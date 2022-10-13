ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
Amazon, Bank of America, Microsoft And Other Big Gainers From Monday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones gaining around 550 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session. Roblox Corporation RBLX shares climbed 19.8% to close at $42.61 after the company reported September 2022 key metrics; daily active users were 57.8 million, up 23% year-over-year, and estimated bookings were between $212 million and $219 million, up 11% to 15% year-over-year.
What's Going On With Netflix Shares

Netflix Inc NFLX shares are trading higher by 7.92% to $248.21 Monday afternoon. Shares of large-cap US tech companies are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks across sectors gain. Quarterly earnings from US banks and a UK tax policy reversal have helped lift equities today. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Netflix, are also trading higher amid a fall in treasury yields, which has otherwise pressured growth stocks in recent sessions.
Earnings Season Is Here: Tesla, Netflix, IBM, AT&T And More On Deck - But This Stock Could Be 'Most Important'

The week of Oct. 17 is one of the busiest weeks for publicly traded companies reporting quarterly earnings. Several of the largest and most well-known companies — Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Goldman Sachs GS, Lockheed Martin LMT, Hasbro Inc. HAS, United Airlines UAL, American Movil AMX and Netflix Inc NFLX — are expected to share their results (and that's just Tuesday).
Looking At Wells Fargo's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wells Fargo. Looking at options history for Wells Fargo WFC we detected 81 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bank of America

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bank of America. Looking at options history for Bank of America BAC we detected 50 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the...
Analyst Ratings for Nutanix

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Nutanix NTNX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
What's Going On With NetEase Stock Rising Today

NetEase Inc NTES shares are trading higher by 4.42% to $71.64 Monday afternoon. Shares of several Chinese technology stocks at large are trading higher after Chinese President Xi Jinping committed to investing in core technologies. What Happened?. Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his Sunday speech that laid out the Communist...
Mastercard Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Mastercard. Looking at options history for Mastercard MA we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.
