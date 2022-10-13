ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Reselling items online a viable side hustle amid inflation concerns

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - Inflation hit a 20-year high this summer and with consumer prices still high in the fall, Americans are turning to side hustles to keep up. Lee Ann Hibbard, of Harrisburg, N.C., resells thrifted items for a profit through online platforms including EBay and Poshmark. “It’s the...
HARRISBURG, NC
WBTV

Charlotte gas prices climb more than 5 cents over past week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte rose 5.1 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.59 as of Monday, officials said. That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. The price is 31 cents higher than the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

You’ll fall for this device that prevents falling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As we mature in age, we may see balance changes. The FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center has the tools to help in rehabilitation. Aaron Beck, a Concord representative with FYZICAL, details the overhead system and how it works. The safety overhead system and harness help...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

First Alert: Much colder conditions are moving in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Freeze alerts are in place for much of the region through mid-week!. First Alert: Cold conditions stick around through the rest of the workweek. After starting off near 60-degrees and topping out at 80-degrees in Charlotte on Monday, much colder conditions are working in... As high pressure builds in behind a departing cold front, temperatures will drop to around 40-degrees in the Piedmont by Tuesday morning. Even colder temperatures are expected in the Foothills, and our Mountain communities will likely wake up to the mid 20s! A Freeze Warning is in effect until Noon as a result, so be sure to protect your plants and bring in your pets.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pickup truck plows into a Walmart in Alexander County

The school wants to build a new Center of Entrepreneurship. As of today, the devices are available without a prescription directly from stores or online. Charlotte bus operators claim unsafe environment. The data agrees. Updated: 32 minutes ago. Charlotte’s bus system has seen a level of safety and security incidents...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating south Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte. One person was shot on Shady Oak Trail early Sunday morning, according to Medic. Police say a victim was transported to a local hospital where they pronounced dead. More information will be provided when available.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gaston County community petitions to change school mascot

Dr. Dana Cathey-Williams says she can't be silent. She wants to educate you – no matter who you are – that love is not abuse. While restaurants have now reopened to full capacity, another antagonist has emerged to threaten business and keep doors open. South Piedmont Community College...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Big weather changes ahead! Cold front moving through

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big changes ahead as a cold front moves through today bringing the coldest air so far this season!. After a warm weekend, today will be the last warm day with high temperatures making it into the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. As a cold front passes, winds will be breezy and temperatures will start to drop especially in the mountains. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Avery, Burke, Caldwell, and Watauga counties through tomorrow morning. Low temperatures for the Charlotte area will drop to the upper 30 and low 40s.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy