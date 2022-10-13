Read full article on original website
Community reception for new NMU president Tuesday
MARQUETTE, MI— A community and campus reception for recently appointed Northern Michigan University President Brock Tessman and his family will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Ballrooms III and IV of the Northern Center. The event features special appearances by the NMU Marching Band and the...
Victim of L'Anse gas station crash and fire identified
L'ANSE, MI— The name of the Baraga man killed when a semi crashed into the L’Anse Holiday gas station Thursday night has been released. Al Dantes, Jr., 43, was getting gas when the semi tractor-trailer hit the pumps. He was taken to Baraga County Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.
