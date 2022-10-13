Read full article on original website
Miss Bucktail Isabella English crowned 2022 Flaming Foliage Queen
FARWELL, PA – It was a whirlwind Saturday for the contestants in the 73rd annual Flaming Foliage Festival and the daylong events concluded Saturday night at the Bucktail High School where Miss Bucktail Isabella English, was crowned the queen. Isabella Fiala English was born on August 6, 2005, she...
Lock Haven Kiwanis renews highway cleanup
DUNNSTABLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Kiwanis Club of Lock Haven recently performed their semiannual litter pick up along Route 150 east of Lock Haven. The club adopted the section from Tobacco Shed Road in Dunnstable Township to the Constitution Bridge in Woodward Township over 30 years ago. Over eight bags and other miscellaneous debris were gathered including plywood, car parts, and large metal poles. The pickup is part of the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful initiative.
Clinton County Historical Society, into second century, offers thanks
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Historical Society recently recognized several recent achievements at its Heisey House Museum on E. Water Street in Lock Haven. CCHS President Bonnie Hannis thanked those in attendance and all who have supported the Society over the past 100 years and said the Society is now preparing for the next 100. Last Thursday’s recognition included:
Structure Fire in South Renovo
SOUTH RENOVO, PA – According to reports late Sunday a fire at 621 First Street in South Renovo was discovered when a neighbor was coming home and saw smoke billowing down the hollow and heading towards Renovo. Area fire companies started to respond just before 6PM, immediately knocking the fire down although the volunteers then had to spend a considerable amount of time trying to locate the source. An interior attack was made as was a response from a roof into the second floor. No immediate cause was cited. The house is believed to be a second home and although the owners were home over the weekend but not at the time of the blaze.
Lock Haven looks to cut back on daily police coverage hours
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The City of Lock Haven has historically provided 24-hour, round-the-clock police protection. That scope of coverage may be about to change, based on information at City Council’s meeting Monday night. City Manager Greg Wilson shared with council information on the status of negotiations on...
CMMS students participate in student summit
HUNTINGDON, PA – Central Mountain Middle School students recently presented at the PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Support) Student Summit: PBIS in ACTion to a packed room of interested participants from over twenty schools within the regional Intermediate Units at Juniata College. They detailed Keystone Central’s district-wide expectations and the role a student team plays in encouraging appropriate behavior.
Clinton County Housing Coalition seeks ok to convert Dickey School to housing units
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Housing Coalition wants to acquire the old Dickey Elementary School on S. Fairview Street in Lock Haven and convert it to housing units. The plan was detailed at a Sept. 22 Lock Haven Zoning Hearing Board hearing, at which time the hearing board rejected a zoning variance request which was needed for the project to proceed.
CM cross county teams run at PHAC’s, prep for districts
SUNBURY, PA – The Central Mountain girls cross country team completed their regular season at the PHAC Invitational at Shikellamy High School on Saturday. The girls finished 7th out of 10 teams. Coach Scott Bair said,squad members have been steadily improving all season long and now have two weeks to prepare for the PIAA District 6 Championships which are held on Oct. 29 at Indian Valley Elementary School. The girls finish the regular season with a record of 12-6. Likewise, the Central Mountain boys team completed their regular season at the PHAC Invitational. The boys finished 9th out of 12 teams. Damien Winner, Skylar Small, Nick Piergallini, Wyatt Heeman, Cody Etters, and Robbie Andrews earned PR’s.
Jersey Shore man charged with aggravated assault in mid-week Avis incident
LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – State police have charged Corey Koch, 24, from Jersey Shore, with aggravated assault, the result of an early Wednesday morning incident on Fairview Street in Avis. Police allege Koch repeatedly struck a 22-year-old Avis woman in the face with a closed fist. Police said the...
No. 10/10 Penn State Falls to No. 4/5 Michigan, 41-17
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The No. 10/10 Penn State football team (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) dropped its first contest of the 2022 campaign by a score of 41-17 to No. 4/5 Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) in Michigan Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions’ defense came to play...
Second win in row for CM boys’ soccer
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Central Mountain’s Malinak Stadium was the site Saturday morning as Tyrone visited the boys’ soccer team. Central Mountain was able to secure their second win in a row, shutting out the Golden Eagles 9-0. Peyton Jones continued his hot streak of scoring, notching two goals and adding two assists. Freshman Griffin Confer and junior Asher Talbot both provided a goal and assist of their own. Talbot’s coming with his head, placing a corner kick into the back of the net.
