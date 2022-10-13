Read full article on original website
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
Jim Cramer Cut Back On This Tech Giant's Stock Even Though 'It Was Painful To Do'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he will hold Cisco Systems Inc CSCO stock in his Charitable Trust. Benzinga analyst ratings data shows a Neutral consensus rating on CSCO. Cramer said, although "it was painful to do," but he had to cut back QUALCOMM Inc QCOM...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Apple To $177? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On Opendoor Technologies By About 71%
Morgan Stanley cut Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $180 to $177. Apple shares rose 1.1% to $139.95 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler cut Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO price target from $40 to $35. Patterson Companies shares fell 0.7% to close at $26.22 on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered Bill.com Holdings,...
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Bank Of America At Great Recession Lows Would Be Worth Today
With an extremely volatile market, the S&P 500 has lost significant ground from its all-time-high in late December 2021. The market is now retesting early 2021 levels. Buying the dip was a great move during the 2008 Great Recession, when the S&P 500 lost roughly 50% of its value, ultimately bottoming at 666.79 on March 9, 2009.
THC And CBD Are Just The Tip Of A Massive Iceberg: Why Are Other Cannabinoids Piquing Market Interest?
When it comes to cannabis compounds, THC and CBD are just the tip of a massive iceberg. Hundreds of compounds go into a plant strain, and many are now being tapped for their healing potential. While some are hitting shelves now, insiders believe the boom will occur sometime down the line.
Are Cracks Beginning To Form? Bank Of America Is Watching Credit Card Delinquencies Closely
Bank of America Corp BAC was out Monday with its current asset quality ratings. While net charge-offs are still "low and stable," the bank is closely monitoring early credit card delinquencies as they start to rise. This is a result of consumers racking up credit card debt because of widespread price increases across the U.S. economy.
Tesla Shares Have A Supporter in Congress: House Rep. McKinley Also Likes These 2 Dividend Stocks
Republican Congressman David McKinley recently purchased $1,000 to $15,000 shares in Tesla TSLA for a price of $300.80 per share, in an undisclosed position, per Capitol Trades. After McKinley’s purchase, the Austin, Texas-based car maker continued to sink lower, as his position is now down roughly 26.5% in less than...
Amazon, Bank of America, Microsoft And Other Big Gainers From Monday
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones gaining around 550 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session. Roblox Corporation RBLX shares climbed 19.8% to close at $42.61 after the company reported September 2022 key metrics; daily active users were 57.8 million, up 23% year-over-year, and estimated bookings were between $212 million and $219 million, up 11% to 15% year-over-year.
Tesla A Hit With Members Of The US Congress? Lawmakers Buy Heavily On Stock Dip
Tesla Inc. TSLA shares have lost about 42% in the year-to-date period. Undeterred by the sell-off, certain members of the U.S. Congress have been trading the stock in recent months, according to data provided by Capitol Trades, a website tracking trades by lawmakers. What Happened: Since August, three lawmakers —...
What's Going On With Netflix Shares
Netflix Inc NFLX shares are trading higher by 7.92% to $248.21 Monday afternoon. Shares of large-cap US tech companies are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks across sectors gain. Quarterly earnings from US banks and a UK tax policy reversal have helped lift equities today. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Netflix, are also trading higher amid a fall in treasury yields, which has otherwise pressured growth stocks in recent sessions.
Why Shares Of Warren Buffett-Backed Tesla, Nio EV Rival Shot Over 6% Today
Shares of Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co. BYDDY BYDDF surged over 5% in China after the company reportedly said its third-quarter net profit has likely more than quadrupled led by robust sales and a better product mix. The company’s Hong Kong shares were trading over 6% higher. What Happened: BYD...
Earnings Season Is Here: Tesla, Netflix, IBM, AT&T And More On Deck - But This Stock Could Be 'Most Important'
The week of Oct. 17 is one of the busiest weeks for publicly traded companies reporting quarterly earnings. Several of the largest and most well-known companies — Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Goldman Sachs GS, Lockheed Martin LMT, Hasbro Inc. HAS, United Airlines UAL, American Movil AMX and Netflix Inc NFLX — are expected to share their results (and that's just Tuesday).
Looking At Wells Fargo's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wells Fargo. Looking at options history for Wells Fargo WFC we detected 81 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
Biden's Economic Advisers See Signs 'Fed Actions Are Having Effect' Amid Inflation Woes
Economic advisers in the Biden administration have reportedly stated the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes to rein in inflation is beginning to work, while President Joe Biden is doing everything possible to support the central bank. On Inflation: Cecilia Rouse, chair of Biden’s council of economic advisers, said on...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bank of America
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bank of America. Looking at options history for Bank of America BAC we detected 50 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the...
Intel Trims Self-Driving Unit Mobileye's IPO Valuation Yet Again, Could Detail New Terms Tuesday: WSJ
Intel plans to trim Mobileye's IPO valuation under $20 billion and reduce size of the offering as well, according to WSJ. This year, the IPO market is expected to raise the least amount of money since 1995 or before, the report adds. Intel Corporation INTC has trimmed the initial public...
Analyst Ratings for Nutanix
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Nutanix NTNX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
What's Going On With NetEase Stock Rising Today
NetEase Inc NTES shares are trading higher by 4.42% to $71.64 Monday afternoon. Shares of several Chinese technology stocks at large are trading higher after Chinese President Xi Jinping committed to investing in core technologies. What Happened?. Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his Sunday speech that laid out the Communist...
Mastercard Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Mastercard. Looking at options history for Mastercard MA we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.
