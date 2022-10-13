Read full article on original website
Fourth reported person shot in Tacoma within a week
TACOMA, Wash. - A 29-year-old woman was hit by gunfire while she was inside her home as a result of a nearby drive-by shooting, making her the fourth reported person to fall victim to gun violence in Tacoma within a week. The woman was rushed to the emergency room, where...
Two people survive shooting at Federal Way apartment complex
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Detectives are investigating after two people were shot in Federal Way on Monday morning. At 10:16 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at the Greystone Meadows Apartments at 31500 First Avenue South. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both victims...
At least 1 person shot in Rainier Valley; search for suspect underway
SEATTLE - A search is underway for a suspect after a shooting Monday in the Rainier Valley. Officers responded to reports of a shooting before noon in the 4400 block of Rainier Avenue South. At this time, police said at least one person was shot. Police are asking people to...
24-year-old woman killed in road rage shooting near Skykomish
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) needs your help finding a suspect vehicle involved in a deadly road rage shooting on Saturday. A release from the WSP said the shooting happened on U.S. 2 near milepost 63 in Skykomish just after 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said...
Tacoma drive-by shooting leaves woman injured
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman hospitalized over the weekend. The shooting happened in the 5600 block of South J Street after 9 p.m. Saturday. Police said shots went through a home and hit a 29-year-old woman inside. The woman was taken...
Troopers investigate fatal road rage shooting on SR 2 in Skykomish
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - The Washington State patrol is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect and car that drove away from the scene after a deadly shooting in Skykomish over the weekend. The incident happened before 8 p.m. Saturday on State Route 2 near milepost 63.
Violent weekend in western Washington leaves 1 dead
There were several incidents of violent shootings across western Washington this weekend. Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and badly wounded in the 2300 block of Valencia Street early Sunday morning. Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. No clear motive has...
Missing Lacey woman escaped from estranged husband and ran for help, police say
LACEY, Wash. — A 42-year-old woman reported missing from Lacey has been found after it was believed she was kidnapped by her estranged husband Sunday afternoon. Lacey police were called to the 3800 block of Rossberg Street Southeast around 1 p.m. on Sunday to an "unknown trouble call," according to the Lacey Police Department (LPD). Dispatch advised officers they could hear muffled screaming and sounds of a struggle on the call.
Seattle woman who took 5-year-old daughter during supervised visit charged
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The video about the father being reunited with his daughter originally aired on Oct. 13. A woman who took her 5-year-old daughter during a supervised visit was charged with first-degree custodial interference, a class C felony, on Monday. Kiana Sanchez, 30, took her daughter during...
Mother charged for allegedly taking 5-year-old daughter during supervised visit
SEATTLE - A mother accused of running off with her 5-year-old daughter during a supervised visit has been charged by the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. On Oct. 9, the child was having a scheduled, supervised visit with her mother, 30-year-old Kiana Sanchez, at the Indaba Center on E. Madison Street in Seattle when Sanchez ran out of the building with the child.
Toddler takes meth; car crashes into school; jury sides with police | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, a jury unanimously found Federal Way police were justified in the shooting death of Robert Lightfeather; a Kent man was charged after a toddler in his care overdosed on methamphetamine; and classes were canceled at Hazen High School in Renton after a car crashed into the building.
Downtown Restaurant Worker Hit in the Head With Gun and Robbed, Olympia Police Say
A downtown restaurant worker was hit in the head with a gun and robbed, according to Olympia police. And the suspect is still at large, Lt. Paul Lower said. About 9:30 p.m. Oct. 11, the suspect entered a restaurant in the 400 block of Legion Way Southeast just before it closed for the night, Lower said.
Authorities deny rumors of serial killer in Seattle area
SEATTLE - Seattle Police have received several inquiries about an alleged serial killer attacking women in the SODO and Burien area, but say they are not investigating any such cases. Posts have been circulating on social media in Western Washington, warning of a serial killer who reportedly targeted women in...
Woman kidnapped by husband in Lacey found, WSP says
LACEY, Wash. — UPDATE: At 2:01 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, the Washington State Patrol tweeted that 42-year-old Young An had been located. Washington State Patrol is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was kidnapped by her husband in Lacey on Sunday. According to...
Bodycam footage shows Tacoma police fire shots while responding to bar fight; suspect charged
TACOMA, Wash. — Body camera footage shows the moments Tacoma police officers shot at a suspect who allegedly threatened staff and customers with a gun inside of a bar. According to court documents, 911 dispatchers received reports of a physical fight just before 11 p.m. at The Office Bar and Grill, located on the 800 block of Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma. Dispatchers said the caller reported that someone had fired a handgun inside the bar.
Man shot, gunman arrested at Everett convenience store
EVERETT, Wash. — A man has been shot at an Everett convenience store. At about 10:45 a.m. on Friday, a man was shot at the Arco AM/PM at 7915 Evergreen Way. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspected shooter was taken into custody. Video...
Endangered missing person found, alert canceled
LACEY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol confirmed Young An from Lacey has been found. Right now, we do not have confirmation on her husband, Chae An. Last Updated: Oct. 17 at 7:00 a.m. Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued an alert for an endangered missing person for 42-year-old Young...
Woman injured in stabbing at Tukwila gas station
TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station that left a woman injured Friday morning. Officers responded to a report of a fight before 4:30 a.m. at the Chevron on 108th and East Marginal. When police arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening stab...
Tacoma Police ramp up patrols after two shootings this week
The Tacoma Police Department is ramping up their "Hot Spot Patrols" as part of their crime prevention plan, after two shootings happened earlier this week. There is no data to support that these patrols actually help bring crime down, but those numbers will be released next month.
Arlington Police looking for suspect who burglarized home while family slept
ARLINGTON, Wash. - Arlington Police are looking for a man they say burglarized a home while the family slept and only stopped when someone woke up and discovered him. Around 3 a.m. on Oct. 11, police responded to reports of a burglary at a home at the Chelsea Village Apartments.
