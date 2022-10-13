Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
One dead following shooting in central Toledo late Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hospitalized following an overnight shooting Sunday in central Toledo. The incident happened in the 11-00 block of Oakwood Avenue just before 11 p.m. When Toledo Police arrived at the location, they found Michael Henderson, 27, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. TPD...
Officer injured after north Toledo police chase
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated crime story that aired on Oct. 16, 2022. Police arrested 25-year-old Alejandro Salazar Jr. Friday night after he fled a traffic stop at the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Martha Avenue. According to a report from Toledo...
Home, cars hit during drive-by shooting in central Toledo Sunday
Toledo police are investigating after someone drove by a home in the 1700 block of Oakwood Avenue Sunday afternoon and shot at people standing in the driveway. According to police reports the incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. when Shotspotter alerted officers to gunfire in the area. Witnesses said two...
Woman robbed in Kent Branch Library parking lot Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was robbed in the parking lot of the Kent Branch Library on Collingwood Boulevard, according to a report from Toledo police. The victim said she was using the free wireless internet service provided by the library around 1 a.m. on Saturday when a male suspect approached her, brandishing a firearm and demanding money. The suspect took $50 and fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.
Two people hospitalized after gunshots reported at Smith Park Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 28, 2022. Police are investigating after gunfire at a park left two people with gunshot wounds. Toledo police responded to several Shotspotter alerts and calls reporting gunshots near Smith Park in central...
One person in critical condition after shooting outside south Toledo bar Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in critical condition. Crews were dispatched to Crox Bar & Grill on Arlington Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police found the victim, a 32-year-old man, outside the bar suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
WTOL-TV
Man shot Oct.6 has died
A man shot on Oct. 6 has died. Jonathan Coleman was in a car when he was shot in north Toledo.
Postal worker holdup leads to arrests of group involved in muscle car theft ring
DETROIT — Thieves are using cloned key fobs to steal Dodge muscle cars and other high-powered vehicles directly from dealerships and even automakers in Michigan, then selling them for tens of thousands of dollars less than their value, according to authorities and court records. For one Ohio-based theft ring,...
13abc.com
A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A local family wants closure following a homicide on Upton Avenue. The Toledo Police Department, Saturday, responded to reports of a person shot on Upton Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Travis Glenn and his girlfriend Alexis Quillen shot inside their home. According to Quillen, the couple was...
Toledo mother faces charges after 2-year-old's overdose death
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are looking for a Toledo woman who has been charged in connection with the 2021 overdose death of her daughter. Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. A Lucas County grand jury indicted her and her boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, also of Toledo, on Oct. 13.
Man charged with yelling racial slurs, pepper spraying fans at 6th grade football game
30-year-old Port Clinton man Ryan Bullis was accused of yelling racial slurs and pepper spraying fans at a 6th grade football game between Port Clinton and Sandusky.
TPD: 30-year-old man killed in triple shooting in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 30-year-old man is dead and two others, including a juvenile, are injured after a triple shooting in west Toledo on Saturday morning. Toledo police say they were called to a home in the 3400 block of Upton Ave. near Marlowe Rd. around 10:23 a.m. where they found three victims, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
13abc.com
13abc Big Story: Illness
Mother wanted in connection for fentanyl overdose death of 2-year-old daughter. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Treyonna Smith’s boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a fentanyl related compound. Updated: 5 hours ago. 10/17/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. Updated: 10 hours ago. Chilly, breezy and rain...
nbc24.com
Man arrested, facing charges for leading Hancock County deputy on brief chase
FINDLAY, Ohio — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says Chandler Parker, 37, is facing several felony charges following a Saturday evening chase that lasted approximately three minutes in Findlay. Deputies located a vehicle around 7:10 p.m. on Clinton Street near Walnut Street after the owner of that vehicle stated...
13abc.com
Mother wanted for fentanyl overdose death of 2-year-old daughter
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of her 2-year-old daughter. According to TPD, Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. TPD says on Aug. 12, 2021, 2-year-old Jordynn...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police respond to two alleged assaults downtown over weekend
Bowling Green Police responded to two alleged assaults over the weekend in the 100 block of East Wooster Street. The first occurred Saturday around 11:19 p.m., inside a bar, when a woman was reportedly punched in the nose by another woman. Both women were reportedly ex-girlfriends of the same man.
Father arrested as suspect in homicide of five-month-old
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Anthony Genna, 20, was arrested as a suspect and booked in jail on aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter, Aria Genna, according to the Sylvania Police Department. Sylvania police were called to a home in the 8200 block of Little Road Wednesday morning...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man arrested for allegedly receiving stolen firearm
A Bowling Green man was arrested for receiving stolen property after police reportedly found a stolen firearm in his vehicle. Police pulled over a vehicle Saturday around 1 a.m., for reportedly running a red light at Main and Wooster streets. When the officer asked the driver, Darnell Johnson, 20, if there were any weapons in the vehicle, he first responded “um” and began reaching around the driver’s seat area.
Two women seriously injured in rollover crash in Seneca County
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Two women were seriously injured as the result of a collision in Seneca County on Sunday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Dorothy Cooper from Fostoria was driving east on County Rd. 592 around 9:35 a.m. when she failed to yield at the stop sign at County Rd. 31.
North Dakota man accused of storing 1,400 pounds of explosives in garage
WILLISTON, N.D. — A North Dakota man is accused of storing more than 1,400 pounds of explosives in the garage of his townhouse-style apartment, authorities said. Ross Michael Petrie, 28, of Williston, was arrested Wednesday and charged with release of destructive forces, a Class C felony, according to Williams County online court records.
Comments / 0