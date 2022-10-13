Read full article on original website
LMH, Bert Nash leaders voice concerns about possibility of for-profit oversight of Treatment & Recovery Center
Two major players in the launch of the long-awaited Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County expressed concerns Monday about the county’s interest in contracting with a for-profit management company to oversee the center. Russ Johnson, president and CEO of LMH Health, said LMH learned in September the county...
All treats, no tricks: Jazz-pop-folk-rock group Sammy Rae & The Friends to perform in Lawrence on Halloween
Christmas is coming in October for fans of Sammy Rae & The Friends. The Brooklyn-based group will perform at the Granada on Halloween. Samantha Bowers, 28, known professionally as Sammy Rae, serves as the band’s frontwoman. She was described by Studybreaks as “Amy Winehouse’s (metaphorical) punchier younger sister,” but...
Meet the candidates for Douglas County Commission District 1
Voters will soon select from a slate of three candidates the next person who will represent them for a four-year term in the first Douglas County commission district. We wanted to give you a chance to learn more about the human side of your candidates. So we asked some standard questions related to their run for office and the issues they want to address — but also some fun questions to let folks get to know their candidates as people, not just politicians.
Man killed in Douglas County crash was 28-year-old from Overland Park
Abraham Blanco, 28, of Overland Park, was the man killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Douglas County, south of Lawrence, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash, which involved a John Deere combine and a Dodge Ram pickup truck, occurred at 4:26 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East 1100 Road.
Lawrence and Douglas County voters: Here’s what to know to vote in the Nov. 8 election
There are local, state and national races on the ballot for Kansas’ Nov. 8 election, plus two more constitutional amendments and a question about expanding Douglas County’s government to add two additional commissioners. Here’s what Lawrence and Douglas County voters should know. How can I register to...
One killed, one injured in crash south of Lawrence
One person was killed and one was taken to a hospital with injuries after a crash south of Lawrence Saturday afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The crash, in the 500 block of East 1100 Road, involved a pickup truck and a combine, according to a tweet from the department. Other details were unclear.
Letter to the Times: Kansas’ own million dollar man
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns and letters to the Times written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Would you like to send a letter to the Times? Great! Here’s how to do it....
