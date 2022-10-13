Voters will soon select from a slate of three candidates the next person who will represent them for a four-year term in the first Douglas County commission district. We wanted to give you a chance to learn more about the human side of your candidates. So we asked some standard questions related to their run for office and the issues they want to address — but also some fun questions to let folks get to know their candidates as people, not just politicians.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO