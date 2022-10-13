Read full article on original website
Duke coach Mike Elko speaks to media after loss to UNC
DURHAM, N.C. (WNNC) — Duke head football coach Mike Elko met with the media on Monday revisiting the narrow loss to UNC-Chapel Hill while looking ahead to traveling to Miami on Saturday. How good is the Hurricanes defense? Should Riley Leonard slide more? Do the Blue Devils have enough...
cbs17
WATCH: St. Aug’s football coach celebrates big homecoming win
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saint Augustine’s got the win in front of a homecoming crowd 28-25 over the JCSU Golden Bulls. Hear from Falcons head coach David Bowser on the big win.
cbs17
Knightdale High School comes together for homecoming game after death of classmate in Raleigh mass shooting
KNIGHTDALE N.C. (WNCN) – Knightdale High School held its annual homecoming football game after it was postponed Friday following the mass shooting in East Raleigh. Although the Knightdale Knights lost to the Rolesville High School Rams 20-14, the game provided parents and students a way to come together after a heart-wrenching weekend.
cbs17
Worker dies after forklift flips at Wake Forest construction site
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A worker in Wake Forest has died in an industrial incident involving a forklift, the town’s public information officer confirmed Monday night. Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree confirmed a man working in the 10,000 block of Star Road died. The incident...
cbs17
UNC police looking for suspect in thefts at 4 buildings
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC police are looking for a suspect who is believed to have looked through backpacks and other unattended items in multiple campus buildings. These larcenies and attempted larcenies took place in Fordham, Wilson and Coker halls, and the Genome Science Building, police said Monday.
cbs17
New central NC severe thunderstorm warnings include Wake, Durham counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple central North Carolina counties as of 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. The alert is currently for Orange and Alamance counties until 6:45 p.m. Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Sutphin, Cane Creek Reservoir and Saxapahaw...
cbs17
2 shot at Raleigh apartment: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Police responded to a shooting at a Raleigh apartment complex Monday morning. This happened near Monday morning around 4: 20 a.m. in the 6200 block of Shanda Drive near Sandy Forks and Spring Forest Roads. Police said two victims had gunshot wounds and were taken to the...
cbs17
3 face charges in death of Fayetteville teen
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested three suspects and are looking for a fourth in connection to the killing of a Fayetteville teen earlier this month. De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17, was killed at the Mobil Mart at 1300 Central Drive on Oct. 8, the police said.
cbs17
Wilson to launch ‘sip and stroll’ in downtown social district next week
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Wilson is joining others, including Raleigh, by soon launching a downtown social district that will allow relaxed rules for drinking alcohol in certain areas and times. The social districts, which are also called “sip and stroll” areas, are growing among towns and...
cbs17
cbs17
Roxboro woman shot while inside home
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot late Sunday night while inside a home, according to police. This happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday on Thaxton Road. Police said they found multiple bullet holes outside the home. The victim, Nitara Ragland, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
cbs17
Support keeps Raleigh community strong after mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Days have gone by, but the pain still lingers. Tiffany Hunter said the reality of it all didn’t quite hit until she realized how close her home was to some of her neighbors who were shot and killed Thursday during a mass shooting in Raleigh. Hunter said she was among several people in the Hedingham neighborhood who were left questioning what had happened while waiting to get to their homes.
cbs17
Durham 19-year-old found with stolen gun, car in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say they have arrested a teenager Sunday after finding him with a stolen car and a stolen gun. At about 3:30 a.m., officers said they responded to the 100 block of Melville Loop after receiving a report of someone pulling on a car’s door handle.
cbs17
30th Annual Vigil Against Violence held in Durham days after 5 killed in Raleigh shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Days after a mass shooting took the lives of five people in Raleigh, religious leaders in Durham took a stand on Saturday against gun violence. The vigil was planned before the Raleigh shooting, but leaders say they want to help the Raleigh community through the tragedy.
cbs17
Raleigh’s Neuse River Greenway reopened after deadly mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Neuse River Greenway is a peaceful escape for so many people but it’s now connected with tragedy after police say a 15-year-old gunman is accused of shooting and killing five people on or near the greenway. The area reopened Friday and as a new...
cbs17
Cumberland County hires 1st Chief Diversity Officer
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County has hired its first chief diversity officer. Nikeisha Waring, a 22-year veteran at Fort Bragg, began her new role on Oct. 10, according to a news release from the county. “I am excited about the experience Mrs. Waring brings from her career in...
cbs17
Woman shot while in car drives herself to Rocky Mount hospital, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman drove herself to a hospital after she was shot in broad daylight in Rocky Mount Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 2600 block of N. Wesleyan Boulevard, which is a few blocks south of North Carolina Wesleyan University, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
cbs17
Check your tickets! Winner of $1M Mega Millions bought ticket in Wayne County, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Check your tickets!. Someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in a Wayne County convenience store has won a $1 million prize in Friday’s drawing, according to a press release from lottery officials. It says the lucky winner bought the $2 ticket at...
cbs17
Raleigh community holds vigils to honor 5 killed in mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Family, friends and neighbors stood together with heavy hearts Saturday afternoon while grieving the loss of five people who were shot and killed in Raleigh earlier in the week. “Our hearts are heavy, and we are saddened by the series of devastating events that took...
