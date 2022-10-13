Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Cheyenne man pleads guilty to auto burglary and reduced joyriding charge
CASPER, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident pleaded guilty to auto burglary and joyriding in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. The latter charge, formally known as unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, was reduced from felony auto theft after his attorney argued his client had never intended to keep the stolen Volkswagen Jetta or permanently deprive the owner of its use.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/14/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Oct., 14. The Honorable Judge Brian Christensen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Jared Holbrook represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/13/22–10/14/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Man pleads no contest to felony assault after stabbing man during fight in downtown Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man pleaded no contest in Natrona County District Court on Friday to aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon after a street fight turned into a stabbing last summer in downtown Casper. Hosea White, 43, has been detained with a $35,000 cash or...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Gillette Man Charged With Six Felony Drug Offenses
A Gillette man heard charges of six felony counts of drug possession during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. Zachary Stott, 29, is charged with three counts of possession of felony weights of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and buprenorphine hydrochloride, each of which is punishable by up to seven years of imprisonment, Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen said.
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (10/3/22–10/10/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 3 through Oct. 10. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Saves a Suicidal Man’s Life
A Douglas Trooper was dispatched to a suicidal subject on I-25 early last week, according to a written statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The trooper found the man in a parking area near Douglas. The Wyoming Highway Patrol said the man needed medical assistance and was still armed with...
Casper Police Donating Unclaimed Bicycles to Community Children
Every kid deserves a bicycle. Every kid deserves the feeling of freedom, the feeling of flying when riding a bike down a steep hill. Every kid deserve to be able to pretend that they're Batman, or Ghost Rider or, at the very least, their weird uncle that goes to Sturgis every year and always brings back a present.
Natrona County Area Cops Love Giving Back To The Community
One of the coolest programs that happens during the holiday season is 'Shop With A Cop'. Kids between 3 and 12 in Natrona County have a chance to spend time with a local police department employee and shop. The police departments from Casper, Evansville, Mills, Midwest and Natrona County Sheriffs...
ON THIS DAY: in 1998, Casper Saw Record Breaking Inches of Snow
From October 16th to the 17th, in 1998, Casper got a whopping 18.7" of snow. This made the National Weather Service's list of TOP 25 snowstorms in our area since 1937. 1. December 23-24, 198231.3" 2. April 18-21, 197327.9" 3. April 30-May 2, 194623.2" 4. December 1-2, 198221.0" 5. May...
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Trooper: truck driver probably fell asleep before hitting 2 trucks on 59
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper said that it’s likely a man who was driving a semi that collided with two other trucks this afternoon had fallen asleep at the wheel. The crash occurred on a two-lane stretch of Highway 59 that’s about a mile north...
cowboystatedaily.com
After Thumb Nearly Gets Ripped-Off In Crossbow Mishap, Wyoming Hunter Back Out On The Hunt
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two years after watching his wife nearly lose half of her hand to a crossbow accident in the back country, David Mercado of Casper still gets emotional about it. “When you have somebody you love who has suffered a really bad...
Study Claims Casper is 10th Most Expensive City for Household Spending in Wyoming
Cheyenne - $2,812. Casper's monthly household bills are 12.1% lower than the national average and make up ~34% of a household income. Doxo data claims average monthly bill costs in Casper are as follows:. Mortgage - $1,214. Rent - $893. Auto Loan - $$466. Auto Insurance - $113. Utilities -...
NOWCAP is Helping People with Disabilities Find Happy, Meaningful Lives in Casper
"If you're not changing and growing, you're just existing, and that's not fun." K2Radio News sat down with Dawn Lacko, the executive director at NowCap Services, to talk about a program that helps people with disabilities in Casper and Rock Springs to find and keep employment as well as learn valuable skills for living a happy, meaningful life.
oilcity.news
Lost and Found: Original 1913 NCHS cornerstone to soon return home
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper was enjoying its first energy boom in the early 1900s, which meant an influx of families with kids who needed schoolrooms. An assortment of small buildings filled that capacity until 1913, when the first Natrona County High School building was opened. But the boom didn’t...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
Natrona County Hosting ‘Trick or Treating’ at Government Offices
Natrona County is welcoming Trick or Treaters to their government buildings on Halloween. That's according to a press release from the County Commissioner's office, who wrote that the county will be hosting the trick or treat festivities on Monday, October 31 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Three separate buildings...
PHOTOS: Another Delivery Truck Loses Its Top Under McKinley Bridge
On Tuesday, another delivery truck traveling North on McKinley Street attempted to drive under the notorious McKinley Bridge. Unfortunately, the size of the transport trailer of the truck was too large to fit under the bridge, and the semi lost the top of it. Ty Martin, a bystander who just...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Ghosts of America’s motoring past grace North Casper corner
CASPER, Wyo. — Richard “Rick” Thurston was a longtime Casper native, and a car fanatic to his core. Born in Provo, his family moved to Casper while he was a kid, operating the Thurston Block Plant at 1604 East M St. According to his obituary, Rick joined...
