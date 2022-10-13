ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Secrets found in 200-year-old Glens Falls building

Whether you know it or not, if you've spent time at City Park in Glens Falls, you know 20 Maple St. The two-story brick building has spent years as the host of a Morgan Stanley office, situated alongside the Queensbury Hotel and Siam Thai Sushi. It's a small part of Glens Falls' face - and now, that face is getting some changes.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Q 105.7

Albany’s Best Bakeries: A Sweet Treat for Everyone

Albany is a great place to live for many reasons: the food, the culture, and the people. But one of the best things about Albany is the bakeries. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's a bakery with what you're looking for. In the last few years, several new bakeries have opened up, quickly becoming some of the best places in the city to get a sweet treat. Here are just a few of Albany's best bakeries:
ALBANY, NY
Big Frog 104

Bizarre Events At New York’s Capital Building [WATCH]

Halloween items and decorations have been available in stores for weeks! From pumpkin spice latte to inflatables, there is something for everyone to celebrate the spooky season with. But one of the best traditions this time of the year is taking a haunted tour or hayride and there is one that may be worth a road trip.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Sword attack survivor on recovery and redemption

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-An area man who served a time in prison for shooting up his school as a teenager had been on the road to redemption when he was gravely injured in a sword attack this past summer. While still in the hospital, he spoke with News10’s Anya Tucker giving an update on his […]
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Sweet New Chain Eatery Coming to Two Capital Region Locations

There are plenty of chain restaurants in the Capital Region and now you can add a sweet new chain that will set up shop in two local cities. A cookie company called Crumbl Cookies has hundreds of stores all over the country. Now there will be two more in the Capital Region. It is known for its unique cookie concoctions and rotates its flavors regularly. There is one that stays on the menu at all times and that is their signature chocolate chip cookie.
LATHAM, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Five schools get the gift of purified air

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This year, Warren County is clearing the air. The county has paid visits to five school districts in recent weeks, in order to install a total of 208 air purifiers across classrooms. Air purifiers were supplied to St. Mary’s/St. Alphonsus Catholic School in Glens...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
cstoredecisions.com

Stewart’s Shops Site Reopens After Fire

The Stewart’s Shop in Amsterdam, N.Y., has finally reopened its doors after being closed due to a fire. The new shop features customers’ favorite Stewart’s products along with a greater selection of produce, grocery items and easy food items such as freshly made pizza (pie and by the slice). There’s also plenty of seating, extensive parking and fuel service with premium non-ethanol gas and diesel.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

One person killed in Amsterdam crash

One person is dead after a crash in Montgomery County. It happened around 1:45 Monday morning on State Highway 5, between Cranes Hollow Road and Truax Road in Amsterdam. Details are scare right now. NewsChannel 13 will keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.
AMSTERDAM, NY

