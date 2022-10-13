SOUTH RENOVO, PA – According to reports late Sunday a fire at 621 First Street in South Renovo was discovered when a neighbor was coming home and saw smoke billowing down the hollow and heading towards Renovo. Area fire companies started to respond just before 6PM, immediately knocking the fire down although the volunteers then had to spend a considerable amount of time trying to locate the source. An interior attack was made as was a response from a roof into the second floor. No immediate cause was cited. The house is believed to be a second home and although the owners were home over the weekend but not at the time of the blaze.

