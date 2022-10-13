Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Northern Worcester by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-18 00:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-18 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying areas near small streams. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Northern Worcester; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Norfolk Heavy showers and embeedded thunderstorms with heavy downpours will impact portions of western Norfolk, west central Suffolk, Essex, southeastern Worcester and Middlesex Counties through 100 AM EDT At 1204 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of heavy showers with embedded thunderstorms along a line from Sutton to Haverhill. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Rain estimates over the last hour have been as high as one inch per hour and this could lead to localized downpours leading to possible street flooding in poor drainage areas. HAZARD...Minor flooding. Occasional lightning can also be expected. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor nuisance flooding of typically flood prone areas. Locations impacted include Boston, Worcester, Lowell, Cambridge, Lynn, Newton, Lawrence, Somerville, Framingham, Haverhill, Waltham, Malden, Brookline, Medford, Peabody, Methuen, Arlington, Everett, Billerica and Marlborough. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Nantucket by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-18 02:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-18 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. For your safety, go indoors or to your vehicle. Target Area: Nantucket A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Nantucket County through 300 AM EDT At 204 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Nantucket, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected. Locations impacted include Nantucket. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Rockingham, Interior Rockingham, Strafford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 23:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-18 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham; Interior Rockingham; Strafford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern York, east central Rockingham and southeastern Strafford Counties through 1230 AM EDT At 1151 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near South Berwick, or near Kittery, moving northeast at 30 mph. Another strong thunderstorm was located near Stratham, also moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Biddeford, Portsmouth, Hampton, Durham, Exeter, Kittery, Alfred, Sanford, Dover, Kennebunk, Berwick, Brentwood, Greenland, Kennebunkport, South Berwick, York, Newington, Rye, Stratham and Wells. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 1 and 31. Interstate 95 in New Hampshire between mile markers 3 and 16. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Essex, Middlesex by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 23:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-17 23:57:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Essex; Middlesex THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN ESSEX AND NORTHEASTERN MIDDLESEX COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex, Middlesex by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 23:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-18 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Essex; Middlesex The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Essex County in northeastern Massachusetts Northeastern Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts * Until 1215 AM EDT. * At 1127 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Billerica, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Lowell, Lawrence, Peabody, Billerica, Woburn, Chelmsford, Andover, Lexington, Tewksbury, North Andover, Danvers, Wakefield, Reading, Burlington, Wilmington, Stoneham, Concord, North Reading, Bedford and Lynnfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
