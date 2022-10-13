Effective: 2022-10-15 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-15 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence; Sharp THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN INDEPENDENCE NORTHEASTERN JACKSON...SOUTHWESTERN LAWRENCE AND SOUTHEASTERN SHARP COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO