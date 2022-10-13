Read full article on original website
Multiple high schools receive threats, Fresno PD increases security
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is clearing the air about multiple threats made to several high schools. According to the police department, they increased their patrol units at Edison, Fresno, and Bullard High Schools due to the threats. Investigators say the threats were not real and...
A win for Clovis Community students suing school over conservative flyers
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — Three Clovis Community College students are one step closer in the lawsuit against the school regarding conservative flyers. The nonprofit organization, Foundation for Individual Rights and Expressions (FIRE), represents Daniel Flores, Juliette Colunga and Alejandro Flores, who filed the lawsuit back in August. The three...
Breaking the stigma of addiction: The Zachary Horton Foundation providing help & resources
FRESNO, Calif. — A Fresno family is aiming to break the stigma around addiction in honor of their 19-year-old son, Zachary Horton, who died from an opioid addiction overdose. Two years ago, Jim and Lynn Horton, created the Zachary Horton Foundation to help people battling addiction and to help...
Clovis PD urges parents to talk to kids following recent school threats
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This year alone there have been more than 530 mass shootings in the U.S., some of those deadly according to Gun Violence Archive a nonprofit corporation that provides information about gun-related violence. In Fresno, you might start seeing more Police Officers patrolling High Schools after...
GasBuddy report: Fresno seeing steady decline in gas prices
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Although Fresno gas prices are still hurting people's wallets, it’s getting better according to a GasBuddy report. About 364 gas stations were surveyed with an average of $5.71. This price is 33.6 cents less than it was last week. GasBuddy says the average price...
Shattered glass injures fans at Valley Children's Stadium, coach on leave
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno State coach is now on administrative leave after shattering a window at the Valley Children’s Stadium, injuring fans sitting below. Fans sitting under the retired Messer 21 jersey section of the stadium were injured after the shards of broken glass came raining down on them during Saturday’s game.
St. Jude Trike-A-Thon fundraising event unveils Tricycle Raceway Park for local community
FRESNO, Calif. — The Central Valley St. Jude Trike-A-Thon was held Saturday in Fresno in effort to raise funds for families receiving treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Over the weekend, St. Jude teamed up with De Young Properties to unveil its Jerry De Young Tricycle Raceway at...
Fresno State Bulldog coach on administrative leave after shattering glass window over fans
FRESNO, Calif. — A close game between the Fresno State Bulldogs and San Jose State Spartans caused tensions to run high at Saturday's homecoming game. One of the Bulldog's coaches let his emotions get the best of him and shattered a glass window in the coach's box showering a few fans with glass below.
Valley antique collectors gathered for The Old Town Vintage Market in Clovis on Sunday
CLOVIS, Calif. — We have all heard the saying, "One man's trash is another man's treasure." On Sunday, families to trinket collectors to knick-knack lovers were surrounded by antiques and collectibles of every size, shape, and color during the Old Town Vintage Market in Old Town Clovis on Sunday.
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Angel Alberto Gutierrez
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Angel Alberto Gutierrez. Angel Alberto Gutierrez is wanted by Law Enforcement for Commercial Burglary. 18-year-old Guitierrez is 6' 2" tall, 131 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Angel Alberto Gutierrez is...
Next of kin needed for homeless man found dead in Madera
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — A next of kin is needed for a homeless man that was found dead in Madera. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help, in hopes that someone recognizes 69-year-old Julian Garcia. He passed away on Oct. 9th and deputies...
65 residents displaced after large building fire in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Around 65 residents have now been displaced after a large building fire Saturday night in Central Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department responded to a building fire around 10:42 p.m. on Belmont Avenue and Broadway Street. When the first crew arrived on the scene, they found...
Man found dead near homeless encampment in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found dead near a homeless encampment in Fresno Monday afternoon. The Fresno Police Department was called to the area of the 1500 block of Santa Clara St. near the downtown area. When they arrived, a man in his 40s was found on...
A brotherhood on & off the field: Charles and Gus Remlinger
Charles and Gus Remlinger have been dual sport athletes for over a decade. They compete on the football field and track. When the Remlinger family moved from Vancouver, Washington to Fresno, Charles decided to put football on hold to pursue track & field with Fresno State. Meanwhile, his younger brother...
1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to August shooting in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A manhunt is on for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Cutler. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one out of the two suspected in the shooting that happened at Cutler Food Mart on August 6th. On Monday, detectives served...
Crash sends car head-on into sheriff deputy's vehicle in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A crash at a Clovis intersection sent a car head-on into a sheriff deputy’s vehicle late Saturday night. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was at a red light at the intersection of Willow and Nees Avenues just after midnight when two cars crashed.
1 dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. — One driver is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Hanford Monday morning. Hanford CHP responded to Highway 43, just north of Flint Avenue. When they arrived, four vehicles had been involved in the crash. CHP says Uliezer Francisco De Jesus and a 49-year-old man from Dublin,...
Teen faces multiple charges after crashing a car into a home in downtown Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. — A teenager is in police custody and faces several charges after driving a car into a home in downtown Visalia Friday afternoon. According to Visalia Police, just before 5:00 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop involving a black Cadillac at the intersection of Race Ave. and Locust St. in downtown Visalia. As police approached the car, the driver suddenly sped away.
Driver suspected of DUI arrested following crash in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested for suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol after he crash Sunday night in Madera. Madera Police officers responded to Tulare Street and Wessmith Way for reports of a DUI crash. When officers arrived, they say they talked to a...
Bulldogs beat Spartans at homecoming game, Davante Adams' jersey retired
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Bulldogs won their first game in conference play Saturday night to keep the Valley Trophy in Fresno. And they did it in front of the big dogs. Raiders quarterback and former Fresno State great Derek Carr returned to campus to watch his teammate Davante Adams' jersey retirement ceremony.
