Tom Felton's new memoir seems to confirm his feelings for Emma Watson haven't always been platonic. In the previously leaked foreword of Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Watson described her Harry Potter costar as her “soulmate,” writing, “For more than 20 years now we’ve loved each other in a special way, and I’ve lost count of the times people have said to me, ‘You must have drunkenly made out, just once!’ ‘You must have kissed!’ ‘There must be something!’ But what we have is far deeper than that. It’s one of the purest loves I can think of. We’re soulmates, and we’ve always had each other’s backs. I know we always will.”

4 DAYS AGO