SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame football team dropped a 16-14 decision to the Stanford Cardinal Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium. The loss is Notre Dame’s third of the season, to go with an equal number of wins. Stanford improves to 2-4. The Irish defense limited Stanford to just 2.3 yards per carry, totaling 97 on the day. Linebacker JD Bertrand was key in that effort, totaling 13 tackles, six solo and adding 0.5 tackles for loss. Safety Xavier Watts added seven stops of his own, while lineman Gabriel Rubio totaled a career-best seven tackles.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO