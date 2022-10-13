After a rough and tumble rookie season in which he was in and mostly out of starting defense, inside linebacker Zaven Collins is beginning to make a significant impact for the Arizona Cardinals. He’s started all six games, ranks second on the team with 41 tackles (27 solo), and is coming off his best game yet after setting a career-high with nine tackles against the Seahawks, including his first two career sacks and a pass breakup. ...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 8 MINUTES AGO