Effective: 2022-10-18 00:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-18 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying areas near small streams. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Northern Worcester; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Norfolk Heavy showers and embeedded thunderstorms with heavy downpours will impact portions of western Norfolk, west central Suffolk, Essex, southeastern Worcester and Middlesex Counties through 100 AM EDT At 1204 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of heavy showers with embedded thunderstorms along a line from Sutton to Haverhill. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Rain estimates over the last hour have been as high as one inch per hour and this could lead to localized downpours leading to possible street flooding in poor drainage areas. HAZARD...Minor flooding. Occasional lightning can also be expected. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor nuisance flooding of typically flood prone areas. Locations impacted include Boston, Worcester, Lowell, Cambridge, Lynn, Newton, Lawrence, Somerville, Framingham, Haverhill, Waltham, Malden, Brookline, Medford, Peabody, Methuen, Arlington, Everett, Billerica and Marlborough. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

ESSEX COUNTY, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO