potential to play as the mobile-exclusive legend, Fade, for free, a battle pass boost, a seven-day login event which grants free loot, and more.
Is Fortnite Shutting Down in 2022 or 2023?
Every year, the same rumors circulate online — is Fortnite shutting down?. Online games can be an uncertain landscape, particularly live service ones. At any time, a studio could announce that they're shutting down servers, effectively making a game unplayable. We've seen a number of games meet this fate in this last quarter of the year alone. Last month PlatinumGames announced that Babylon's Fall would be terminating service in February 2023 not even a year into its life. Just yesterday, Square Enix announced that mobile battle royale Final Fantasy VII The First Solider would also be ending its service.
Warzone YouTuber Recommends Forgotten AR With Impressive Win Rate
A recent video by Metaphor showed off his impressive loadout for the Vargo 52, a weapon that has widely gone under the radar by many Warzone players in favor of more meta guns. While many players prefer to use tried and true meta-guns, there are a few Warzone weapons that...
Apex Legends Oct. 13 Update Patch Notes Fix Skins, More
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment published a patch for the battle royale Thursday that addresses bugs tied to two Devotion skins, a skin for Loba, and the ring itself. The patch was relatively light, containing just three fixes. The official Respawn Entertainment account enumerated the changes in the update:. "Good...
Valorant Pros Talk Bringing Split Back to the Map Pool
DBLTAP spoke with players during the Valorant Champions 2022 group stage to get their thoughts on a simple question: What's the main thing you would want to see changed with Split before it returns to the map pool? Here's what we found.
Overwatch 2 Bug is Shutting Down Computers
Each new day brings another problem in Overwatch 2. It appears that issues in Overwatch 2 are still getting worse before they get better. A newly discovered bug has caused some players' computers to either shut down or reset. Overwatch 2 Bug Shutting Down Computers. Blizzard is currently investigating what...
Sentinels Adds Sacy, pANcada to Complete 2023 Valorant Roster Rebuild
Sentinels has officially signed Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi and Bryan "pANcada" Luna to its 2023 Valorant Champions Tour roster.
