ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Roadside DOT sign displays vulgar message about president

A New Hampshire Department of Transportation roadside message board was altered overnight with a vulgar message about President Joe Biden. A New Hampshire Department of Transportation roadside message board was altered overnight with a vulgar message about President Joe Biden.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WRAL

Friday's Mega Millions drawing produces $1 million win in North Carolina

Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at a Wayne County convenience store won a $1 million prize in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Handy Mart on U.S. Highway 70 West in Goldsboro. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
GOLDSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy