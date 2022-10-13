Read full article on original website
Related
Secrets found in 200-year-old Glens Falls building
Whether you know it or not, if you've spent time at City Park in Glens Falls, you know 20 Maple St. The two-story brick building has spent years as the host of a Morgan Stanley office, situated alongside the Queensbury Hotel and Siam Thai Sushi. It's a small part of Glens Falls' face - and now, that face is getting some changes.
Holiday train stopping in Saratoga, Fort Edward
Something festive is rolling back onto the Saratoga train tracks. It's the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train's first ride in three years, and it's making a local stop.
Alaturco opening Tuesday in Ballston Spa
A new Alaturco restaurant will be opening on 142 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa on Tuesday.
Ted’s Fish Fry to close North Troy location
Ted's Fish Fry has announced they will be closing their North Troy location, with their last day being Saturday, October 29.
Injured hiker rescued at Moreau Lake State Park
An injured hiker was rescued at Moreau Lake State Park on Sunday around 4 p.m. New York State Park Police responded to initial reports of an injured hiker, with aid from other agencies responding as well.
Hoffman Carwash offering free car wash with food donation
For the 11th consecutive year, and the second time in 2022, Hoffman's Car Wash is collecting non-perishable food items in exchange for a free ultimate car wash.
TAKE 5 top prize winner sold at Latham Stewart’s
The New York State Lottery announced on Sunday that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the October TAKE 5 drawing.
Albany’s Best Bakeries: A Sweet Treat for Everyone
Albany is a great place to live for many reasons: the food, the culture, and the people. But one of the best things about Albany is the bakeries. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's a bakery with what you're looking for. In the last few years, several new bakeries have opened up, quickly becoming some of the best places in the city to get a sweet treat. Here are just a few of Albany's best bakeries:
Bizarre Events At New York’s Capital Building [WATCH]
Halloween items and decorations have been available in stores for weeks! From pumpkin spice latte to inflatables, there is something for everyone to celebrate the spooky season with. But one of the best traditions this time of the year is taking a haunted tour or hayride and there is one that may be worth a road trip.
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
11th Annual Baskets for Ben Fundraiser to benefit the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund
The Ben Osborn Memorial Fund is holding its 11th Annual Baskets for Ben fundraiser at the Queensbury VFW Post 6196, 32 Luzern Rd., Queensbury, New York on Friday, Oct. 28, 4:30-7 p.m. Auctioneer Roy Ross will lead the live auction of themed gift baskets. This year, baskets include golf packages,...
Women in Need hosts New Member Mixer
Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) is holding a new member mixer on Thursday October 27 for those interested in becoming members. WIN is a non-profit that aids women and families in surrounding counties.
Psychic medium coming to Albany Rural Cemetery
Following last October's sold-out presentation, psychic medium Michele Lyons Polito will once again discuss all things paranormal at the Albany Rural Cemetery's historic chapel on Saturday, October 22, at 7 p.m.
Crumbl Cookies opening two Capital Region stores
Crumbl Cookies, a cookie company chain, is making its way to the Capital Region. The company is opening a store in Latham and Clifton Park.
Sword attack survivor on recovery and redemption
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-An area man who served a time in prison for shooting up his school as a teenager had been on the road to redemption when he was gravely injured in a sword attack this past summer. While still in the hospital, he spoke with News10’s Anya Tucker giving an update on his […]
BOCES student aspires to work in auto and truck repair
Kendra VanValkenburgh is looking to follow in the footsteps of her father.
Sweet New Chain Eatery Coming to Two Capital Region Locations
There are plenty of chain restaurants in the Capital Region and now you can add a sweet new chain that will set up shop in two local cities. A cookie company called Crumbl Cookies has hundreds of stores all over the country. Now there will be two more in the Capital Region. It is known for its unique cookie concoctions and rotates its flavors regularly. There is one that stays on the menu at all times and that is their signature chocolate chip cookie.
Albany man arrested in New Baltimore on drug charges
An Albany man was arrested in New Baltimore on Saturday. Morris Ozymandious, 48, faces several drug-related charges after being pulled over on state route 9W.
cnyhomepage.com
Five schools get the gift of purified air
WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This year, Warren County is clearing the air. The county has paid visits to five school districts in recent weeks, in order to install a total of 208 air purifiers across classrooms. Air purifiers were supplied to St. Mary’s/St. Alphonsus Catholic School in Glens...
cstoredecisions.com
Stewart’s Shops Site Reopens After Fire
The Stewart’s Shop in Amsterdam, N.Y., has finally reopened its doors after being closed due to a fire. The new shop features customers’ favorite Stewart’s products along with a greater selection of produce, grocery items and easy food items such as freshly made pizza (pie and by the slice). There’s also plenty of seating, extensive parking and fuel service with premium non-ethanol gas and diesel.
WNYT
One person killed in Amsterdam crash
One person is dead after a crash in Montgomery County. It happened around 1:45 Monday morning on State Highway 5, between Cranes Hollow Road and Truax Road in Amsterdam. Details are scare right now. NewsChannel 13 will keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.
Comments / 0