Ozarks Counseling Center director named 2022 Humanitarian

When Andrea Bishop, executive director of the Betty and Bobby Allison Ozarks Counseling Center, got a call recently from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, she thought the counseling center might be getting some kind of grant. Instead, Bishop was told she has been named the 2022 Humanitarian Award recipient.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Answer Man: Who makes recorded message heard at crosswalks? Why are they different?

Answer Man: I’m writing hoping you subscribe to the sentiment “there are no dumb questions.” Who are the people who provide the voices for our local crosswalks? Some are men; some are women; some sound jovial; some businesslike. The ones by Qdoba downtown audibly count down for you. The one at (I think) Walnut and Campbell even says “have a nice day!” – Paul Cecchini, of Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

November will mark start of turf project at Cooper Sports Complex

Soccer field development will be the first step in the transformation of one of Springfield’s key youth sports facilities. The Springfield-Greene County Park Board plans to break ground on field renovations at Cooper Park and Sports Complex in early November. On Nov. 3, the Park Board plans to host...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Sunday: Springfield’s blue shift and other most-read stories

Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. It’s Sunday, Springfield, and we’ve got a mix of fresh articles and this week’s greatest hits. Let’s do bullet points to keep the reading easy. Our most-read story this week was also one...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Weekend reads: getaways close to Springfield and other things to do

Text from our SGF Weekend email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. The weather this weekend is supposed to be gorgeous — 70s and mostly sunny on Saturday. We’re in that stretch of October when all locals rush to cram outdoor fun in before the real cold settles on our doorsteps. (I don’t want to alarm you, but forecasts are showing lows in the 20s next week!)
SPRINGFIELD, MO

