Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Josephine Catanzarite, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Josephine Catanzarite passed away peacefully on Saturday October 15 2022 surrounded by her family. Arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary to follow.
wwnytv.com
Library, art museum unlikely to see funding from Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - As the city of Ogdensburg faces a $3.5 million deficit, a couple of organizations likely won’t get the funding from the city that they hoped for. The Ogdensburg Public Library and the Remington Art Museum requested American Rescue Plan Act funds from the city,...
wwnytv.com
James E. Mandigo, 31, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - James E. Mandigo, 31, of Canton and Vermont, died on October 14, 2022, at Canton Potsdam Hospital, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. Services will be private. James is survived by his wife, Kelly, his sons, Tyron Mandigo and Braiden, his mother Ellen Mandigo of Vermont, a brother, Michael Mandigo, of Vermont, sisters, Amanda Mandigo and Dale Ashlaw of Canton, Angel Blevins of Vermont, best friend Timothy Marckres of Vermont, Gabriel and Noah Marckres, several nieces and nephews. James was born on October 10,1991 in Ogdensburg to Ellen Dissotell Mandigo and the late Gary Mandigo. He married Kelly Sanford on February 3, 2009, in Vermont. James was the owner of Mandigo Inc. contractors out of Vermont and was a home health aide for Committed of Canton. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed working on cars, building things, playing video games and helping others. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Autism Speaks or the American Lung Association. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
wwnytv.com
Rebecca “Becky” A. James, 77, of Hannawa Falls
HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Rebecca “Becky” A. James, 77, of Hannawa Falls, will be held at 11am on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Garner Funeral Service in Potsdam with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the funeral home. Becky passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning (October 16, 2022) at her home.
wwnytv.com
Barbara Ann Smith, 67, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - On the morning of Saturday, October 8, 2022, beloved sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, Barbara Ann Smith passed away at the age of 67 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Barb was born on October 25, 1954, in Germany, the daughter of the late John (Smitty) Smith and...
wwnytv.com
Douglas J. Jones
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On October 17, 2022, Bruce Springsteen lost one of his biggest fans and the Jones Family lost their own Jersey son to cancer. Doug passed with the comfort, solace and love of his Jersey Girl, Jen Kohms, by his side. Doug was devoted to his family, especially his brothers and to his many friends and colleagues. His work ethic was unparalleled as well as his love of music. Small in stature yet mighty in heart, he befriended and connected with many a person in his charismatic way leaving them with a bit of laughter, wisdom, or a coupon for a great deal. He was a voyager captain that led many of his family and friends on first adventures both outside and inside the North Country. For this and for him, we will be forever grateful. We will see you once again Doug in the Land of Hope and Dreams.
wwnytv.com
Kenneth F. Planty, 81, of Hopkinton
HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth F. Planty, 81, of Beebe Road, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family while under the care of Hospice. Kenneth was born February 19, 1941 in Hopkinton, NY, the son of the late Kenneth P....
wwnytv.com
Trudy Lawrence, 57, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Trudy Lawrence age 57 passed away peacefully on Friday October 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Canton, NY she was the daughter of the late Robert and Linda (Clark) Vallance. She married the love of her life Gary Lawrence on October 2, 1999. Trudy loved shopping, camping and spending time with family, friends and her dog Bear. She was always the life of the party, she will be missed. She was a dedicated wife, mother, Grandmother and friend.
wwnytv.com
Michael K. McNally, 78, of Morristown and Hammond
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Michael K. McNally, age 78 a longtime resident of Morristown and most recently of Hammond passed away on Thursday October 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Surviving are his wife Elizabeth “Liz” McNally of Hammond; five daughters Jeannie McNally & her...
wwnytv.com
Earl F. Parker, 77, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Earl F. Parker, age 77, of Dexter, NY, but formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown with his sister and brother-in-law by his side. There will be a memorial service for Earl on Saturday, October 22,...
wwnytv.com
Allen David Edward Jock, 81, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Allen David Edward Jock, 81, of 16 Francis Street, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Allen was born on March 15, 1941 in Smiths Falls, Ontario, son of the late Jake and Annie E. (Skidders) Jock. A marriage to Rosalyn Johnson ended in divorce.
wwnytv.com
Stefanik, other North Country representatives rally for 2nd Amendment rights
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A “Save Our Second Amendment” rally in Gouverneur brought dozens to the North Country, including Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. The rally was held at Gouverneur’s Village Park, people were seen holding signs and flags in support of the right to bear arms. The...
wwnytv.com
Blanche Wilson French, 77, of Constable
CONSTABLE, New York (WWNY) - Blanche Wilson French (77) passed away Thursday October 13th, 2022 at the home of her son in Constable. Blanche passed in the loving arms of her son Ed. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop where Blanche’s services will be respectively held on...
wwnytv.com
2 accused of having 8 pounds of pot
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Two Hogansburg men are accused of possessing several pounds of marijuana. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 22-year-old Marcus Gray and 23-year-old Grayson Mcdonald had around eight pounds of cannabis when they were pulled over on State Route 37 in the town of Oswegatchie.
NYS Music
Waterhole Music Lounge Announces Fall 2022 Live Entertainment Schedule
The Waterhole Music Lounge in Saranac Lake has announced its Fall 2022 live entertainment schedule, featuring an irresistible lineup of music. The Waterhole Music Lounge is located on Main Street in Saranac Lake and serves as a spot for locals and tourists to gather together and enjoy all types of music.
wwnytv.com
Saturday Sports: Massena football blanks Potsdam
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) -Saturday afternoon football from the Northern Athletic Conference held 3 contests on the schedule. Our first stop is Massena, where the Red Raiders hosted Potsdam. Massena jumps out of the gates quick as Colden Hardy takes the handoff and goes 50 yards for the score: 7-0...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Stop in Burke leads to DUI and VCOR charges
BURKE — A 35-year-old man from Lyndon was arrested following an incident in Burke yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation on Lynburke Road at around 10:35 p.m. While conducting the traffic stop, police say they observed several signs of impairment from the...
wwnytv.com
Night of the Living Dead - Live - On Stage
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The SUNY Potsdam Department of Theatre and Dance will bring the classic zombie film “Night of the Living Dead” to the mainstage in a completely unique production leading up to Halloween. Based on the classic film by George Romero and John Russo, this play...
Comments / 1