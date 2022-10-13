ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTOL 11

One dead following shooting in central Toledo late Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hospitalized following an overnight shooting Sunday in central Toledo. The incident happened in the 11-00 block of Oakwood Avenue just before 11 p.m. When Toledo Police arrived at the location, they found Michael Henderson, 27, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. TPD...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Officer injured after north Toledo police chase

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated crime story that aired on Oct. 16, 2022. Police arrested 25-year-old Alejandro Salazar Jr. Friday night after he fled a traffic stop at the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Martha Avenue. According to a report from Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Home, cars hit during drive-by shooting in central Toledo Sunday

Toledo police are investigating after someone drove by a home in the 1700 block of Oakwood Avenue Sunday afternoon and shot at people standing in the driveway. According to police reports the incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. when Shotspotter alerted officers to gunfire in the area. Witnesses said two...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Woman robbed in Kent Branch Library parking lot Saturday, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was robbed in the parking lot of the Kent Branch Library on Collingwood Boulevard, according to a report from Toledo police. The victim said she was using the free wireless internet service provided by the library around 1 a.m. on Saturday when a male suspect approached her, brandishing a firearm and demanding money. The suspect took $50 and fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A local family wants closure following a homicide on Upton Avenue. The Toledo Police Department, Saturday, responded to reports of a person shot on Upton Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Travis Glenn and his girlfriend Alexis Quillen shot inside their home. According to Quillen, the couple was...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo mother faces charges after 2-year-old's overdose death

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are looking for a Toledo woman who has been charged in connection with the 2021 overdose death of her daughter. Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. A Lucas County grand jury indicted her and her boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, also of Toledo, on Oct. 13.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: 30-year-old man killed in triple shooting in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 30-year-old man is dead and two others, including a juvenile, are injured after a triple shooting in west Toledo on Saturday morning. Toledo police say they were called to a home in the 3400 block of Upton Ave. near Marlowe Rd. around 10:23 a.m. where they found three victims, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

13abc Big Story: Illness

Mother wanted in connection for fentanyl overdose death of 2-year-old daughter. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Treyonna Smith’s boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a fentanyl related compound. Updated: 5 hours ago. 10/17/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. Updated: 10 hours ago. Chilly, breezy and rain...
nbc24.com

Man arrested, facing charges for leading Hancock County deputy on brief chase

FINDLAY, Ohio — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says Chandler Parker, 37, is facing several felony charges following a Saturday evening chase that lasted approximately three minutes in Findlay. Deputies located a vehicle around 7:10 p.m. on Clinton Street near Walnut Street after the owner of that vehicle stated...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Mother wanted for fentanyl overdose death of 2-year-old daughter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of her 2-year-old daughter. According to TPD, Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. TPD says on Aug. 12, 2021, 2-year-old Jordynn...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police respond to two alleged assaults downtown over weekend

Bowling Green Police responded to two alleged assaults over the weekend in the 100 block of East Wooster Street. The first occurred Saturday around 11:19 p.m., inside a bar, when a woman was reportedly punched in the nose by another woman. Both women were reportedly ex-girlfriends of the same man.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Father arrested as suspect in homicide of five-month-old

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Anthony Genna, 20, was arrested as a suspect and booked in jail on aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter, Aria Genna, according to the Sylvania Police Department. Sylvania police were called to a home in the 8200 block of Little Road Wednesday morning...
SYLVANIA, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG man arrested for allegedly receiving stolen firearm

A Bowling Green man was arrested for receiving stolen property after police reportedly found a stolen firearm in his vehicle. Police pulled over a vehicle Saturday around 1 a.m., for reportedly running a red light at Main and Wooster streets. When the officer asked the driver, Darnell Johnson, 20, if there were any weapons in the vehicle, he first responded “um” and began reaching around the driver’s seat area.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

