ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Fourth reported person shot in Tacoma within a week

TACOMA, Wash. - A 29-year-old woman was hit by gunfire while she was inside her home as a result of a nearby drive-by shooting, making her the fourth reported person to fall victim to gun violence in Tacoma within a week. The woman was rushed to the emergency room, where...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma drive-by shooting leaves woman injured

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman hospitalized over the weekend. The shooting happened in the 5600 block of South J Street after 9 p.m. Saturday. Police said shots went through a home and hit a 29-year-old woman inside. The woman was taken...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Troopers investigate fatal road rage shooting on SR 2 in Skykomish

SKYKOMISH, Wash. - The Washington State patrol is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect and car that drove away from the scene after a deadly shooting in Skykomish over the weekend. The incident happened before 8 p.m. Saturday on State Route 2 near milepost 63.
SKYKOMISH, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Violent weekend in western Washington leaves 1 dead

There were several incidents of violent shootings across western Washington this weekend. Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and badly wounded in the 2300 block of Valencia Street early Sunday morning. Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. No clear motive has...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING 5

Missing Lacey woman escaped from estranged husband and ran for help, police say

LACEY, Wash. — A 42-year-old woman reported missing from Lacey has been found after it was believed she was kidnapped by her estranged husband Sunday afternoon. Lacey police were called to the 3800 block of Rossberg Street Southeast around 1 p.m. on Sunday to an "unknown trouble call," according to the Lacey Police Department (LPD). Dispatch advised officers they could hear muffled screaming and sounds of a struggle on the call.
LACEY, WA
q13fox.com

Mother charged for allegedly taking 5-year-old daughter during supervised visit

SEATTLE - A mother accused of running off with her 5-year-old daughter during a supervised visit has been charged by the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. On Oct. 9, the child was having a scheduled, supervised visit with her mother, 30-year-old Kiana Sanchez, at the Indaba Center on E. Madison Street in Seattle when Sanchez ran out of the building with the child.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Authorities deny rumors of serial killer in Seattle area

SEATTLE - Seattle Police have received several inquiries about an alleged serial killer attacking women in the SODO and Burien area, but say they are not investigating any such cases. Posts have been circulating on social media in Western Washington, warning of a serial killer who reportedly targeted women in...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman kidnapped by husband in Lacey found, WSP says

LACEY, Wash. — UPDATE: At 2:01 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, the Washington State Patrol tweeted that 42-year-old Young An had been located. Washington State Patrol is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was kidnapped by her husband in Lacey on Sunday. According to...
LACEY, WA
KING 5

Bodycam footage shows Tacoma police fire shots while responding to bar fight; suspect charged

TACOMA, Wash. — Body camera footage shows the moments Tacoma police officers shot at a suspect who allegedly threatened staff and customers with a gun inside of a bar. According to court documents, 911 dispatchers received reports of a physical fight just before 11 p.m. at The Office Bar and Grill, located on the 800 block of Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma. Dispatchers said the caller reported that someone had fired a handgun inside the bar.
TACOMA, WA
KHQ Right Now

Endangered missing person found, alert canceled

LACEY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol confirmed Young An from Lacey has been found. Right now, we do not have confirmation on her husband, Chae An. Last Updated: Oct. 17 at 7:00 a.m. Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued an alert for an endangered missing person for 42-year-old Young...
LACEY, WA
q13fox.com

Woman injured in stabbing at Tukwila gas station

TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station that left a woman injured Friday morning. Officers responded to a report of a fight before 4:30 a.m. at the Chevron on 108th and East Marginal. When police arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening stab...
TUKWILA, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police ramp up patrols after two shootings this week

The Tacoma Police Department is ramping up their "Hot Spot Patrols" as part of their crime prevention plan, after two shootings happened earlier this week. There is no data to support that these patrols actually help bring crime down, but those numbers will be released next month.
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy