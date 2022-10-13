ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock Central High School student caught with BB gun in backpack on school bus

By Cate Skinner
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A Little Rock Central student was caught bringing a BB gun to campus.

Principal Nancy Rousseau released a statement explaining the morning’s incident in which she said, another student saw the BB gun on the school bus and contacted the administration once they got to campus.

LRCHS officials said they were able to quickly identify the student and found the BB gun in their backpack.

“We are so thankful – as always – for our administration, security teams and school resources officers,” Rousseau said.

Rousseau said in the statement, adding that the student was removed from campus and will be disciplined according to the district’s handbook.

This is the second time in less than 10 days that a student was found bringing a weapon to the Central High School campus.

LRSD: Central High student caught with gun, marijuana on bus

On October 5, the school reported that a student was suspected of using marijuana on a school bus, and a subsequent search of the student revealed both marijuana and a gun in the student’s backpack.

