Blacksburg, VA

und.com

Bavaro Tabbed Second Star

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Following a weekend sweep over the Wildcats of Northern Michigan, Notre Dame icer Drew Bavaro was named Second Star of the Week by the Big Ten, the conference announced Tuesday. Bavaro had an assist on Friday night’s game-winning goal before extending his point-streak to four...
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

#6 Irish Start Road Swing with 2-0 Win at Louisville

LOUISVILLE – The No. 6 Notre Dame women’s soccer team (12-2-0, 5-2-0) kicked off its three-match road swing with a 2-0 victory over Louisville (5-6-2, 2-5-0) on Saturday night at Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium. Not only did the Irish win its fourth straight, but has done so by multiple goals in each win, outscoring its opposition 12-0 in that stretch.
LOUISVILLE, KY
und.com

Irish Take Home Seventh In Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational

VERO BEACH, Fla. – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish tied for seventh in their final competition of the fall at the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational on Sunday, Oct. 16 and Monday, Oct. 17 hosted at the Quail Valley Golf Club. The Irish finished the competition shooting an 835 (-29),...
VERO BEACH, FL
und.com

Fighting Irish 4-1-1 - Stanford

4 elements that defined Notre Dame’s stunning rivalry loss to Stanford; 1 unique stat, 1 thing to pivot forward. Somehow, after a three-game winning streak that spanned four weeks of its season, Notre Dame took a step back from an execution standpoint Saturday night inside sold-out Notre Dame Stadium.
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Miles named to 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — After her 2021-22 performance earned her a spot as a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award, Notre Dame sophomore point guard Olivia Miles is once again on the award’s radar. On Monday, Miles was named to the preseason watch list for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award, which recognizes the top point guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Irish Fall to Stanford, 16-14

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame football team dropped a 16-14 decision to the Stanford Cardinal Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium. The loss is Notre Dame’s third of the season, to go with an equal number of wins. Stanford improves to 2-4. The Irish defense limited Stanford to just 2.3 yards per carry, totaling 97 on the day. Linebacker JD Bertrand was key in that effort, totaling 13 tackles, six solo and adding 0.5 tackles for loss. Safety Xavier Watts added seven stops of his own, while lineman Gabriel Rubio totaled a career-best seven tackles.
STANFORD, CA
und.com

Marcus Freeman Press Conference (10.17.22)

October 17, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's game vs. UNLV. October 17, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's game vs. UNLV.
und.com

Irish Complete Sweep Over Wildcats

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame hockey team completed the sweep of the Northern Michigan University Wildcats Sunday evening with a 5-4 victory over the visiting team. The Wildcats struck first with an unassisted goal at 8:14 of the first period before the Irish came back...
SOUTH BEND, IN

