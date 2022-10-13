ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Meet the candidates for Douglas County Commission District 1

Voters will soon select from a slate of three candidates the next person who will represent them for a four-year term in the first Douglas County commission district. We wanted to give you a chance to learn more about the human side of your candidates. So we asked some standard questions related to their run for office and the issues they want to address — but also some fun questions to let folks get to know their candidates as people, not just politicians.
One killed, one injured in crash south of Lawrence

One person was killed and one was taken to a hospital with injuries after a crash south of Lawrence Saturday afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The crash, in the 500 block of East 1100 Road, involved a pickup truck and a combine, according to a tweet from the department. Other details were unclear.
Letter to the Times: Kansas’ own million dollar man

Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns and letters to the Times written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Would you like to send a letter to the Times? Great! Here’s how to do it....
