ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Jan. 6 committee votes unanimously to subpoena Trump

By Rebecca Beitsch
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IOlYt_0iXrtZbh00

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol took the remarkable step Thursday of voting to subpoena former President Trump during what could be its final public hearing.

The televised vote comes after the panel wavered for months on whether it would subpoena the bombastic former president, who has frequently criticized the investigation as a partisan witch hunt designed to hurt him politically.

“He is the one person at the center of the story of what happened on Jan. 6. So we want to hear from him. The committee needs to do everything in our power to tell the most complete story possible and provide recommendations to help ensure that nothing like Jan. 6 ever happens again. We need to be fair and thorough in getting the full context for the evidence we’ve obtained,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said shortly before the panel cast a unanimous 9-0 vote in favor of issuing the subpoena.

“We also recognize that a subpoena to a former president is a serious and extraordinary action. That’s why we want to take this in full view of the American people.”

Not even an hour after the committee closed its hearing, Trump blasted the committee, calling them a laughingstock that waited until the last minute to subpoena him.

The move marks a major escalation in the effort to hold Trump accountable for the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 — a riot the committee contends was orchestrated by the former president.

The subpoena is not likely to yield fruit, however, as Trump has remained defiant throughout the 16-month investigation. The former president is expected to challenge the subpoena in the courts, a process that is certain to extend beyond the life of the special committee, which is set to end later this year.

It’s not clear when the subpoena will be formally served or what response date deadline would be given to Trump.

The motion to subpoena Trump was introduced by Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who lost her bid for reelection after becoming a foil to the former president and a regular debunker to his frequent claims of election fraud.

Cheney said that while investigators have “sufficient information” to weigh criminal referrals and make election reform recommendations to Congress, “a key task remains.”

“We must seek the testimony, under oath, of Jan. 6’s central player,” she said.

Cheney then highlighted the figures in Trump’s inner circle who have appeared before the committee but revealed no information about their direct dealings with Trump, choosing instead to plead their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

That list includes Roger Stone, a Trump confidant; Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser; and John Eastman, a conservative lawyer who had drafted the dubious legal rationale on which the “stop the steal” movement rested.

Cheney noted that the Justice Department is still investigating the roles all those figures played in Jan. 6. Meantime, she said, “we are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who sent this all in motion.”

“And every American is entitled to those answers.”

Trump quickly shot back Thursday without indicating what course of action he might take.

“Why didn’t the Unselect Committee ask me to testify months ago? Why did they wait until the very end, the final moments of their last meeting? Because the Committee is a total ‘BUST’ that has only served to further divide our Country which, by the way, is doing very badly – A laughing stock all over the World?” he wrote on his social media platform.

As recently as a few weeks ago, some members of the committee had acknowledged that a subpoena — for either Trump or his former Vice President Mike Pence — was likely futile.

“If we were trying to get into a subpoena fight with either the former vice president or the former president, that litigation could not be concluded during the life of this Congress. And I think the former president has made clear that he has no intention of coming in,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) told CNN late last month. “So while we’d like to hear from both of them, I’m not expecting that we necessarily will.”

But by issuing a subpoena, the committee likely lobs a new legal matter at Trump. If Trump declined to comply with the compulsory order to testify, the committee and then the House could vote on whether to send a contempt of Congress referral to the Justice Department.

The panel and the House have four times voted to hold in contempt of Congress those who have refused to comply with its subpoena. But the Justice Department has only acted on two of those, bringing charges against one-time White House strategist Steve Bannon and White House adviser Peter Navarro. Bannon faces sentencing next week.

The panel spent months deliberating about whether to subpoena Pence, but those initial discussions appear to have petered out.

“The vice president said publicly that he thought he might want to come in. And so we were very encouraged by that. But since that time, his people have walked it back,” Lofgren said in the prior interview.

“The need for this committee to hear from Donald Trump goes beyond factfinding,” Thompson said, later telling reporters he hoped Trump will comply with the subpoena by appearing in person.

“This is a question about accountability to the American people. He must be accountable.”

Updated at 4:39 p.m.

Comments / 4247

Linny
4d ago

So nows his chance to tell his supporters under oath what he was doing while the Capitol was being attacked! Who wants to bet he fights this subpoena??

Reply(447)
573
He's TOAST
4d ago

😉Innocent people obey subpoenas. 😉Innocent people don't plead the Fifth.😉Innocent people don't ask for pardons😉 innocent people don't try to intimidate Witnesses😉 innocent people don't take top secret documents out of the White House to their personal residence

Reply(321)
466
tex1
4d ago

hey trumpsters , here's a chance for Trump to testify before the committee and prove he had nothing to do with the attempted coup to overthrow our government . it's his big chance to throw all of his supporters under the bus . my feeling is he won't show up , and , if he does show up , he will plead the 5th . it is kind of hard to prove your innocents by pleading the 5th .

Reply(181)
285
Related
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation

The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr. Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Liz Cheney says frustrated pro-Trump colleague muttered on Jan 6: ‘The things we do for the Orange Jesus’

Representative Liz Cheney said that one House Republican who objected to the 2020 presidential election results before the January 6 riot reportedly called former president Donald Trump “orange Jesus”. Ms Cheney made the remarks at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank in Washington DC, for its Constitution Day event. The congresswoman said that on January 6, the day that the election results would be certified, Ms Cheney, who was then chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, went into the Republican cloakroom before the attack and saw sheets of paper laid out on the desk there that members...
WYOMING STATE
SheKnows

Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

729K+
Followers
85K+
Post
523M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy