Richmond County man reported to have dementia has been found

UPDATE, 5:13 P.M. – According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Clem Miller has been located.

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who is reported to have dementia.

According to authorities, Clem Miller, 62, was last seen at 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, October 13th leaving a home on Goshen Road on foot.

Authorities say Miller has black and grey hair with brown eyes, and he is 5’7″ and weights 150 pounds.

Miller was last seen wearing blue pants and a green or orange shirt.

If anyone has any information concerning Miller’s whereabouts, please contact Investigator Ron Sylvester or any Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

