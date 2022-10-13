GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - VAI Resort, the luxury resort that first planned to open in Glendale by fall 2022, has been delayed once again until late 2023. Previously, VAI Management expected the property to be open before the Super Bowl came to town in February 2023. When plans doubled in April, the scheduled opening was delayed until spring 2023. Management delayed the opening again on Monday, saying it plans to open at some point in late 2023. When it finally opens, the $1 billion-budget hotel will be Arizona’s largest resort.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO