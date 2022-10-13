Read full article on original website
Related
National Grid boss warns of blackouts during ‘deepest, darkest’ winter evenings
The head of the National Grid has warned British households that blackouts may be imposed between 4pm and 7pm on “really, really cold” winter weekdays if Europe cuts gas exports.John Pettigrew said electricity and gas may be switched off on “those deepest, darkest evenings in January and February” if energy supplies from Europe prove insufficient due to the disruption of the war in Ukraine.Countries across Europe have been left unable to rely on Russia for their gas as the colder months approach and, despite rationing, analysts said further cuts from Moscow could leave the continent short of supplies.Mr Pettigrew’s...
Bellway sees buyer demand drop amid soaring mortgage rates and economic woes
Housebuilder Bellway has revealed a drop in homebuyer demand and warned that sales volumes are set to remain largely flat over the year ahead due to rising interest rates and wider economic uncertainty.The Newcastle-based group said weekly house reservations have fallen 12.4% year on year to 191 in the nine weeks since August 1.It said: “While Bellway entered the year with a strong forward order book, given the backdrop of rising interest rates and wider economic uncertainty, the board currently expects to deliver volume at a similar level to the prior year.”It is also expecting a fall in average selling...
888 hails ‘rapid progress’ after £1.95bn William Hill deal
Gambling firm 888 said it has made “rapid progress” integrating the William Hill operations it bought for £1.95 billion earlier this year as it also revealed a decline in sales over the past three months.The London-listed firm revealed total sales fell by 7% to £449 million over the quarter to September 30, compared with the same period last year.888 said lower revenues were primarily driven by “enhanced UK online player safety measures” and the closure of operations in the Netherlands.The company added that retail revenues were stable for the period at £124 million, despite a £4 million impact from closures...
Cirium Integrates the Most Accurate CO2 Emissions and Flight Tracking Data With Its Unrivaled Fleets Database
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Today, the aviation analytics company, Cirium, announced the integration of aircraft CO 2 emissions and satellite-based flight tracking data with its expansive fleets analysis solution, Fleets Analyzer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005610/en/ Cirium CO2 emissions estimates shows a 9.5% improvement in average CO2 emissions per flight in September 2022 versus 2019 (Graphic: Business Wire)
When is the £400 winter fuel payment due?
The British government announced earlier this year that households will have £400 knocked off their energy bills this winter as part of the effort to tackle soaring bills as the cost of living crisis bites.The policy was announced by former chancellor Rishi Sunak along with other measures including a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits; a £300 one-off payment to over eight million pensioner households to be paid alongside their winter fuel payment; and a £150 one-off payment for around six million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.As a Tory leadership...
China delays the release of GDP and other economic data without explanation amid Party Congress
China has abruptly delayed the publication of key economic data, one day before its scheduled release, as the ruling Communist Party gathers at a major political meeting against the backdrop of a faltering economy.
Comments / 0