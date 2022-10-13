ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberton, PA

Lancaster Farming

Memories and Aspirations From the Ear of Corn: From the Officer's Station

My roots in the agricultural industry run deep, as I am the fifth generation on my family’s dairy, poultry, and crop farm in Lancaster County. After being heavily involved in FFA throughout high school, I was elected as the 2020-2021 FFA state secretary. I am currently in my second year at Penn State University, where I am studying agricultural sciences and pursuing a minor in leadership development. After college, I hope to work in communications for an agribusiness.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Rescuing Thoroughbreds Has Been A Lifetime Well Spent

Kate Goldenberg casually shrugs off the wear and tear from her decades spent with horses. She walks with a limp. Her fingers point in different directions. Those scars are merely a cost she was willing to pay. The byproduct of a thrilling life that seemed to call her name. When...
PERKASIE, PA

