CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Freeze alerts are in place for much of the region through mid-week!. First Alert: Cold conditions stick around through the rest of the workweek. After starting off near 60-degrees and topping out at 80-degrees in Charlotte on Monday, much colder conditions are working in... As high pressure builds in behind a departing cold front, temperatures will drop to around 40-degrees in the Piedmont by Tuesday morning. Even colder temperatures are expected in the Foothills, and our Mountain communities will likely wake up to the mid 20s! A Freeze Warning is in effect until Noon as a result, so be sure to protect your plants and bring in your pets.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO