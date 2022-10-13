Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Documentary Now!, American Horror Story
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, October 16 to Thursday, October 20. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. The School For Good And Evil (Netflix,...
A.V. Club
Why The Rings Of Power works better as a binge watch
If you’ve been waiting for the entire first season of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power to be available before diving in, your time has come. You can now watch all eight episodes on Prime Video, all at once or at your leisure. It’s a risky strategy in this day and age—when spoilers abound on social media (there won’t be any major spoilers here, though, so proceed without fear)—but in the case of this series, your patience might just pay off.
A.V. Club
Charlie Cox discusses She-Hulk’s more lighthearted Daredevil and doing more CG action
Regardless of how you felt about Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law or its meta finale, we can all hopefully agree that seeing Charlie Cox’s Daredevil leaving Jennifer Walters’ house after a night of superhero sex with his boots over his shoulder and a smile on his face is one of the best moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—though it was one that felt like a departure from the brooding Matt Murdock we usually saw on Netflix’s Daredevil. That shift was, of course, a conscious decision, and now Cox has spoken with GQ about what it was like returning to Daredevil and playing him as a more lighthearted guy than what people tend to expect.
A.V. Club
All the ways October 21 will be a pop culture perfect storm
Sometimes the stars, films, shows, and albums just align. And that’s just what’s happening on October 21, 2022. In a “when it rains it pours” moment, this Friday is shaping up to be a pop culture perfect storm of the highest magnitude. Films starring the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Julia Roberts and George Clooney, Harry Styles, Colin Farrell, and Paul Mescal all premiere that day. Taylor Swift returns with a new album, but it seems other musicians—Carly Rae Jepsen, Tegan and Sara, The Arctic Monkeys—don’t mind sharing a release date with that pop heavyweight. But wait, there’s more! As we at The A.V. Club batten down the hatches to prepare for this veritable maelstrom of content, we’ve put together a preview of every notable release; honestly, it’s helpful just to have it all spelled out in one place to keep track. P.S. While you’re marking the calendar, take note that October 21 is also the International Day of the Nacho. So this Friday, melt some cheese on some chips and chow down while you celebrate the following.
A.V. Club
A Twister sequel is coming, and it’s called—wait for it—Twisters
Nearly 30 years after Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt proved that a good leather belt is more powerful than the finger of God, weather is coming back for seconds. Steven Spielberg and the nostalgia hounds at Amblin gave the green light to Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 meteorological hit Twister, putting our decades-long journey to find out what happened to Helen Hunt’s character’s father to a close. Well, hopefully.
A.V. Club
HBO releases crummy commercial for another Christmas Story sequel
HBO may trust God, but all others are paying cash. Solidifying yet another holiday tradition, HBO will premiere their latest attempt at making a sequel out of A Christmas Story. The poorly titled A Christmas Story Christmas, however, has one special thing going for it: Peter Billingsley’s nearsighted eyes. Well, actually, that’s all it has going for it, judging by the teaser released earlier today.
A.V. Club
Rian Johnson discusses Angela Lansbury’s Glass Onion cameo, says nice things about Netflix
Last week, everyone who has already had the privilege of seeing Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel Glass Onion politely informed the internet that both Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim make cameos in the film as themselves, with this being the final onscreen appearance from Lansbury after her death (it’s also Sondheim’s final onscreen appearance, but he wasn’t really known for being “onscreen” anyway). This weekend, during the London Film Festival, Johnson spoke a bit about those cameos and how they happened.
A.V. Club
The best and scariest horror films to watch now on HBO Max
The film library of HBO Max is an ever-evolving beast (just ask the victims of various mergers and cancellations), but if it’s horror cinema you’re looking for this Halloween month, the platform can guarantee chills up your spine. In addition to housing Warner Bros. hits like The Shining and The Exorcist, there are classics as varied as Kwaidan, House, and The Blair Witch Project.
A.V. Club
Keke Palmer says Being Mortal would need “a major rewrite” after complaint about Bill Murray
Back in April, production on Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut Being Mortal was shut down over a complaint about someone’s behavior on-set—and with only about a month of shooting left to go. Filming has not yet resumed on the project, but since then we’ve learned that the complaint was about “inappropriate” behavior from cast member Bill Murray. Later, Murray explained, “I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way,” with him also saying that whatever had happened had involved a woman he was working with and that he was trying to “make peace” with her so they could finish the film.
A.V. Club
Guillermo Del Toro brought Pinocchio to his big movie premiere, and it was really very cute
It’s a grim old world out there lately: Disappearing crabs, nuclear armageddon trending on Twitter, spellcheck getting lippy with us about whether we capitalize armageddon…It’s rough times all around. So please take, as a minor antidote to the “Ugh…” of it all, these red carpet photos from...
A.V. Club
Harrison Ford joins MCU as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in Captain America: New World Order
As if being in two beloved franchises isn’t enough for Harrison Ford, everyone’s favorite grumpy uncle of Hollywood is adding the biggest franchise of them all to his IMDB page. The Oscar nominee will be taking on the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in Marvel Studios’ Captain America: New World Order, per Deadline, starring alongside Anthony Mackie.
