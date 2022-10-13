ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Duke coach Mike Elko speaks to media after loss to UNC

DURHAM, N.C. (WNNC) — Duke head football coach Mike Elko met with the media on Monday revisiting the narrow loss to UNC-Chapel Hill while looking ahead to traveling to Miami on Saturday. How good is the Hurricanes defense? Should Riley Leonard slide more? Do the Blue Devils have enough...
Worker dies after forklift flips at Wake Forest construction site

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A worker in Wake Forest has died in an industrial incident involving a forklift, the town’s public information officer confirmed Monday night. Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree confirmed a man working in the 10,000 block of Star Road died. The incident...
UNC police looking for suspect in thefts at 4 buildings

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC police are looking for a suspect who is believed to have looked through backpacks and other unattended items in multiple campus buildings. These larcenies and attempted larcenies took place in Fordham, Wilson and Coker halls, and the Genome Science Building, police said Monday.
2 shot at Raleigh apartment: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Police responded to a shooting at a Raleigh apartment complex Monday morning. This happened near Monday morning around 4: 20 a.m. in the 6200 block of Shanda Drive near Sandy Forks and Spring Forest Roads. Police said two victims had gunshot wounds and were taken to the...
3 face charges in death of Fayetteville teen

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested three suspects and are looking for a fourth in connection to the killing of a Fayetteville teen earlier this month. De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17, was killed at the Mobil Mart at 1300 Central Drive on Oct. 8, the police said.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for multiple central NC counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple central North Carolina counties as of 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. The alert is currently in affect for Orange and Alamance counties until 6:45 p.m. Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Sutphin, Cane Creek Reservoir...
Roxboro woman shot while inside home

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot late Sunday night while inside a home, according to police. This happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday on Thaxton Road. Police said they found multiple bullet holes outside the home. The victim, Nitara Ragland, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Support keeps Raleigh community strong after mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Days have gone by, but the pain still lingers. Tiffany Hunter said the reality of it all didn’t quite hit until she realized how close her home was to some of her neighbors who were shot and killed Thursday during a mass shooting in Raleigh. Hunter said she was among several people in the Hedingham neighborhood who were left questioning what had happened while waiting to get to their homes.
Cumberland County hires 1st Chief Diversity Officer

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County has hired its first chief diversity officer. Nikeisha Waring, a 22-year veteran at Fort Bragg, began her new role on Oct. 10, according to a news release from the county. “I am excited about the experience Mrs. Waring brings from her career in...
Woman shot while in car drives herself to Rocky Mount hospital, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman drove herself to a hospital after she was shot in broad daylight in Rocky Mount Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 2600 block of N. Wesleyan Boulevard, which is a few blocks south of North Carolina Wesleyan University, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
Raleigh community holds vigils to honor 5 killed in mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Family, friends and neighbors stood together with heavy hearts Saturday afternoon while grieving the loss of five people who were shot and killed in Raleigh earlier in the week. “Our hearts are heavy, and we are saddened by the series of devastating events that took...
