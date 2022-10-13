Read full article on original website
Gaston County teachers rally over payroll system issues
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County teachers held a rally outside of Monday's board of education meeting over a payroll system that they say still hasn't fixed issues from January. Numerous teachers and other school staff members received incorrect pay or weren't paid at all due to a new...
WBTV
Chris Tester named interim public works director for City of Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury City Manager Jim Greene, Jr. has named Chris Tester interim public works director ahead of current Director W. Craig Powers’ final days with the city. Tester began his career with the City of Salisbury in 2008 as an engineer in Salisbury-Rowan Utilities. In 2013,...
WBTV
Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent sets time for community meet and greet events
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan-Salisbury Schools: Join us for a Meet & Greet with our new superintendent, Dr. Kelly Withers. Each RSS community is hosting an event for the community, staff and families to get to know Dr. Withers. Click here for more information. Spanish interpreters will be provided at all events.
WBTV
Group continues push to remove ‘Red Raider’ mascot from Gaston County school
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Community groups in Gaston County held a rally Monday in an ongoing push to get rid of what’s been called an offensive mascot at a Gaston County high school. It’s another push by local tribal leaders, community members, students, parents and more to get...
WBTV
Gaston County community petitions to change school mascot
WBTV
CATS Crime: Bus operators claims of unsafe environment supported by data
WBTV
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
rhinotimes.com
County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades
Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
WBTV
2nd annual Camden Cohick Memorial Car Show to benefit Suicide Awareness
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second straight year a special car show will be held in Rowan County to bring awareness to suicide prevention, and to raise funds for music scholarships. This scholarship fund honors the life, leadership, legacy and the love of music of Camden William Cohick...
Incumbent Democratic challenged by first-time candidate in 12th District
An incumbent seeking a fifth term and a candidate making their first bid for office are set to faceoff in a race for. The 12th District includes parts of west, north and east Charlotte and stretches into half of Cabarrus County. Democrats carried the district in the 2022 election with...
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville opens long-awaited West Branch library (Photos)
Thursday marked a special day for southern Iredell Countybresidents as the new Mooresville Public Library West Branch held its grand opening and provided guided tours of the new facility. Mooresville Mayor Mile Atkins, Mooresville commissioners Bobby Compton, Eddie Dingler, Tommy Deweese, Thurmond Houston, Lisa Qualls, and Gary West, State Librarian...
WBTV
Grand opening held recently for new Midland Logistics Park in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway recently hosted the grand opening of the Midland Logistics Park in Midland. Located on Highway 24/27, the Midland Multi-Modal Industrial Park will be developed into a major logistics hub serving both the...
Rowan-Salisbury school district bus involved in wreck on Long Ferry Road
SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan-Salisbury school district bus was involved in a wreck Monday morning in Salisbury. It happened on Long Ferry Road near I-85 around 7 a.m. A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see a school bus in the middle lane of the road with damage on the left side of the bus and students being transported into another bus.
WBTV
Raising awareness for domestic violence victims in Charlotte
Three ENC counties among top 10 for highest COVID-19 infection rates in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
WBTV
Search continues for shooter after three shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College homecoming concert
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Monday is the first day of classes since a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College at a homecoming concert Saturday night, and efforts to find the person or persons responsible continue. Officers arrived on the West Monroe Street campus at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday,...
NCDOT names stretch of Stanly County highway after jazz icon
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Stanly County native and jazz saxophonist Lou Donaldson was honored in his hometown earlier this week. The 95-year-old -- nicknamed “Sweet Poppa Lou” -- was recognized by the North Carolina Department of Transportation during a ceremony in Badin on Thursday morning. A five-mile...
Man facing assault, other charges in Richmond, Anson counties
ROCKINGHAM — An Anson County man wanted on multiple charges in two counties was arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Oct. 14. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, 23-year-old Malcolm Murray, of Wadesboro, was wanted on domestic violence charges in his home county and on charges stemming from a June 28 incident in Richmond County.
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in September?
The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of September, according to data pulled Oct. 12 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
