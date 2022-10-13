Read full article on original website
Related
Emily Ratajkowski Wore Her Most Daring Dress to Date
After modeling at New York, London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
Kaia Gerber Wore a Sheer Alaïa Look Worthy of a ’90s Supermodel
Last night in Los Angeles, the who’s who of Hollywood came out to attend the seconed annual Academy Museum Gala. The glittering array of superstars celebrated the museum’s work to preserve film history—and paraded down the red carpet in all their high fashion finery. But one of the most striking looks of the evening came from a fashion phenomenon in her own right: the 21-year-old model Kaia Gerber.
Julia Roberts Put a Sporty Twist on Her Signature Suiting
Julia Roberts is known for her excellent suiting. Her latest tailoring fix is an athletic departure from the quietly brilliant styles that defined her red-carpet style in the ’90s and aughts. Unlike the relaxed gray Armani tailoring she wore to the Golden Globes in 1990—hello, power shoulders!—Roberts’s new Adidas x Gucci suit, which she wore to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live with her Ticket to Paradise costar George Clooney, has contemporary flair.
Jennifer Lawrence Wore Three Incredible Looks in Less Than 24 Hours
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Stylist Kate Young was tasked with curating Jennifer Lawrence’s London wardrobe this week—and, as ever, she delivered. In a single day, on October 8, Lawrence wore three head-turning looks.
Emma Stone Wore a Sheer Lace Dress to Match Alicia Vikander at the Academy Museum Gala
Emma Stone, Hollywood's most in-demand best friend, is at it again!. On October 15, Stone and fellow Oscar Award-winning actor Alicia Vikander spent the evening together at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, wearing Louis Vuitton dresses from the same collection. This, of course, was no coincidence. The pair of LV ambassadors were joined by the brand's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière as they walked the carpet in grey and black ensembles from Louis Vuitton's recent spring/summer 2023 collection, which debuted in October during Paris Fashion Week.
Kate Hudson Wore a Sheer Cutout Gown in the Most Unexpected Color Combo
Which celebrity is most responsible for the return of early aughts fashion trends? It's a real whodunnit, but Kate Hudson is high up among the list of suspects, especially when concerning the comeback of the most unexpected color combo: Chocolate brown and gold. The actor walked the red carpet at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, alongside costars Kathryn Hahn, Daniel Craig, and Janelle Monae, at the closing evening of the London Film Festival on Sunday, October 16.
Kaley Cuoco Opens Up About Her Pixie Cut on The Big Bang Theory: ‘That Decision Bit Me in the Ass’
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, a new book from Grand Central Publishing available Tuesday, October 11, the cast and producers of the hit sitcom reunited for over 120 hours of interviews with Glamour senior editor Jessica Radloff to talk about life on-and-off screen. In this exclusive excerpt, Kaley Cuoco (Penny Hofstadter) opens up about her much-discussed pixie cut in 2014 and the surprising lesson she learned after making the chop.
Kaley Cuoco Is Expecting Her First Child With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together, and going off that pink frosting, it seems their gender reveal was a sedate cake cutting. Oh—it’s a girl. The couple shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday evening, along with a slideshow of photos of the...
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Willing to Accept Kate Middleton’s ‘Olive Branch’ in NYC
It may be up to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to truly bring the Fab Four back together. According to Us Weekly, the Princess of Wales is looking to extend an “olive branch” to her sister-in-law when she and Prince William visit Boston, which just so happens to be around the same time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in New York City. While the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony is being held in Massachusetts in early December, Meghan and Harry are being honored by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala on December 6.
Emma Watson’s Major Hair Chop Made Its Red-Carpet Debut
Emma Watson has finally debuted her pixie cut on the red carpet. On October 13, Watson attended the Prada Paradoxe Fragrance Launch Party in London with the crop, which was a short fringe styled to the side with the rest of her hair slightly tousled. She highlighted her hairdo with a pair of black hoop earrings, cat eye makeup, a warm pink blush, and matching lipstick.
Katie Holmes Proves a Black Slip Is Always the Right Choice
Day to day, Katie Holmes lives in baggy jeans and cozy knits, but night time is when her style really comes into its own. Channelling the spirit of slip dress fanatic Kate Moss, she attended a Bulgari event in an LBD with skinny spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline. To...
