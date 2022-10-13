Read full article on original website
Splunk's Eligibility As Takeover Target Does Not Surprise This Analyst, Sees A Deal Likely
Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy on Splunk Inc SPLK with a $118 price target. He noted that his talk of Splunk's eligibility as an acquisition target continues to stir, and he was not surprised. A report disclosed that Starboard Value had built a position in Splunk, representing just...
Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
China Crypto Exchange Token Rallies 70% Over Past Month, Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Continue Slide
Huobi Global HT/USD, the native token of Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, has surged by 70% in the last 30 days, CryptoSlate reported. The overall cryptocurrency market, meanwhile, has seen a slump as Bitcoin BTC/USD remains below the $20,000 mark, and Ethereum ETH/USD continues to struggle. What Happened: Huobi’s price rally...
KoreConX Technology Announces Cannabis Companies Can Now Raise Money Using Credit Cards
KoreConX, an all-in-one platform for data management and compliance is “enabling companies to raise money by accepting credit cards.” Companies “are now able to accept investments via credit cards from investors using KoreConX All-In-One Platform, (...) without the abusive high fees normally charged by companies in this sector,” reads a press release published Monday afternoon.
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $192M Worth Of Bitcoin
What happened: $192,903,276 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: bc1qlkdlchlylfdkspvevnlqqlmt4l222hwva2z3n7. $192 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: #. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
THC And CBD Are Just The Tip Of A Massive Iceberg: Why Are Other Cannabinoids Piquing Market Interest?
When it comes to cannabis compounds, THC and CBD are just the tip of a massive iceberg. Hundreds of compounds go into a plant strain, and many are now being tapped for their healing potential. While some are hitting shelves now, insiders believe the boom will occur sometime down the line.
Jim Cramer Cut Back On This Tech Giant's Stock Even Though 'It Was Painful To Do'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he will hold Cisco Systems Inc CSCO stock in his Charitable Trust. Benzinga analyst ratings data shows a Neutral consensus rating on CSCO. Cramer said, although "it was painful to do," but he had to cut back QUALCOMM Inc QCOM...
Apple To $177? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On Opendoor Technologies By About 71%
Morgan Stanley cut Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $180 to $177. Apple shares rose 1.1% to $139.95 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler cut Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO price target from $40 to $35. Patterson Companies shares fell 0.7% to close at $26.22 on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered Bill.com Holdings,...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Are Cracks Beginning To Form? Bank Of America Is Watching Credit Card Delinquencies Closely
Bank of America Corp BAC was out Monday with its current asset quality ratings. While net charge-offs are still "low and stable," the bank is closely monitoring early credit card delinquencies as they start to rise. This is a result of consumers racking up credit card debt because of widespread price increases across the U.S. economy.
888 hails ‘rapid progress’ after £1.95bn William Hill deal
Gambling firm 888 said it has made “rapid progress” integrating the William Hill operations it bought for £1.95 billion earlier this year as it also revealed a decline in sales over the past three months.The London-listed firm revealed total sales fell by 7% to £449 million over the quarter to September 30, compared with the same period last year.888 said lower revenues were primarily driven by “enhanced UK online player safety measures” and the closure of operations in the Netherlands.The company added that retail revenues were stable for the period at £124 million, despite a £4 million impact from closures...
Why Shares Of Warren Buffett-Backed Tesla, Nio EV Rival Shot Over 6% Today
Shares of Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co. BYDDY BYDDF surged over 5% in China after the company reportedly said its third-quarter net profit has likely more than quadrupled led by robust sales and a better product mix. The company’s Hong Kong shares were trading over 6% higher. What Happened: BYD...
Breaking Down The Roblox Rally In A Market Looking For Good News
The highly valued growth technology sector needed a catalyst to jumpstart it, and it got one live during Monday’s PreMarket Prep show. That catalyst came from Roblox Corp RBLX, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Roblox Holding Up Well: It is hard to say an issue...
Intel Trims Self-Driving Unit Mobileye's IPO Valuation Yet Again, Could Detail New Terms Tuesday: WSJ
Intel plans to trim Mobileye's IPO valuation under $20 billion and reduce size of the offering as well, according to WSJ. This year, the IPO market is expected to raise the least amount of money since 1995 or before, the report adds. Intel Corporation INTC has trimmed the initial public...
$4.4 Million Bet On This Real Estate Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Here's How To Invest In Precious Metals Without Owning Bars Or Coins
You also don’t need to have physical precious metal coins or bars in your home. Not needing this can save you thousands of dollars and risk if these assets are damaged. With the rise of technology, it’s never been easier to invest in this asset class. Which is extremely important since gold, silver, and platinum can hedge against record inflation.
Mastercard Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Mastercard. Looking at options history for Mastercard MA we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Start Week On Firm Note: Analyst Says 'Time For Risk-On, Time For BTC'
Bitcoin approaches the psychologically important $20,000 mark on Monday but still trading below it. Cryptocurrency gains track other risk assets. Analyst says worsening economic data could lead to a risk rally. Bitcoin could experience a 'period volatility' ahead said Glassnode. Bitcoin traded higher intraday on Monday evening as the global...
Fear Among US Investors Increases After Dow Dips 400 Points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a rise in the fear level among US investors. US stocks ended lower on Friday, ending a volatile week of trading as investors digested banks earnings and inflation expectations data. The Dow gained 1.15% last week, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq declined around 1.55% and 3.11%, respectively, during the week.
