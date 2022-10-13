Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband
The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
Washington Examiner
The media dismissed Hunter Biden — while turning my life upside down
On Friday, former CNN boss Jeff Zucker was confronted by CNN host Michael Smerconish over media bias. Smerconish challenged Zucker for not covering the scandal surrounding Hunter Biden's laptop . Zucker and Smerconish were also joined by Phil Griffin, the former head of MSNBC. Zucker said this: "Well, I mean,...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Joe Biden puts hand on teenage girl's shoulder, offers her dating advice
President Joe Biden gave a teenage girl some dating advice while on a visit to California on Friday. Biden was in the Golden State to campaign for Democrats in the lead-up to the midterm elections. He swung by Irvine, California, where he also discussed inflation and took aim at high drug prices.
Washington Examiner
SNL's Jan. 6 committee cold open takes on Pelosi call and Trump subpoena
Saturday Night Live opened the third episode of its new season spoofing this week's Jan. 6 select committee hearing. Cast members portraying prominent lawmakers on the committee took turns blaming former President Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and mocking the investigation before poking fun at footage released by the panel this week of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) coordinating with Vice President Mike Pence and other officials to restore order.
Mike Lee slams Utah newspaper for publishing endorsement seemingly written by himself
Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) is firing back at a local Utah newspaper for publishing a piece that purportedly showed him endorsing himself for reelection — which the Republican is saying is not the case.
Washington Examiner
Dirty money, dirty politics, and Hunter Biden
There might finally be enough pieces of the Hunter Biden puzzle for the authorities and Congress to put together the full picture of the legal case against the president's son. And the next few weeks will play a crucial role in how this convoluted and salacious story ends. The federal...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Kari Lake spars with CNN anchor over election integrity
Arizona's Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake sparred with CNN anchor Dana Bash over election integrity during an interview on Sunday. Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and reportedly has Democrats spooked, said she would accept the results of the upcoming election on Nov. 8 if she won and refused to answer Bash's prodding about her reaction if she lost, stressing that she would be the victor. The two also accused each other of harping on the 2020 presidential election, which Trump has still refused to concede.
Washington Examiner
Katie Hobbs struggles to hide from Arizona debate
Arizona gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who currently serves as the state's secretary of state, has gone to extraordinary lengths to dodge a public debate with her Republican opponent, Trump-backed former news anchor Kari Lake . Indeed, Hobbs's repeated efforts to avoid a debate have drawn so much attention that they’ve become an issue of their own.
Washington Examiner
Get over Trump: Obama takes aim at Democrats over Trump obsession
Former President Barack Obama cautioned Democrats against campaigning with a heavy focus on former President Donald Trump, suggesting candidates instead focus on issues important to voters. The 44th commander in chief made the comments while appearing on Pod Save America, a podcast hosted by his former White House aides, while...
White House aides 'concerned' GOP would turn on Trump during first impeachment: Book
Donald Trump and his top aides inside the White House were privately concerned that GOP allies would turn against the former president during his first impeachment trial once they had learned “the full extent” of what he did in Ukraine, according to a forthcoming book.
Washington Examiner
Senate majority up for grabs after months of GOP holding the advantage
Vice President Kamala Harris may be spending more time on Capitol Hill. President Joe Biden's understudy, as president of the Senate, has already cast 26 tiebreaking votes for Democrats since the ticket took office on Jan. 20, 2021. That's due to the 50-50 Senate split between the parties. And with tightening Senate races, it's possible the Senate in the 118th Congress will again be split evenly.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Bill Maher goes on crude rant against 'idiot' Herschel Walker
Liberal talk show host Bill Maher took aim at Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker during his show on Friday night. Maher made fun of Walker for his previous stances, from human evolution to abortion, all while he reportedly neglected his own children between several women. The host claimed he could make "a long string of jokes about how unfit for office Walker is" during his Friday airing of Real Time with Bill Maher.
Washington Examiner
Manchin popularity drops double digits in West Virginia
(The Center Square) – Sen. Joe Manchin’s approval rating dropped by double digits in his home state of West Virginia, which makes him one of the most unpopular senators, according to a recent Morning Consult poll. Only 42% of registered voters approve of Manchin and 51% disapprove after...
Washington Examiner
Obama is right: Democrats' anti-Trump fixation is killing them
Former President Barack Obama recently pointed out that Democrats are shooting themselves in the foot with their obsession with Donald Trump and the various legal questions surrounding him. They have deluded themselves, as a party, into believing that the rest of the world is as obsessed as they are with Trump, whatever legal battles he faces, and the Jan. 6 committee. In reality, nobody cares about any of this stuff. At all.
Washington Examiner
FBI has 'voluminous evidence' of Hunter Biden's 'potential criminal conduct': Whistleblowers
EXCLUSIVE — The FBI is in possession of “voluminous evidence” of “potential criminal conduct” by President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden related to his overseas business dealings with China and Ukraine, according to new whistleblower disclosures. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who previously released whistleblower...
Washington Examiner
Donna Brazile confronts Chris Christie over Jan. 6 panel 'credibility'
Things got heated as former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile challenged Chris Christie when he insisted the Jan. 6 committee has a "credibility problem" during a panel discussion on ABC. Christie, the former Republican governor of New Jersey who recently revealed that he is considering a 2024 presidential bid,...
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez considering 2024 presidential bid
The list of potential candidates for the 2024 presidential race got longer on Monday, as Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) stated that he is considering a run.
Washington Examiner
Liberal Media Scream: It's Biden’s communications, not his policies, failing him
This week’s Liberal Media Scream features a line from a Biden supporter that, frankly, both sides roll out when they are failing miserably: It’s not the president’s policies that are a disaster but how his team is communicating them that are. Maria Teresa Kumar, president of Voto...
When Herschel Walker softened abortion stance, he had plenty of company in the GOP
Abortion is driving more and more of the conversation late into the midterm election game, with GOP candidates softening their stances becoming the norm.
Washington Examiner
El Paso cites Biden's ban on Venezuelans as reason to stop busing immigrants to NYC
AUSTIN, Texas — El Paso, a city on the southern border and run by a Democratic mayor, may soon cease its busing operation of immigrants to Chicago and New York City, according to a report. Since August, the city claimed it has sent nine to 14 buses of illegal...