Janet Jackson Posted a Family Reunion Pic With Her Niece Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson may be the two foremost members of one of America's most famous families (I'd put the Jacksons just below the Kennedys in terms of national importance), but it's surprisingly rare to catch them hanging out together. But while Janet is, well, Janet Jackson to the rest of us, she's still an aunt to Paris. And aunts love to take any opportunity to post their nieces.
Tom Felton Opened Up About His ‘Secret Love’ for Harry Potter Costar Emma Watson in New Memoir
Tom Felton's new memoir seems to confirm his feelings for Emma Watson haven't always been platonic. In the previously leaked foreword of Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Watson described her Harry Potter costar as her “soulmate,” writing, “For more than 20 years now we’ve loved each other in a special way, and I’ve lost count of the times people have said to me, ‘You must have drunkenly made out, just once!’ ‘You must have kissed!’ ‘There must be something!’ But what we have is far deeper than that. It’s one of the purest loves I can think of. We’re soulmates, and we’ve always had each other’s backs. I know we always will.”
Kate Hudson Brought Waist-Length Mermaid Waves to the Red Carpet
It's a little over a month before the Knives Out sequel, A Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, makes its way to our screens, and star Kate Hudson has been on a press tour in preparation for the film's release at the end of November. That tour included a press conference at the 2022 BFI London Film Festival on October 16, where Hudson, who plays Birdie Jay in the film, turned heads with stunning waist-length mermaid waves.
Gigi Hadid Takes Up the Cashmere Influencer Baton From Katie Holmes
Cast your mind back to 2019, when Katie Holmes stopped traffic in New York with her Khaite cashmere “bradigan” set. That moment affirmed her status as a knitwear influencer, and she’s served countless cozy looks in Manhattan since then. Following in Holmes's footsteps, Gigi Hadid has made snug knits a mainstay in her wardrobe, so much so that she launched her own label, Guest in Residence, which specializes in cashmere jumpers and basics.
Emily Ratajkowski Just Addressed Her Relationship Status Amid Brad Pitt Dating Rumors
Despite those Brad Pitt rumors, Emily Ratajkowski is “enjoying the freedom” of single life. After splitting from Sebastian Bear-McClard over the summer, the model formally filed for divorce from her husband of four years in September. The pair share a one-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear. “They split recently. It was Em’s decision,” a source told People in July. “She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom.”
Paris Hilton Apparently Did See That TikTok
You've probably seen the Paris Hilton Sunglasses Heist TikTok by now. “I hope she doesn't see this cuz I could go to jail,” the creator raps in the beginning of the vid. Well, guess what, guy? She did see it. And she had the cutest response. In the...
Anna Delvey—AKA Anna Sorokin, the Soho Grifter—Is Out of Jail
Anna Delvey is out on bail. The scammer—real name Anna Sorokin—who once claimed to be a German heiress has been released from federal jail after being arrested by immigration authorities for overstaying her visa in March 2021. She's out on a $100,000 bail bond, per Variety, and will...
The ‘Soft Wolf Cut’ Is a More Wearable Spin on the Viral Chop, and J.Lo Just Jumped on Board
When the wolf cut took off, we were obsessed. The ultra-choppy shape is fierce, shaggy, and just so cool. But it's also a huge commitment. The “soft wolf cut” though? Well, that takes everything we know and love about its big sis but softens it into something a lot more wearable.
Mindy Kaling’s Hot Pink Itty-Bitty Mini Proves Barbiecore Will Never Die
One might argue that October is no time for Barbiecore (hot pink and pumpkin spice aren’t exactly complementary), but Mindy Kaling does not care. Late last week, the writer and actor wore an outfit that embodies Barbiecore, and communicates very clearly that she, like so many of us, is counting down the days to the release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie in July 2023. Kaling wore a hot pink miniskirt with three diamond cutouts on one side, which reveal some upper thigh, with a matching long-sleeve bodysuit featuring a dramatic sweetheart neckline and exaggerated shoulders. Put together, the separates create the illusion of a minidress.
Glamour
New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Redefining fulfillment for women.https://www.glamour.com/
Comments / 0