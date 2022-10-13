When are Halloween trick-or-treat times for Centre County? We’ve got the list here

It’s time to start stocking up on candy for Halloween. Oct. 31 comes right after one of Penn State football’s biggest home games, the matchup with Ohio State.

Although Halloween falls on a Monday this year, some municipalities are choosing to hold their community trick-or-treating days during the weekend.

The Centre Daily Times has rounded up the dates and times for trick-or-treating across the county. The list will continue to be updated with additional townships and dates.

Bellefonte Borough: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Benner Township: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Boggs Township: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Centre Hall Borough: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

College Township: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Ferguson Township: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Gregg Township: Saturday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Haines Township: An official date will be set next week but the township has followed Millheim Borough in the past

Halfmoon Township: Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Harris Township: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Howard Borough: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Huston Township: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Miles Township: Saturday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Millheim Borough: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Patton Township: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Philipsburg Borough: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Potter Township: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Rush Township: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Spring Township: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

State College Borough: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Walker Township: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

For municipalities in the Centre Region Council of Governments (Bellefonte and State College boroughs and College, Ferguson, Halfmoon, Harris and Patton townships) a rain date for trick-or-treating is set for Tuesday, Nov. 1.