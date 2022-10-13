Felon accused of California family’s massacre enters plea to four counts of murder

Jesus Manuel Salgado, the Merced man charged with killing an 8-month old, her parents and uncle, pleaded not guilty Thursday to four counts of first degree murder with special circumstances.

Salgado’s arraignment was continued from Monday after he said he needed time to hire a private attorney. A judge gave him until Thursday. But when asked Thursday by Judge James T. LaPorte if he had an attorney, Salgado replied he did not.

LaPorte attempted to appoint an attorney with the public defenders office, but they declared a conflict.

The judge then selected Mark Siegel, a defense attorney with Fitzgerald, Alvarez and Ciummo, to handle Salgado’s potential death penalty case.

Prosecutor Nicole Silveira, who will become the new Merced County District Attorney in January , said that while a decision has not been made about the death penalty in Salgado’s case, they are proceeding as if it were an option.

Salgado is accused of kidnapping and killing baby Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.

About 30 people, including family members, friends and supporters, packed the courtroom Monday and Thursday. Salgado appeared via a video camera on Monday, but he was present on Thursday.

As he was being brought in by deputies, there was a stillness in the audience. This was the first time the public has seen him since his arrest on Oct. 4.

Wearing a protective garment to prevent him from hurting himself, Salgado’s heavily tattooed arms were visible from the garment.

Siegel spoke briefly with Salgado before his arraignment. “He said he cannot afford private council so he asked for our assistance and he understands that we need time to provide him that assistance,” Siegel said.

If convicted, Salgado faces life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

After the hearing, one of the family members spoke briefly to reporters. He said the family is still in shock over the killings. “You all have families, imagine what its like to lose one (person), we lost four,” said Sukhdeep Dheri. a relative. “That is what we are feeling.”

Salgado return to court on Dec. 15.

He remains in the county jail on a no-bail hold. His brother, Alberto Salgado, is also under arrest and is charged with criminal conspiracy, accessory and destroying evidence.

Jesus Salgado had served time in prison for a crime not unlike what he is accused of doing this month.

He was convicted of witness intimidation and a residential robbery with gun enhancements on Nov. 7, 2006, according to Merced County prosecutors. He was released on parole on June 21, 2015.

Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, exits the courtroom after appearing before Judge James LaPorte in Merced County Superior Court in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Salgado is accused of kidnapping and murdering 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com