Nearly 400 Del Norte High students out sick this week

SAN DIEGO – Nearly 400 students at Del Norte High School were absent Tuesday and Wednesday due to cold and flu-like symptoms, according to Poway Unified School District.

The Del Norte High students experiencing symptoms are mostly exhibiting a fever, cough, and headache, a district spokeswoman told FOX 5 via email. There are 2,517 students enrolled at the school.

This comes after San Diego County’s Public Health Services launched an investigation into a suspected respiratory outbreak at Patrick Henry High School in San Carlos earlier this week. Nearly half of the student body was absent Wednesday due to feeling sick.

Only about 15 of the nearly 400 cases were reported as COVID-19.

