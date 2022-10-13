What McDaniel and Thompson noticed from rookie QB’s first game. And Tyreek Hill weighs in

A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Thursday:

▪ As Skylar Thompson prepares for his first NFL start on Sunday against Minnesota, he has a handle on what must change from his debut against the Jets, when he fumbled once, threw an interception and closed 19 for 33 for 166 yards and a 58.4 passer rating.

The big problem he identified: “My feet not aligning with my eyes. We preach here to listen to your feet, and if you’re hitching too many times, it’s time to get off that read and get to the next one. There were times I felt like I was kind of just getting through my progression a little bit quick and missing a guy or so, and just forcing stuff that we really haven’t talked about in meetings or things that are part of the progression and just playing outside of what the scheme is coached to do.

“That was just a sign of me pressing and trying to do too much. That’s one thing I’m focused on this week is just taking what the defense gives me and not forcing anything.”

Here’s how Mike McDaniel assessed Thompson’s debut, when he was pressed into duty to replace Teddy Bridgewater: “He definitely left the game feeling like, just like he thought in the preseason, that he’s an NFL player. But also, I made sure to [say], ‘Hey, look at these 10 plays that I know you’re not happy with. OK, what’s this common denominator?’

“There was some footwork stuff, there was some timing stuff, all of which you can kind of connect to that was his first live full speed rep of that footwork, that concept, that progression. ‘So, this week, you’re going to be afforded all those full speed reps....So move forward with that and gain confidence with that because if that’s the worst that we’ll see... the worst you’re going to do, we’re all right.”

Receiver Jaylen Waddle said Thompson’s skill that most impresses him is “his confidence. He’s confident he can make every throw.”

Fullback Alec Ingold’s mentioned Thompson’s “composure and conviction.” Guard Robert Hunt said: “He’s a natural leader.”

▪ Tyreek Hill’s message to Thompson?

“I tell the quarterback it’s your show, dog. I’m just buying tickets and showing up to it. My whole message is you got the keys to the boat, you drive the boat. Skylar can come into this offense and make a lot of plays. I know he’s very excited. He’s very confident in his game also.”

Hill explained why he said he can catch passes from any quarterback, including an ESPN reporter:

“That’s the way my grandparents raised me. Believe in myself no matter what. I was a fifth round pick. Everybody told me I was too little. Everybody told me I was just a fast guy in this league. I’m going to talk my [expletive] whenever I get a chance to talk my [expletive].”

▪ McDaniel said Wednesday that Hill and the other captains were behind the removal of the ping pong table in the locker-room this week because “they wanted more time investment during the week on their jobs for Sunday.”

Hill, with tongue seemingly planted in cheek, insisted Thursday that he removed the table because it was bent and that he will replace it “with an all decked Miami Dolphins ping pong table. The table we had was too basic. the guys deserved something brand new.

“I don’t get into all that giveth and taketh away.,,, Guys deserve a brand new ping pong table. These are professional athletes. This is our job, this is our livelihood. I can tell you every guy on this team is focused. We don’t drive all the way up here to play ping pong today.”

▪ Terron Armstead (toe) missed practice; he hasn’t practiced in a month. Defensive back Elijah Campbell (foot) was the only other player who sat out Thursday’s practice.

Ten players were limited Thursday, including Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, who both remain in concussion protocol, and Durham Smythe (hamstring) and Raheem Mosert, who said he play will on Sunday despite a knee injury.

▪ With Xavien Howard out, Noah Igbinoghene got his first defensive snaps on Sunday (31 of them); he was targeted three times and allowed one completion for 17 yards. He also accidentally knocked over teammate Jerome Baker on one play.

“There were some really good clips out there; there were some things we could really improve on,” defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said of Igbinoghene.

▪ What led rookie linebacker Channing Tindall to get his first two defensive snaps of the season against the Jets?

“Tindall has been making great progress in practice,” Boyer said. “Physically, there’s a lot of things we like he does. I thought he did well in the snaps he was in there for. You’re always trying to find ways to get guys involved, especially if they can succeed at those. I was excited for his opportunity. When guys execute, you try to create more opportunities.”

