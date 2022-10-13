ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

WCNC

Gaston County teachers rally over payroll system issues

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County teachers held a rally outside of Monday's board of education meeting over a payroll system that they say still hasn't fixed issues from January. Numerous teachers and other school staff members received incorrect pay or weren't paid at all due to a new...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Chris Tester named interim public works director for City of Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury City Manager Jim Greene, Jr. has named Chris Tester interim public works director ahead of current Director W. Craig Powers’ final days with the city. Tester began his career with the City of Salisbury in 2008 as an engineer in Salisbury-Rowan Utilities. In 2013,...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Gaston County community petitions to change school mascot

Gaston County community petitions to change school mascot
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
CONCORD, NC
rhinotimes.com

County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Town of Mooresville opens long-awaited West Branch library (Photos)

Thursday marked a special day for southern Iredell Countybresidents as the new Mooresville Public Library West Branch held its grand opening and provided guided tours of the new facility. Mooresville Mayor Mile Atkins, Mooresville commissioners Bobby Compton, Eddie Dingler, Tommy Deweese, Thurmond Houston, Lisa Qualls, and Gary West, State Librarian...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Raising awareness for domestic violence victims in Charlotte

Raising awareness for domestic violence victims in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Man facing assault, other charges in Richmond, Anson counties

ROCKINGHAM — An Anson County man wanted on multiple charges in two counties was arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Oct. 14. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, 23-year-old Malcolm Murray, of Wadesboro, was wanted on domestic violence charges in his home county and on charges stemming from a June 28 incident in Richmond County.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in September?

The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of September, according to data pulled Oct. 12 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
SALISBURY, NC

