Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Reselling items online a viable side hustle amid inflation concerns
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - Inflation hit a 20-year high this summer and with consumer prices still high in the fall, Americans are turning to side hustles to keep up. Lee Ann Hibbard, of Harrisburg, N.C., resells thrifted items for a profit through online platforms including EBay and Poshmark. “It’s the...
WBTV
Local farmers facing higher expenses this fall as inflation soars
WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s the season for apple picking, pumpkin patches and all the other fall activities we love at our local farms. But the pumpkins you take home, or that hay ride you take might be a bit pricier this year. Nancy Anderson, who owns and operates...
WBTV
Charlotte gas prices climb more than 5 cents over past week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte rose 5.1 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.59 as of Monday, officials said. That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. The price is 31 cents higher than the...
WBTV
CATS Crime: Bus operators claims of unsafe environment supported by data
Dr. Dana Cathey-Williams says she can't be silent. She wants to educate you – no matter who you are – that love is not abuse. Gaston County community petitions to change school mascot. Updated: 2 hours ago. It’s another push by local tribal leaders, community members, students, parents...
WBTV
You’ll fall for this device that prevents falling
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As we mature in age, we may see balance changes. The FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center has the tools to help in rehabilitation. Aaron Beck, a Concord representative with FYZICAL, details the overhead system and how it works. The safety overhead system and harness help...
WBTV
Grand opening held recently for new Midland Logistics Park in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway recently hosted the grand opening of the Midland Logistics Park in Midland. Located on Highway 24/27, the Midland Multi-Modal Industrial Park will be developed into a major logistics hub serving both the...
WBTV
Cold weather preps around the house as the temperature drops outside
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the temperatures fall with the change in the season – now is the time to make changes around your home for the colder weather. This is a week of action for homeowners and plant lovers preparing for the colder weather. Some people will be...
WBTV
South Piedmont Community College holding small business Entrepreneurship
Dr. Dana Cathey-Williams says she can't be silent. She wants to educate you – no matter who you are – that love is not abuse. Gaston County community petitions to change school mascot. Updated: 4 hours ago. It’s another push by local tribal leaders, community members, students, parents...
WBTV
Group continues push to remove ‘Red Raider’ mascot from Gaston County school
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Community groups in Gaston County held a rally Monday in an ongoing push to get rid of what’s been called an offensive mascot at a Gaston County high school. It’s another push by local tribal leaders, community members, students, parents and more to get...
WBTV
First Alert: Much colder conditions are moving in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Freeze alerts are in place for much of the region through mid-week!. First Alert: Cold conditions stick around through the rest of the workweek. After starting off near 60-degrees and topping out at 80-degrees in Charlotte on Monday, much colder conditions are working in... As high pressure builds in behind a departing cold front, temperatures will drop to around 40-degrees in the Piedmont by Tuesday morning. Even colder temperatures are expected in the Foothills, and our Mountain communities will likely wake up to the mid 20s! A Freeze Warning is in effect until Noon as a result, so be sure to protect your plants and bring in your pets.
WBTV
Pickup truck plows into a Walmart in Alexander County
The school wants to build a new Center of Entrepreneurship. As of today, the devices are available without a prescription directly from stores or online. Charlotte bus operators claim unsafe environment. The data agrees. Updated: 32 minutes ago. Charlotte’s bus system has seen a level of safety and security incidents...
WBTV
Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent sets time for community meet and greet events
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan-Salisbury Schools: Join us for a Meet & Greet with our new superintendent, Dr. Kelly Withers. Each RSS community is hosting an event for the community, staff and families to get to know Dr. Withers. Click here for more information. Spanish interpreters will be provided at all events.
WBTV
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
WBTV
‘Love is not abuse’: Local counselor, minister bringing awareness about domestic violence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Domestic violence is personal for Dr. Dana Cathey-Williams. She says she grew up in an abusive household. In her adult years, the abuse appeared in a relationship. “When I was in my relationship. I was in a fight for two hours. But the problem was I...
WBTV
CMPD investigating south Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte. One person was shot on Shady Oak Trail early Sunday morning, according to Medic. Police say a victim was transported to a local hospital where they pronounced dead. More information will be provided when available.
WBTV
2nd annual Camden Cohick Memorial Car Show to benefit Suicide Awareness
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second straight year a special car show will be held in Rowan County to bring awareness to suicide prevention, and to raise funds for music scholarships. This scholarship fund honors the life, leadership, legacy and the love of music of Camden William Cohick...
WBTV
First Alert: Freeze Warning in effect tonight for mountains, northern Foothills
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The early morning showers are now gone and the rest of today will be mostly sunny and quite breezy, with warm afternoon readings in the upper 70s. Cooler air will arrive in the mountains this afternoon where readings will fall into the 50s. A Freeze Warning...
WBTV
Cold front to bring cooler, drier air to Carolinas early this week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As a cold front moves through our area on Monday, a few fast-moving rounds of rain can be expected mainly north of the I-85 corridor. Behind this cold front, colder, drier air will move into our area bringing some of chilliest temperatures so far this season.
WBTV
Gaston County community petitions to change school mascot
Dr. Dana Cathey-Williams says she can't be silent. She wants to educate you – no matter who you are – that love is not abuse. While restaurants have now reopened to full capacity, another antagonist has emerged to threaten business and keep doors open. South Piedmont Community College...
WBTV
Big weather changes ahead! Cold front moving through
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big changes ahead as a cold front moves through today bringing the coldest air so far this season!. After a warm weekend, today will be the last warm day with high temperatures making it into the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. As a cold front passes, winds will be breezy and temperatures will start to drop especially in the mountains. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Avery, Burke, Caldwell, and Watauga counties through tomorrow morning. Low temperatures for the Charlotte area will drop to the upper 30 and low 40s.
Comments / 0