LACEY, Wash. — A 42-year-old woman reported missing from Lacey has been found after it was believed she was kidnapped by her estranged husband Sunday afternoon. Lacey police were called to the 3800 block of Rossberg Street Southeast around 1 p.m. on Sunday to an "unknown trouble call," according to the Lacey Police Department (LPD). Dispatch advised officers they could hear muffled screaming and sounds of a struggle on the call.

LACEY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO